10 Years Ago

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held Saturday afternoon during a soggy rain at the State Capitol in Little Rock. The project finally got underway after two decades of planning, hard work and determination. Mayor Don House of Walnut Ridge, a former state representative, sponsored legislation in 2001 to establish the memorial and reserve a site for it on the grassy mall just west of the Capitol.

