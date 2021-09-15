10 Years Ago
NEA Baptist Clinic has promoted Walnut Ridge native Shiloh Killian to the position of director of human resources. Killian has been employed by NEA Baptist Clinic (formerly NEA Clinic), since February 2000. Killian lives in Paragould with her husband, Gary. Her parents are Rocky and Deborah Sheets of Walnut Ridge.
Lake Charles State Park hosted the fourth annual WWII at the Lake event. More than 500 people attended events on Saturday, which included a World War II battle reenactment of U.S. GIs and British Tommy driving German soldiers from their defensive positions on the Siegfried Line in September of 1944. Visitors also had the opportunity to mingle with U.S. Army WACS at a WWII field kitchen, talk with a WWI doughboy about his “prize” capture and see a Civil War cannon in action. Reenactors demonstrated the progression of firearms from Revolutionary War flintlocks to WWII machines.
A space for showcasing artwork has been established at the Lawrence County Library in Walnut Ridge. “The Janet Stuart Gallery” has been built through donations given by the family of the late Janet Lovelady Stuart, who lived in Walnut Ridge. The gallery includes a large wall space for displaying artwork, as well as seating, a fountain, plants and portrait of Janet. The gallery will be used to display art created by students from area schools or by local individuals.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 2001. A date seared in the memory of every American. A date that countless generations will learn of and grapple with its horror. Commercial jetliners, full of innocent people, were hijacked and crashed into the symbol of national security, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the symbol of U.S. wealth, the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Bedlam followed and thousands were injured or lost their lives. Speculation ran wild Tuesday as to the source of the aggression. Lawrence County has many connections to those who were in close proximity to the terror.
The terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning sparked fears of higher gasoline prices and a possible shortage of gasoline. By mid afternoon, gas stations in Lawrence County were doing a record volume of business and some were not sure if their supplies would last until the end of the day.
Carl White, a long-time member of the Walnut Ridge Fire Department, has been promoted from the rank of captain to assistant chief. White joined the department as a volunteer firefighter in April 1968 and has been on the staff for 32 years.
Through the efforts of Susan Lady and LadyBug Flower Shop in Walnut Ridge, many people’s day was brightened last Wednesday by giving and receiving roses. Lady said her florist shop gave away approximately 700 roses for the FTD Good Neighbor Day. This is the first year for LadyBug Flower Shop to be in business.
Katherine Ann Patterson has been awarded the Monetta Lyn Corbett scholarship for the 2001-2002 school year. The scholarship is offered annually to a student within one of the churches of the Black River Baptist Association by Larry, Loretta and David Corbett of Alicia in memory of the daughter and sister.
Hoxie High School has selected two outstanding seniors, Kristan Myers and Cy Phillips, to contend in the eighth annual Wendy’s High School Heisman program.
Kyle, Debbie and Matthew Guimon extend an invitation to all friends and relatives to a belated 50th anniversary celebration for their parents and grandparents, Bob and Nedra Counts Guimon. The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2-4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Parlor.
G.A. and Eleanor Perrin of Saffell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 1, at their home. They were married Sept. 3, 1951, in Newport.
Alistair Kent, son of Dr. and Mrs. Dan Kent, of Walnut Ridge, will leave Monday to continue his studies at Harding University’s overseas program in London. Kent is a sophomore chemistry major.
30 Years Ago
Willie Edward Berry, aged 107, died Monday in Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Longevity is a family trait to the Berrys. Willie’s father lived to be 103, and his grandfather was also over 100 when he died.
Bobby Watson of Walnut Ridge Country Club and Hoxie won the Arkansas Senior Olympics golf tournament last Thursday at Burns Park in North Little Rock.
Roy and Bessie Smith of the Walnut Ridge Convalescent Center will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Friday.
40 Years Ago
Rhonda Burns, 17, daughter of Mrs. Jean Burns of Hoxie, was crowned Miss Lawrence County in the annual pageant Saturday night. Little Miss Lawrence County is Bambi Parrott. Jason Riddle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Riddle of Ravenden, was crowned Little Mr. Lawrence County.
For the second year in a row, Berry Bishop claimed the title in the annual Walnut Ridge Country Club Men’s Golf Championship. Buster Spotts captured second place, while Andy Ryan was the third place winner.
50 Years Ago
Kenneth Guthrie has been named Walnut Ridge Police Chief. He will succeed Chief Roger Bobrowski on October 1.
Robert H. Smith of Walnut Ridge, president of Riceland Foods at Stuttgart, has been named board chairman. He has been on the board of directors of Riceland for 26 years and has served as president since 1961.
Officers in the Hoxie High Student Council this year are Mike Green, secretary; Carol Smith, reporter; Mike Truxler, vice president; Bob Gardner treasurer; Mitchell Little, sergeant at arms; and Roy Fleming, president.
60 Years Ago
After clipping Monroe, La., in the semifinals of the South Central American Legion Baseball Tournament at Memphis, Walnut Ridge moved into the finals, where they were defeated by Jackson, Miss. As far as could be determined, Walnut Ridge was only the second Arkansas team to reach the finals of a regional meet. The Little Rock Doughboys won the regional in 1947.
70 Years Ago
Mason Ellis of Imboden announced in Jonesboro last Friday night that he would be a candidate for the state senate in 1952.
The prolonged summer heat wave of the past months reached its zenith last Friday when the official high at the local weather station was recorded at 100 degrees. It has been 90 or above for 56 days this summer.
75 Years Ago
Halbert L. Moody of Lauratown is Democratic nominee for Lawrence County representative. Mr. Moody is a World War II veteran and will be serving his first term.
Petitions, purporting to have been signed by 15 percent or more of the qualified electors of the city of Walnut Ridge were filed with the County Court of Lawrence County yesterday, asking that an election be held in Campbell Township on the question of “sales of intoxicating liquors.”
Ernestene Robert, daughter of Frank and Grace Robert, plans to marry
Austin Smith, son of Fred and Florence Smith, all of Hoxie, on Sept. 12.
80 Years Ago
Dave P. Price of Strawberry was elected as one of the five members of the executive committee of the Farmers Union of Arkansas at the annual meeting in Conway.
Dr. H.F. Vermillion, for more than four years pastor of the Walnut Ridge First Baptist Church, has resigned the pastorate, effective Oct. 1. He plans to locate either in Little Rock or Dallas, Texas.
As the Walnut Ridge Bobcats began daily practice sessions at Sexton Field Monday, the pessimism that emanated from the throat of head coach Van Ellis carried a note of conviction. Only six regular lettermen are returning this year. Coach Ellis gave football prospects as only fair.
Rumors persist that the 153rd Infantry, Arkansas National Guard troops, are now at Seward, Alaska.
85 Years Ago
Miss Beulah Wayland left Monday morning for North Little Rock, where she will be a member of the senior high school faculty for the coming school term.
Dr. and Mrs. Noble Chambers, Mr. and Mrs. Pat Sexton, R.D. Burrow, Charley Rainwater, M.C. Bass, Dud Bassett, Jerry Bassett, Russell Snapp, George Holt and Glennie Yates went to St. Louis early yesterday and remained over to attend the big league ball games.
Miss Maxine Neece, who accompanied Mrs. Flossie Bridges on a month’s vacation trip to the west coast, returned home last night. They stopped at Dallas to visit the Texas Centennial.
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin L. Moore returned to their home here Monday night of this week. They had been away for 15 days vacationing in the Rocky Mountain region around Colorado Springs and Denver.
