10 Years Ago
Two recent events have been held to raise awareness of the successful desegregation of the Hoxie School in 1955. The event was the topic of a Chamber of Commerce quarterly meeting held Oct. 13 at the Hoxie Service Center and again at a luncheon and program on Oct. 16 at the Lawrence County Meeting Room in Walnut Ridge.
Nicholas Hall is now open and 43 ladies have moved into the new residence hall at Williams Baptist College. The two-story structure is named in honor of Dr. Jack and Martha Nicholas of Little Rock. Dr. Nicholas was president of WBC from 1973-1991, and Mrs. Nicholas directed the Felix Goodson Library for over three decades.
Devin Roberts turned in a five-touchdown performance, and the Hoxie Mustangs scored early and often in rolling to a 68-26 victory over rival Harrisburg Friday night at Crider Field.
Walnut Ridge High School FFA student Hunter Yates placed second in his class with his Angus heifer and won Angus showmanship at the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock
20 Years Ago
Lake Charles State Park near Powhatan has been selected as recipient of the 2000-2001 Region III Park of the Year award according to Arkansas State Parks Director Greg Butts.
Larry Mosher and Mike Kelley won the two-person scramble golf benefit for Front Street Theatre this past weekend at the Walnut Ridge Country Club.
Mary Rainwater, member of the Walnut Ridge Business and Professional Women’s Club for the past 33 years, is the new BPW Woman of the Year.
New officers of the Kiwanis Club, installed on Thursday at Hungry Man Restaurant, include: Bill Wilcoxson, immediate past president; Vickie Riddle, president; Brett Cooper, vice president; Ron Newberry, treasurer; and Ross Rainwater, secretary.
An exhibit of photography by Susan O’Connor of Walnut Ridge is on display at the White River Medical Center Art Gallery in Batesville. The group of photographs is entitled “Churches of the Southwest.” O’Connor is a staff writer and photographer for The Times Dispatch.
30 Years Ago
Hoxie High School celebrated their football homecoming Friday night, and royalty included: Queen Shelley Pierce, Debbie Miles, Christy Jones, Penny Webb, Malessie Mosier, Robin Tinsley and pages Alicia Phillips and Derek Gwinn.
Pat Haley has been named Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women.
Kara Cooper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Cooper of Walnut Ridge, was one of the first 23 recipients of the new Trustee’s Scholarship to Arkansas State University.
40 Years Ago
Cousins Britni Cox, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Cox, and Christopher Warden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bryan Warden, celebrated their Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 first birthdays, respectively, with a party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Cox, Oct. 14. Gayla Warden was co-hostess.
Winners of the annual membership sales contest sponsored by the Walnut Ridge Parent Teachers Organization have been announced in his or her grade. The winners were: Amy Wheeless, kindergarten; Jennifer Jumper, first grade; Leslie Martin, third grade; Shannon Spades, sixth grade; Blake Cox, fifth grade; Rodney Stormes, fourth grade; Bryan Quinn, third grade; and Patricia Singleton, seventh grade.
Billy McCarroll of Black Rock was one of 32 Army ROTC Cadets who were honored Oct. 18 at the Fall Awards Ceremony on the campus of Arkansas State University. McCarroll received a two-year scholarship worth $5,000 at ASU.
50 Years Ago
Gene Behannon has been named Woman of the Year by the Business & Professional Women’s Club. Announcement of the honor was made Monday morning at a B&PW breakfast at the Davy Crockett Restaurant.
With the resumption of the football rivalry between Walnut Ridge and Hoxie, we attempted to determine the last time the Bobcats and Mustangs tangled on the gridiron ... We guessed it was about 1932... L.R. Warner now comes forward with some pictures taken in 1931, in a game at Sexton Field, so we know the teams were still playing that year.
The Walnut Ridge Bobkittens defeated the Piggott Juniors, 28-6 Thursday night. Mike Tribble scored all four touchdowns. Scoring in every quarter, Mike carried the ball 25 times for a total of 160 yards and caught three passes good for 40 yards. Offensive standouts for Walnut Ridge were Jerry Ballard, Jim Sellers, Troy LaCoss, Jim Sturch, Dean Wall and Keith Gatlin. Coach Bill Hughes said, “We had a real team effort,” and singled out Phillip Brunson, Danny Mitchell, Carl Baird, Alan Williams, Mark Stuart and Stan Daniel for top defensive play.
70 Years Ago
Donald Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Davis, has been seeing lots of action during the football season for the Walnut Ridge Bobcats. He is a halfback on the team.
Corporal Stanley Gray, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.I. Gray of Route 1, Smithville, was wounded in Korea on Oct. 6. His injury is apparently not serious.
With the annual Homecoming contest beginning, Walnut Ridge High School students will have the following contestants to choose from: Dorothy Trentham, Bobbie Berato, Letitia Arnold, Sue Dinkins, Altha Watson, Patty Wilcoxson, Margaret Ann Auldridge, Barbara Riddle, Claudette Harris and Mona Clark.
75 Years Ago
D.H. O’Neal of Alicia was seriously injured Monday night when he was hit by a truck on Highway 67 at Alicia. The driver of the truck did not stop at the time of the accident, but two drivers, thought to be responsible, were apprehended at Newport by state police.
A movement initiated by a petition to legalize the sale of intoxicants in the City of Walnut Ridge failed in the City of Walnut Ridge to carry by a vote of 339-128. Lawrence Countians in referendum elections in 1938 and 1943 voted out the sale of whiskey and beer, and the referendum this week was the first attempt to restore legalized sales since the county was voted bone-dry in 1943.
Anna Sue DePriest, 4-H Club member of the Imboden club, exhibited an Angus calf at the State livestock show at Little Rock this week and placed third among 35 baby beef shown.
Construction of the new Frozen Food Locker is expected to begin within the next few days. Clyde Stafford has completed negotiations for the purchase of lots on Northwest Front Street here and is ready to proceed with construction.
80 Years Ago
Gilbert Spurlock, radio repairman for Rainwater’s Jewelry Store, has been advised he passed an examination for the British Civilian Technical Corps and is now subject to active service with the British Government.
Winona Coleman of Strawberry High School won the State Essay contest sponsored by the National Juvenile Grange.
90 Years Ago
Dolph Sloan has been named agent for the Mid-South Cotton Growers Association.
The Fender gin, owned by Mrs. Dave Fender, 12 miles north of Walnut Ridge, burned, along with 100 bales of cotton.
Andrew Ponder went to Chicago on No. 8 Friday and was the weekend guest of his brother, Lester Ponder, at Northwestern University and saw the Northwestern-Notre Dame game.
C.A. Bratcher of Smithville brought two bales of hay, two sacks of corn and two sacks of flour to town to put in the car that was sent to the orphan’s home in Little Rock.
