10 Years Ago
Dr. Thomas Jones began work on Monday as the new president of Williams Baptist College. Jones was selected in the spring to succeed Dr. Jerol Swaim, who retired as president at the end of June.
Terry Lambert recently resigned as president of Lawrence Health Services. Lambert had served as LHS president since January 2009.
Jacob Kersey was hired as the new Walnut Ridge High School principal. He replaces Mark Manchester, who served as principal during the 2011-2012 school year.
The Walnut Ridge Little League 7-8 All Stars recently won the District 4 Little League Tournament in Bald Knob. Walnut Ridge defeated Jackson County in the championship game 11-1. They will now advance to the Little League large league state tournament. Team members include Walker Hibbs, Cade Forrester, Ty Flippo, Blane Wade, Jayden Hollister, Mason Woodard, Noah Roark, Haydn Minton, Mason Andrews, Kel Slusser and Garrison Doyle. Coaches are Kevin Slusser, Jamey Sullens, Aaron Andrews and Heath Wade.
20 Years Ago
Effective July 1, Stewart Runsisk added “chair” to his title at the University of Arkansas cooperative Extension Service. He will also continue to serve as Lawrence County extension agent-agriculture. He began working at the extension service June 1, 1998.
Walmart in Walnut Ridge is marking its 30th year in Walnut Ridge. A grand re-opening was held on July 2 after extensive remodeling. Walmart first opened a store here on Highway 67 in October of 1972 and later built a new store on Highway 412, where the store relocated in 1992.
Karlee Jade Mullen, 11 months, of Walnut Ridge was crowned Cutest Baby Girl at the Portia Fourth of July celebration. Colton Ray Huff, four months, of Clover Bend, was named Cutest Baby Boy.
Lindsey Bullard of Hoxie was among 39 Arkansas high school students who toured Washington, D.C., in June as part of the 2002 Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.
Elizabeth Hancock, a junior at Hoxie High School, attended the National Leadership Congress on June 8-13 in Washington, D.C.
Bill and Armilda Tyson of Powhatan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a weekend camping trip at Spring River Beach Club near Hardy, June 28-30. Their five children hosted the trip.
30 Years Ago
The Strawberry and Poughkeepsie school districts merged July 1 and are now known as the River Valley School District.
Awards have been presented to outstanding players on the Walnut Ridge Junior Babe Ruth teams. Winners on the 14 and 15-year-old team are: Lance Turnbow, pitching award; Eric Gaines, best offensive player; Ricky Monroe, hustle award; and Hunter Burris, best defensive player.
Lee Hunter, the Lawrence County agent for the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, received an award for his work in environmental protection at a recent annual meeting of the Arkansas County Agricultural Agents Association in Little Rock.
40 Years Ago
Charlotte Cook, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Cook of Walnut Ridge, was crowned Miss Independence Day Monday at the Portia Picnic.
Matthew Sneed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Sneed of Walnut Ridge, was selected as the finest baby boy.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Colston of Walnut Ridge announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Prentice Ann (Penny) to Stanley H. Foley, of Kansas City, Mo., son of Mr. and Mrs. Ursel Foley of Walnut Ridge. The wedding will be held Aug. 14 at the Highway 67 North Church of Christ.
Judge and Mrs. P.S. Cunningham, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 1, were honored last Saturday at home with an informal reception hosted by their children and grandchildren.
50 Years Ago
Bill N. Cate is the new president of the Walnut Ridge Chamber of Commerce, succeeding Willard Abbott, who has moved to Newport. Cate is the manager of radio station KRLW.
Friday was Chester Pulliam’s last day on the job as mail carrier for the Walnut Ridge Post Office. The well-known local resident retired June 30.
Austin Stovall of Imboden was elected 1973 president of the Arkansas Chapter of the National League of Postmasters at the annual convention of the group at the Majestic Hotel in Hot Springs.
Timmy Taylor, 11-year-old son of Mr. and, Mrs. Wilford Taylor of Hoxie, landed a big nine-pound white bass while fishing with his father during the holidays. Young Taylor caught the fish with a plastic purple worm in Spring River near Ravenden.
Several WRHS girls attended drill team school at the University of Arkansas last week, along with their sponsor, Linda Ringo. Members of the Pomcats attending were Susie Kellow, captain; Kathy Hawn, Mary Tolson, Abbie Bush, Peggy Coker, Carola Garland and Cheryl Segraves.
Mrs. Mable Flippo, postmistress at Black Rock, retired June 30 following 30 years of service with the Post Office Department.
60 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge Little League team won the annual Tuckerman Invitational Tournament Sunday, defeating the host team in the finals 9 to 3. Chuck McNeal, ace Walnut Ridge moundsman, pitched and won all four of the games that the local team played in the tourney.
Headquarters USAF has released funds in the amount of $125,000 for a new facility at Walnut Ridge Air Force Station, according to Congressman Wilbur D. Mills. The funds will provide for construction of an electric emergency power station for the local radar squadron.
Dr. Relton McCarroll of St. Louis is spending the weekend here visiting his mother, Mrs. H.R. McCarroll, who is a resident of Lawrence Hall, and his sister, Mrs. H.N. Chambers, and Dr. Chambers.
70 Years Ago
Chester Goff and Howell Heck of Walnut Ridge have purchased the local Studebaker agency from W.T Jones and are now operating the business.
Three new stockholders were added to the Board of Directors of the First National Bank. They are John W. Recker of Hoxie, Alvin Wilcoxson of Walnut Ridge and Maurice Moseley of Alicia.
Mr. and Mrs. John W. Halcum of Imboden were notified last Wednesday of the death of their son, Sgt. John T. Halcum, in Korea on June 11.
Lawrence County’s first reported cotton bloom for 1952 was brought to The Times Dispatch early Saturday morning by Harold Slater of Walnut Ridge, Route 3.
For the 27th consecutive day, Lawrence County baked in 90 or above temperatures yesterday. A serious drought continues in this area.
80 Years Ago
Gilbert Spurlock, who served several months in the Civilian Technical Corps of the Royal Air Force in England, returned to Walnut Ridge last week.
The Coffey Lumber Company of Black Rock is now offering customers of this area the best substitute for rubber tires – a wooden tire for wagons, trailers and trucks.
Mrs. Annie Lee Fender of Route1, Walnut Ridge, died at her home Sunday night.
Devoe Foley and Buster Spotts, graduates of the local high school and members of the Bobcat football and basketball teams during their high school careers, enlisted in the service at Jonesboro.
Larry Corbett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Corbett of Alicia, was named finest boy baby at the Portia Picnic.
