10 Years Ago
At their meeting on April 10, Walnut Ridge’s city council finalized the annexation of property along Midway Road. Property lying north of Midway road that had not previously been annexed was voted into the city at the meeting. City limits will run the length of Midway Road from Highway 67B and encompass the Entergy substation.
The Hoxie City Council approved the designation of abandoned property at 108 Northeast Fourth Street for the purpose of creating a community park.
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats defeated the Hillcrest Screamin’ Eagles 5-4 in the finals of the 2012 Lawrence County Baseball Tournament at Hoxie. It is the 16th county baseball title in the past 17 years.
Hoxie’s Lady Mustangs defeated Walnut Ridge 12-7 to claim the championship of the 2012 Lawrence County Softball Tournament in front of a home crowd at Hoxie High School on Saturday.
The Walnut Ridge Army Air Field celebrated its 70-year anniversary celebration and 14th reunion last weekend. The celebration included several activities on Friday and Saturday. Darlene Moore provided musical entertainment for the dinner on Friday night. Edmond Davis, author of “Tuskegee Airmen of Arkansas” attended the Friday night event and signed copies of his book.
Hoxie High School band members had a spring break to remember as they traveled to Walt Disney World to participate in Festival Disney, a concert and competition. Director of bands Corey Emerson said bands from across the country travel to Florida for the annual event. Those participating are scored on their performance and then presented with a short clinic. “I’m very proud of our kids,” he said. “It was our first time going to the contest, and we came in fourth place in our division.” Among the attractions visited were: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Universal Studios, Planet Hollywood, Jetty Park Beach and Maggiano’s Italian restaurant.
20 Years Ago
Williams Baptist College students will reap the benefits of a $500,000 gift, much of which will go toward scholarships. In an announcement Monday, Williams President Jerol Swaim said the gift comes from a couple who wish to remain anonymous. The gift was presented to Williams without stipulation.
The Lynn High School administration has announced the 2001-2002 school year honor graduates. They are: co-valedictorians, Jama Corder and Charles Vaugier; and salutatorian, Robin Stuck. Additional honor graduates are: Lauren Morgan Geurin, Christy Vance, Aaron Turner and Tanner Oliver.
WRHS students Rebecca Phillips and Jessica Schmidt teamed to win the District 3AA North Golf Tournament played at Sage Meadows in Jonesboro last week, while their male counterparts claimed fourth place in their division.
The WRHS boys tennis team is unbeaten in regular season play. They head to the district tournament this week where Charles Davison is the number one seed and Jonathan Wichman is seeded number two. Team members are Davidson, Wichman, Sheffield Kent, Andrew Waton, Chae Bellah and Josh Mosley. Their coach is Wes Mode.
Zachary Witt, a senior at River Valley School in Strawberry, has recently received two state basketball honors. He was named to the All-State Tournament Team and to the All-State Team.
Boys State delegates from are Jonathan Singleton, Brett Witcher, Cody Jones and Brandon Sturch. Those selected to attend Girls State are Sara Stuart, Andrea Cavenaugh Amy Freeman and Molly McNeal.
Hoxie High School has announced its delegates for Boys and Girls State. They are Courtney Vance, LeAnne Foley, Bobby Joe Watson and Derek Hancock.
30 Years Ago
Ashley Jones has been named valedictorian of the Walnut Ridge High School senior class of 1991-92. Betsy Hughes is salutatorian.
Christine Clopp, daughter of Joan Clopp and the late Roy Clopp of Walnut Ridge, was crowned Miss Ozark Gateway Saturday evening at the Walnut Ridge Community Center.
Michelle Reese is the 1992 Black Rock High School valedictorian. Salutatorian is Mark Bryant.
40 Years Ago
One of Main Street’s oldest businesses, The Centre, will go out of business soon, owners, Frank and Carolyn Shell, have announced. Begun in the late 1940’s as Robbs’ Ladies and Children’s Centre, the name was shortened to The Centre about 1969. The Shells became the owners close to 11 years ago. The Shells moved to Clinton last summer, after he became pastor of the First Baptist Church there.
Sue Wilcoxson has been elected president of the Garden Club for 1982-83. Other officers include: Georgia Fisher, Lynn Winningham, Ruth Weeks and Opal Wasson.
The Walnut Ridge High School drill team, the Alleycats, were recently awarded two trophies for receiving seven out of nine perfect ratings from professional judges. Alleycat members include: Paula Harmon, Vicky Brumley, Martha Wilson, Sandra Allen, Deborah Corbett, Kayla Ellis, Mechelle Teel, Margie LeBlanc, Kellie Allison and Stacy Wayland.
50 Years Ago
The Jaycees have planned a week-long event, May 1-6, to mark the official opening of Stewart Park. Two new tennis courts at Stewart Park will be open for use by tennis players beginning Friday of this week, announced park commissioner, Harold Boyd.
1st Lt. Van S. Ellis, son of Supt. And Mrs. Van Ellis, returned to the states the first of the week from a tour of combat duty in Vietnam. A helicopter pilot, Lt. Ellis had been in Vietnam since July 1 of last year.
Henry M. Rainwater leaves Sunday for the general conference of the United Methodist Church, to be held during a two-week period in Atlanta, Ga.
In state competition at Hot Springs last week, three Walnut Ridge High choral groups walked off with perfect records. Of 45 groups, five were selected for the honors program and the mixed chorus and men’s chorus from WRHS were among those five. Clara Weir is director. Ninety-eight students made the trip, chaperoned by Mrs. Sam Dickey, Coach Stovall, Leon Neece and Darlene Flippo.
The Hoxie High School Mixed Chorus and Hoxie High School Girls’ Glee Club, directed by Mrs. John Bracy, received one ratings on their performances at the Arkansas State Choral Festival in Hot Springs.
60 Years Ago
Nancy Nickels was crowned queen of the FHA spring formal held last Friday at the Community Center. Martha Jackson was second alternate and Donna Brasher was first alternate.
Police have been busy investigating the theft of $1,150 from the Red & White Store on West Main Street last Thursday night or early Friday morning. The business is operated by Cleo Weir and Andy Ponder.
Marida Ann Bilbrey, eighth grade student at Lynn High School, out-spelled 150 other contestants Saturday to become Lawrence County’s champion speller of 1962. The runner-up was Ada Workman, of the Clover Bend High School.
70 Years Ago
Bruce Logan was elected commander of the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars at a meeting here last Wednesday. Others elected were: Harris Gilliam, senior vice-commander; Kenneth Guthrie, junior vice-commander and Shelby Worsham, quartermaster.
Clay C. Weir Sr., widely-known Hoxie businessman, died at 6:15 o’clock this morning at his home. He was 67.
Miss Dorothy Trentham, senior in Walnut Ridge High School, will be a guest “disc jockey” on the Hi Times program at Jonesboro.
Percy Cunningham, Walnut Ridge attorney, has been appointed circuit judge of the Third Judicial District to succeed Judge Millard Hardin of Newport who died of a heart attack early last week.
75 Years Ago
It was announced this week that M.D. Williams, now at Clover Bend Consolidated School, will serve as superintendent at the Judsonia Schools during the next school year.
William Riley Goad, aged 55, passed away Saturday night at Imboden. Mr. Goad, born in Independence County, was the father of two sons, both of whom were killed in the war.
Thirty-one women operators and two maintenance men, employees of the local Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, joined the telephone strike Monday morning at 6 o’clock.
A feature attraction of the Lawrence Memorial Park Association’s Easter style show on March 28th was the quartette, composed of Otho Odom, Menard Fisher, G.E. Henry Jr. and Ralph Bench. Jerry Bassett was master of ceremonies.
80 Years Ago
E.K Riddick, who has completed one term as mayor of Walnut Ridge, was re-elected to a second term, Tuesday.
The new office of the United States Employment Service opened in Walnut Ridge this week, and Thurber Owens of Alicia has been chosen as the local manager.
The members of the Morgan 4-H Club were entertained last Sunday with an Easter egg hunt by Mr. and Mrs. Lee Snow, local leaders. Two hundred eggs were hidden in the area and prize eggs were found by Dena Waddell, Roy Cason and Tommie Waddell.
