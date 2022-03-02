10 Years Ago
Zach Crisler and Range Weeks of Walnut Ridge were named to the 2A-3 All-Conference Basketball Team.
The Black Rock High School chess team placed fourth in the regional chess tournament in Benton. The team is now qualified for the CAAS state chess finals that will take place in April in Searcy. Team members are Jacob Duff, Ryan Duff, Robin Maxie and Kaige Ludwig.
Allyson Smith was crowned Miss Bobcat at the annual pageant held Saturday evening at the Walnut Ridge Community Center. Holly Looney was named first runner-up and was also the recipient of the Monetta Lynn Corbett Miss Congeniality Award. Peyton Roberts was named second runner-up and won the talent competition.
20 Years Ago
A new 250,000-gallon elevated water tower was dedicated Feb. 21 near the Walnut Ridge Industrial Park. The tower was constructed with grant money of $455,260 from the Arkansas Department of Economic Development and $325,000 from a state economic development fund. The old water tank had just a 50,000-gallon capacity and was in disrepair.
Judy Childers of Jonesboro began her new duties as postmaster of Walnut Ridge on Thursday. She replaces Pat Golden, who served as postmaster for 12 years and who has been Imboden postmaster since August.
The River Valley Rangers are both district and regional champs for the 2001-2002 basketball season. Team members are: Eric Johnson, Thomas Polston, Chris Polston, Brice Howard, Courtney Durham, Zach Dickison, Tim Wilson, Jared Jones, Greg Parsley, Zach Witt and Donovan Jones. Shawn Rose is their coach.
The Hoxie High School cheerleaders recently competed at the Arkansas ACCA State Cheerleading Championship at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. The squad finished sixth in the state. Members are Lyndsey Coats, Krystal Smith, Jenine Privett, Jill Tate, Lisa Spargo, Jenny Williams, Beth Graham, Kimberly Burnside, Jodi Kopp, Stacey Bawker and Crystal Chappel.
30 Years Ago
Last Friday at the Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Lang of Union Pacific presented Walnut Ridge Mayor Tommy Holland a document donating the Union Pacific Depot in Walnut Ridge to the city and a lease for the property on which it is located.
Penny Hardin and Brent Smith, students at Strawberry School, were selected to All-District Tournament Teams at the conclusion of the Junior High District Tournament at Oak Ridge Central on Feb. 15.
Rondel Smith and Louise Wright reigned as king and queen at the annual Valentine’s Day celebration at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center.
40 Years Ago
Mike Slayton, son of Emmett and Elke Slayton and a junior at Walnut Ridge High School, has been chosen to play fourth chair tuba in the All-State First Band.
Kirk Hicks, a senior at Walnut Ridge High School, has been named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship program.
The demolition of a block of old buildings on Main Street (Highway 67) in Hoxie is “just about completed,” according to Bud Whitmire, Chamber president. About all remaining of the blocks at this time are some bricks and a little rubble.
The Hoxie senior Lady Mustangs claimed the conference championship this year compiling a 16-2 record in District 2AA-North. Members of the team are: Angie Harris, Teresa Guntharp, Patty Smith, Sarah Jones, Leslie Oldham, Melanie Burns, Barbara Cain, Janet Harp, Kerrie Cunningham, Mary Ditto, Lisa Mans, Beverly Prater, Debbie Mans, Margo Flippo, Karen Downum and Mary Scott.
50 Years Ago
Mike Bassett, a sophomore, was elected president of the Walnut Ridge High School Student Council in an election held Wednesday of last week. Other officers elected were Karen Guthrie, vice president; Shelia Rogers, secretary-treasurer; and Karen Hawn, reporter.
The local Dodge-Plymouth-Chrysler dealership has been sold by Charles Ledbetter to George Brumley.
Girl Scout Troop 52 – We held our meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Methodist Church basement. Marianne Snapp brought refreshments. Sue Buchanan, Melinda Smith, Ramona Potter, Sarah Shell and Marianne Snapp put on a play. We also had a contest to see who could write the most words out of valentine. Sarah Shell came in first with 33 words in five minutes. She won 50 cents. Ramona Potter was second. We ended our meeting with a closing ceremony. – Ramona Potter, scribe.
70 Years Ago
One of the heaviest snows in recent years began falling shortly after 8 o’clock Saturday. The CAA Weather and Communications Station recorded 6.8 inches of snow.
Dr. Chas D. Tibbles of Black Rock, who is a candidate for state senator from this district, filed qualifying papers with the Secretary of State in Little Rock last week.
In the seventh grade, perfect test scores on geography were made by Joann Overstreet, Wilda Richey, Martha Evans, Tommy Hilburn and Edwin Hamilton. Phyllis Ford and Bobby Kearby made 99 on the history test.
75 Years Ago
500 C-46 transport planes stored at the Walnut Ridge Air Base have been placed on sale by the War Assets Administration.
New members of Hoxie Beta Club are Winfield Cochran, Alice Cochran, Wilma Hanshaw, Joan Richardson, Fay Dell Flippo, Norma Jean Turner, Cecil Goodrum and Alpha Park.
80 Years Ago
Jerry Bassett will be interlocuter for a minstrel show presented by the choir of the Methodist Church at the high school auditorium Thursday night. Those who will take part as end and swing men will be Otho Odom, Howard Archer, H.V. Wayland, Lewis Ernest, Menard Fisher, Bill Archer, Bob Bone, E.E. Ensor, Henry M. Rainwater and R.B. Warner. Ladies in the circle include Myrtle Clark, Edna Johnson, Evelyn Lee, Marie Logan, Mary Miller, Marie Wayland, Jeanette Ring, Aline South, Willie Doyle, Julia Ernest, Helen Moore, Ruth Parsons and Tommy Sexton.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl VanHook are moving to Walnut Ridge today from Paragould and have rented the Johnson Cottage. Mr.VanHook is to be the manager of Joseph’s Store, which, will be open for business in Walnut Ridge shortly after March 1.
90 Years Ago
Miss Mamie McKenzie was enrolled by the Arkansas Supreme Court at its session Monday and admitted to practice law in all the courts of the state. She is the first woman admitted to the bar in this part of the state, and has been employed in the law offices of G.M. Gibson for six years.
Homer Mays, assistant cashier of the Bank of Hoxie, entered St. Bernards Hospital Sunday to receive treatment for a broken hip and minor cuts and bruises sustained Saturday night when he attempted to apprehend a prowler in the vicinity of his home.
