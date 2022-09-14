10 Years Ago
Severe thunderstorms with heavy lightning moved across Northeast Arkansas Friday, forcing the postponement or cancellation of several high school football games scheduled for that evening. Among the games affected were the home openers by both Lawrence County teams. The Hoxie Mustangs were scheduled to take on Riverview at Crider Field, while Walnut Ridge’s Bobcats were hoping to face DeWitt at Sexton Field. Both of these contests were cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Hillcrest High School FFA students Jeffery Coles and Makenly Coles recently participated in the livestock show held at the Lawrence County Fair. Jeffery showed a four-month old Commercial English Heifer and was awarded a blue ribbon. Makenly showed a six-month old Boer wether goat and was awarded a blue ribbon and Reserve Grand Champion. Both students will participate in the livestock show at the state fair in Little Rock in October. They are the children of Randy Coles and Delise Coles. Randy Nicholson is the Hillcrest FFA advisor.
Work is complete on renovations to the Lawrence County Meeting Room. The room, which is located adjacent to the Lawrence County Library, has a new tile floor and has been painted.
20 Years Ago
Tuesday marked one year since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Lawrence Countians, like others throughout the county, paused to remember those who were affected by the tragedy and to salute police and firemen for their service to the community. Adam Staples of Jonesboro, a survivor of the attack on the World Trade Center, spoke to a group of 39 at the Black Rock Lions Club meeting on Monday night. Many churches, schools, towns and organizations planned ways to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.
The Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Class VIII is underway with 17 Lawrence County high school students participating. They are: Lindsay Blackburn, Dustin Mans, Laura Richmond of Black Rock; Meagan Barber, April Durham, Alicia Halfacre of River Valley; Kari Booth, Beth Graham, Alicia Phillips of Hoxie; Felecia Baldridge, Jonathan Steele, Matthew Wilson of Sloan-Hendrix; Jeremy Davis, Brody Matthews of Lynn; and Krystal McClung, Ryan Teel, Alissa Walter of Walnut Ridge.
Noel Ray Durham of Smithville recently received a pin and framed letter to commemorate 30 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service. He began his career in 1972 at the Strawberry Post office.
Brooks and Maxine Little will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. Brooks Little and Maxine Pace were married in Walnut Ridge by Rev. Hugh Still. They are the parents of two sons, Mitchell Little of Hoxie and Gary Little of Walnut Ridge.
30 Years Ago
Doris Gill won the Walnut Ridge Country Club Ladies Championship Golf Tournament after defeating Annette Hilburn in a sudden-death playoff.
Larry Whitlow of Walnut Ridge won first place in the Streetrods Division at the Annual Auto Show Aug. 29 at the Lawrence County Fair in Imboden.
40 Years Ago
Lisa Romine of Hoxie won the title of Miss Lawrence County Friday night.
Finalists in the Little Mr. and Miss Lawrence County Pageant were: Laura Lady, 5, second runner-up, of Walnut Ridge; Amy Elizabeth Pickrell, 6, first runner-up, of Walnut Ridge; Jessica Young, 5, Little Miss Lawrence County; Adam Gregory Weeks, 6, Little Mr. Lawrence County; Christopher Jason Quarry, 8, first runner-up, of Clover Bend; and Adam Ryan Cook, 5, second runner-up, of Alicia.
Lawrence County Library Board will honor Judge Harry L. Ponder at a reception on Sept. 12 in the reception room of Pocahontas Federal. Judge Ponder has been a member of the board for over 40 years and has been chairman for many of those years. Judge Foley has appointed Ponder’s daughter, Anne (Mrs. Jimmy) Snapp to succeed her father on the board.
Gary Sears won the 1982 championship golf tournament held at Walnut Ridge Country Club over the holiday weekend. He beat Maurice Ryan by four strokes, who had 238. Mel Davis was third in the championship flight with a score of 241. Other winners were – A Flight: Tom Hilburn, Colbert Gill, Andy Ryan and Jim Walker; B Flight: Ray Moseley, Gene Hart and Jack Austin. Maurice Ryan won a prize for the longest drive on No. 9. Mark Ryan won a prize for getting closest to the pin on No. 1.
50 Years Ago
THE MUSTANG – Staff members of The Hoxie Mustang published under the supervision of Mrs. Elton C. Jean, are as follows: Editor, Debbie Linebaugh; assistant editor, Shirley Cook; sports editor, Jackie Harris; art editor, Pam Phillips; elementary school editor, Cindy Cobble; middle school editor, Marty Keith; business manager, Robin Hicks; page editors, Shirley Cook, Johnny Blazer, Gregg Smith and David Taylor; printers, Brenda Middlecoff and Richard Crider; typists, Debbie Linebaugh, Dianna Rottger and Sharon Murphy. Other members of the paper staff are Teddy Owens, Glenn Dobbs, Danny Parker, Kenny Tyler, Doug Wilburn and Larry Dunham.
Jimmy Simpson of Walnut Ridge was first place winner in the junior barrel race at the 5th annual horse show at West Plains, Mo., Saturday.
Two former Walnut Ridge Bobcat football stars have earned starting berths with the ASU Indians when they open against McNeese State at Jonesboro, Saturday night. Coach Bill Davidson said that Stan Jones will start at a linebacker post, and Randy Golden will be a starting offensive tackle.
Drum majorette for the Bobcat Marching Band this year is Cindy Mayhan. Head majorette is Rebecca Jackson and majorettes are Trisha Willard, Teresa Bullard, Jennifer Hart, Vicki Bennett and Pam Sullivan.
60 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge Central Schools opened Tuesday morning for the 1962-63 term with a total attendance of 1,190, 35 students more than last year.
Mrs. Jake Shambarger, vocal instructor at Southern Baptist College, will present a recital at Arkansas A & M College in Monticello on Sept. 18. The program will include 16th century music, French and German songs and contemporary music.
70 Years Ago
Dr. C.W. Nickels was re-elected secretary-treasurer of the Northeast District of the Arkansas Dental Association.
John F. James, principal of Hoxie High School, is the only man selected out of the 14th Air Force Reserves to attend the Academic Instructors School at Maxwell Field, Ala. Mr. James holds the rank of captain and flew 88 combat missions during World War II.
Sergeant First Class James Tomlinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Tomlinson of Imboden, has been chosen by a board of officers as “Post Soldier of the Month” for August at Fort Jackson, S.C.
Miss Ruth Hellen Forrester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Forrester of Jonesboro, and John H. Grigsby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Grigsby of Alicia, were married in Conway last Friday evening.
80 Years Ago
Fleer Harris enlisted in the air corps of the Army at Jonesboro Dec. 16, 1941, and is now with the 91st Bomb Squadron and McDill Field, Fla., as a member of the 324th group. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Harris of Walnut Ridge.
Charles Thomas Manning, who was inducted into active service in December of 1940, is now at the advanced flying school at Stockton, Calif.
Jesse Grissom died suddenly at his home Sunday night at about 8:30 p.m., of a heart attack. Mr. Grissom was a well-known Lawrence County farmer.
Clarence Robert Jung, valedictorian of the class of ’42, Walnut Ridge High School, left Tuesday for Greencastle, Ind., to matriculate at DePauw University. Jung, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Jung, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship at DePauw.
Dr. and Mrs. J.B. Elders and little son, John, were here for a few hours yesterday. Dr. Elders, a captain in the Army Medical Corps, has been ordered to a new post from Camp Forrest, Tenn.
