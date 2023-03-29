10 Years Ago
The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held Saturday afternoon during a soggy rain at the State Capitol in Little Rock. The project finally got underway after two decades of planning, hard work and determination. Mayor Don House of Walnut Ridge, a former state representative, sponsored legislation in 2001 to establish the memorial and reserve a site for it on the grassy mall just west of the Capitol.
Williams Baptist College has received a full, 10-year extension of its accreditation. The Higher Learning Commission recently concluded its regular review of Williams and notified the college that it found no concerns to be addressed over the next decade. “We are thrilled with the response from the Higher Learning Commission and feel affirmed in the quality of higher education experience provided by the WBC staff and faculty,” said Williams President Dr. Tom Jones.
Lawrence County students received a surprise during their spring break when anywhere from four to six inches of snow fell throughout the county on Thursday evening. There were some power outages, but snow did not accumulate on the roadways.
20 Years Ago
At the March Walnut Ridge City Council meeting, Alderman C.L. Clark reintroduced the recommendation for a centralized 911 communications system for the county. Based on Clark’s recommendation and the approval of the City Council, Mayor Glenn Murphy appointed a committee to meet with the county Communications Committee, headed by County Judge Alex Latham.
Sgt. John Jordan of Hoxie has been called to duty by the 224th Maintenance Division out of Mountain Home. Jordan will be going to an undisclosed location in the Middle East.
The Lynn Elementary School sixth grade girls defeated Walnut Ridge in the championship game of the Lawrence County Peewee Basketball Tournament. Members of the team are: Chantelle Smith, Christin Highfield, Amy McKenzie, Allison Taylor, Jerica Brown, Heather Geurin, Amber Glenn, Breanna Doyle, Lauren Pickle and Nicole Powers. Michealle Wooten is their coach.
The Walnut Ridge Middle School sixth grade boys defeated Sloan-Hendrix in the championship game of the Lawrence County Peewee Basketball Tournament. Members of the team are: Derek Sluder, Jared Blackwell, Jayce Matthews, William Wilcoxson, Jeremy Wichman, Grant Smith, Adam Madden, Bradley Cook, Brandon Dawson, Jeffery Humes and Wesley Davis. Jacob Kersey is their coach.
April Durham, a junior at River Valley High School, has won a trip to Washington, D.C., from the Northeast Arkansas Electric Cooperative in a recent essay contest.
It is official. Hoxie has the best tasting water in Northeast Arkansas. A sample of the water was entered in a water-tasting competition held annually by the Northeast Arkansas Waterworks and Water Environment Association. Eighty-five water districts have the opportunity to enter.
Dr. David Midkiff, chair of the Williams Baptist College Art Department, is exhibiting a group of ceramic art in a group exhibition at the The Artist’s Gallery in New York City. He is one of approximately 12 American and international artists participating in the show.
30 Years Ago
Black Rock School Superintendent Bill Maxwell has announced he will retire effective June 30.
Dennis Truxler, Hoxie girls’ basketball coach, was recently chosen Coach of the Year for the 3AA North Conference.
Mrs. Lucille Fears was honored Saturday, March 20, with a dinner on her 80th birthday.
40 Years Ago
Sheila Gaither, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Gaither, has been named Miss Walnut Ridge. Rhonda Burns was first runner-up and talent winner. Hollie Nicole Chadwick won the Little Miss Walnut Ridge Pageant. Deana Cox won the title of Junior Miss Walnut Ridge.
WRHS award winners at a regional math contest at Arkansas State University recently include: Karen Walker, Danetta Manning, Jaye Walker, Jeff Hollister and Stan Crisler.
Jayme Caspall of Walnut Ridge has been selected as the 1983 Wal-Mart Foundation $1,000 Scholarship recipient.
Tosh Eric Manning, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Manning of Sedgwick, celebrated his second birthday Saturday at their home. The theme of the birthday party was E.T.
50 Years Ago
The 1973 All-District Basketball Team selected last Tuesday by coaches of District 2-A includes two Lawrence Countians. They are Mike Bassett of Walnut Ridge and Dennis Truxler of Hoxie.
W.R. Glenn, junior high teacher of social studies at Walnut Ridge, has been nominated for the Friend of Education Award made annually by the National Education Association to honor a person who has made a significant contribution to the betterment of American education.
The Walnut Ridge High School Band received a “1” or superior rating at the Regional Band Festival held here last weekend. Over 2,000 band students from 26 schools attended the festival at WRHS and 1,422 youngsters participated in solo and ensemble competition. Arlin E. Jones, WRHS director, said, “Our kids put it all together, and we are very pleased with the ratings as individuals and as a band.”
60 Years Ago
Patsy Higginbottom of Hoxie was named district FFA sweetheart.
Science Fair winners at WRHS were Freddie Robert, Judy Case, Connie Porter, Linda Rogers and Johnny Davis. Junior High winners were Libby Swindle, Donnie Barnett, Steve Saunders and Danny Helms.
Gary D. Jones of Hoxie High won the district FFA speaking contest.
Rose Snapp, Jo Ann Spades, Sarah Neece, Ronnie Worthen, Billy Spotts and Philip Clark attended a Methodist Youth Rally at Hendrix College.
70 Years Ago
Circuit Clerk Fleer Harris was elected local Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander to succeed Bruce Logan, who has served as head of the VFW for a total of three years, since the post was founded in 1949. Other new officers are: Terrell Freeman, Walt Davis, Harris Gilliam, Pat Rushing, Roy Owens and Ira Jones.
Now serving her second year as president of the local chapter of the Future Homemakers of America, Miss Patty Wilcoxson will lead the group singing at the Friday afternoon session of the State FHA meeting in Little Rock. Miss Wilcoxson will also receive her State Degree while there.
Mrs. Roy Mullen was elected president of Marvin Watson Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary at a called meeting held at the home of Mrs. Arch Rice, retiring president. Other officers are: Mrs. Charles Luce, Mrs. Howard DeFreest and Mrs. Ethel Agnew.
Col. Harroll McCarroll, Tinker Air Base, Okla., spent Thursday and Friday of last week in Walnut Ridge with his mother, Mrs. H.R. McCarroll, and other relatives.
80 Years Ago
Sam Levit, aged 59, died in a Memphis hospital Friday afternoon. Born in Latvia, Mr. Levit emigrated to London and worked for some time. He came to the United States in 1904 and lived in St. Louis. He went to Newport and worked for a period of time before coming to Walnut Ridge. He went into business for himself prior to the first world war and for 26 years had been a leading figure in the business life of the city.
Word was received this morning that Major Kenneth Camp of this city, who has been stationed on overseas duty with the U.S. Air Corps for the past three years, has been transferred back to the states for duty.
90 Years Ago
The Ben M. Hogan Company of Little Rock was awarded a contract for construction of 5.5 miles of bituminous surfacing on the Hoxie-Jonesboro road, and the Hardware Contracting Company of Columbia, Georgia, was awarded the contract for construction of the 5.5 miles of concrete paving on the Walnut Ridge-Pocahontas road. The Hoxie-Jonesboro project was bid in at $62,033.86 and the Walnut Ridge-Pocahontas project was let for $102,682.82.
