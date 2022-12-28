10 Years Ago

New programs on the horizon at Williams Baptist College mean two administrators at the school are taking on new responsibilities. Dr. Eric Turner has assumed duties as dean of adult education, while Dr. Brett Cooper is now serving as vice president for institutional advancement.

