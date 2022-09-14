10 Years Ago

Severe thunderstorms with heavy lightning moved across Northeast Arkansas Friday, forcing the postponement or cancellation of several high school football games scheduled for that evening. Among the games affected were the home openers by both Lawrence County teams. The Hoxie Mustangs were scheduled to take on Riverview at Crider Field, while Walnut Ridge’s Bobcats were hoping to face DeWitt at Sexton Field. Both of these contests were cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

