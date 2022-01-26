10 Years Ago
Von Gill of Powhatan was the winner of a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The bike was the prize of a fund-raising raffle hosted by Downtown Walnut Ridge. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward building a Guitar Walk, honoring recording artists who played along Rock ‘N’ Roll Highway 67 in the 1950s and ’60s.
Hillcrest seventh-grader Meridith Helms was crowned the overall champion at the 2012 Lawrence County Spelling Bee held at Hoxie School. First runner-up was Jacob Mondy of Hoxie; and second runner-up was Kierce Due of Sloan-Hendrix.
Black Rock High School students Sarah Penn and Jason Harper have been selected as Wendy’s High School Heisman nominees. Penn is the daughter of Joe and Fawnda Penn, and Harper is the son of Chris and Sarah Harper.
20 Years Ago
After 13 years of shows and education in the fine arts, the Front Street Theatre in Walnut Ridge is closing its doors. In 1988, Carrie Mae Snapp was inspired to create a fine arts center while watching the Phil Donahue show. “The planets aligned when Dustin Hoffman spoke of creating a storefront theater,” said Snapp. She described the creation of the theater as a ‘do-it-yourself’ project.
Beth Sheets was honored as queen of the Walnut Ridge High School basketball homecoming, celebrated Friday.
William Baptist College Coach Carol Halford collected her 300th career win Thursday evening as the Lady Eagles topped Missouri Baptist College. William President Jerol Swaim presented Halford with a plaque commemorating the milestone win during a post-game ceremony.
Brianna Segraves was crowned queen at Hoxie High School’s homecoming festivities on Jan. 11.
Jonathan Wichman, a freshman at Walnut Ridge High School, has been elected to serve as Arkansas FCCLA vice president of programs for the 2002-2003 school year. He is currently the District 3 president.
First National Bank of Lawrence County honored bank teller Dorothy Moseley with a reception Friday afternoon on the occasion of her retirement, which was official on Dec. 31, after 16 years of service. At the reception, Milton Smith, bank president, presented her with a pearl pin.
Dr. James Little retired Jan. 17 after practicing optometry in Walnut Ridge since 1956.
Cody Maxie and Randi LeBlanc were named king and queen at the Hoxie Winter Formal on Saturday night. Ericka Swindle and Blake Passalaqua were runners-up.
The Walnut Ridge Junior High Quiz Bowl team recently won the 2A District Quiz Bowl and will compete in the 2A junior finals in February. Team members are Adam Hogan, Lauren Jones, Laura Freeman, Ryan Sluder, Jack Kent, Chance Weeks, Trey Holloway, Ryan Belcher and Ben Engelken.
30 Years Ago
Georgia McClain has retired after serving the First Presbyterian Church of Walnut Ridge for over 35 years as sexton.
Lisha Drake, an eighth grade student at Strawberry Middle School, took first place honors in the district level Hoop Shoot on Jan. 11. She made 21 out of 25 free throws and will go on to compete at the state level in February.
The Arkansas National Guard reports that Danny Joe Robb, son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Robb of Walnut Ridge, was recently promoted to the rank of Captain.
40 Years Ago
One of Lawrence County’s newest residents was born last Tuesday in an ambulance during a snowstorm. The six-pound, three and a half ounce baby girl is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Fortson of Walnut Ridge, Route 2.
The new owners of Lawrence County Abstract Co., Inc. are Dick Jarboe of Walnut Ridge and Jerry Flippo of Hoxie. The two bought the firm from Fleer Harris, who will continue to be associated with the firm as abstractor. The change was effective Jan. 1.
50 Years Ago
A country club-type establishment, chartered as the Walnut Ridge Golf Club, is the goal of interested local residents, who met here Monday night and made plans for the future. Bill N. Cate is chairman of the membership drive, aided by Harvey Rogers and Marlin Wilcoxson. Tom Hilburn, chairman, and Benson Hart and Rachel Rainey comprise the building and loan committee. The club is headed by Buster Spotts, chairman; Gene Hart, treasurer; Wendell Kimbrough, secretary; and J.T. Williams and John Worthen, board members.
Eight band students from Walnut Ridge High School have been named to the All State Band. They are Daniel Humble, Beth Dame, Rhonda Smith, Paula Boyce, Claude Smith, Sandy Marlin, Sam Ponder and Daniel Midkiff.
70 Years Ago
Fluoridation of all water in the Walnut Ridge system was brought about Tuesday after representatives from the Arkansas Board of Health inspected and approved the new system. Marvyn Jones is manager of the City Water Works.
75 Years Ago
Dr. J.C. Land of Walnut Ridge was elected president of the Lawrence County Medical Society for 1947 at a meeting held in the office of Dr. T.Z. Johnson; Dr. C.D. Tibbels of Black Rock was elected secretary; Dr. T.C. Guthrie of Smithville, censor; Dr. W.W. Hatcher of Imboden, delegate to state society.
Dr. R.S. Faircloth is expected to return tomorrow night following a vacation visit to Havana and Nassau.
Hoxie High School – The following is a list of students exempted from mid-term examinations: Joe Richardson, Wanda Fern Hardin, Ralph Tilley, Dwain Austin, Everette Butts, Mary Lee Henry, Jean Songer, Mary Ann Cato, Margaret Hendrix, Bernice Dunkin, Lavon Jones, Alice Cochran, Joan Richardson and Maxine Longmire.
80 Years Ago
The annual meeting of shareholders of the First National Bank was held in the director’s room of the bank Tuesday night. Reports were read and directors elected were J.E. Krone, D.L. Moore, J.H. Myers, J.F. Sloan, Larry Sloan, N.F. Sloan and A.W. Williams. The directors re-elected J.E. Krone as chairman of the board.
The Lawrence County Defense Council Monday afternoon approved the application of 19 men to serve as tire inspectors for the Tire Rationing Board. They are Clyde Mathis, M.V. Neece, L.H. McLeod, A.D. Futrell, Everette Webb, Fred Elkins, E.J. Phillips, all of Walnut Ridge; Mrs. Bernice Scruggs, Roy Flippo and Walter Porter, all of Hoxie; C.W. Allen, Portia; Rudy Baker, Smithville; E.O. Blanton, Strawberry; J.L. Casper, Lynn; Sloan Rudy, Albert Beeler, Imboden; J.N. Wells, Black Rock; Ores Davis, Powhatan; and L.E. Madison, Alicia.
Mrs. M.C. McLeod has been in Hot Springs with her daughter, Mrs. Rudy Baker, of Smithville who is taking a course of baths to effect improvements in an arthritis condition.
W.C. Yeager, editor of the Imboden Journal, was a business visitor in Walnut Ridge Tuesday.
90 Years Ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, 1932 baseball champions of the world and pennant winners in the National League, will play an exhibition game against a picked group of stars from Northeast Arkansas at the Hoxie ballpark April 5.
A large hay barn at the edge of town owned by L.A. Sloan burned about 6 p.m. today. The barn was valued at $2,500 and the contents at $1,000.
J.H. Meyers, cashier of the First National Bank of Black Rock and Lawrence County representative in the Arkansas Legislature, was elected president of the bank to succeed Hon. Clay Sloan, who resigned because of ill health.
