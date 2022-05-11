10 Years Ago
The Williams Baptist College softball squad swept a best-of-three series from Park University to win the American Midwest Conference Tournament championship on Friday afternoon. The Lady Eagles captured the regular season and postseason AMC crowns for the first time in school history and will advance to their first-ever NAIA national tournament.
Krista Coffell of Hoxie High School set a new state record for 3A girls in the pole vault at the 3A State Track Meet at Prescott. Coffell vaulted 10’6”, breaking the old record of 10 feet.
An 11-run second inning propelled the Walnut Ridge Bobcats to a 14-1 victory over Marmaduke in the finals of the 2A-North Regional Baseball Tournament on Monday at Marked Tree. The Bobcats will next play in the 2A state tournament at White Hall.
The Hillcrest Screamin’ Eagles clinched a berth in the 1A State Baseball Tournament with an 11-1 victory over Calico Rock in the first round of the 1A Region 2 Tournament on Friday at Brockwell.
“Oh! The Places We Will Go” was the theme for the Walnut Ridge (Ben R. Bush) Elementary Music Program. Kindergarten students presented nursery rhymes, while the first-graders sang and performed songs from fairy tales. Dr. Seuss was the theme for second-graders, third-graders sang about tall tales and fourth-graders performed songs about famous individuals, such as Davy Crockett. Saundra Essman, elementary music teacher, directed the annual program.
Sophomores Brandy Alls, Spencer Hart and Canaan Craig represented Hoxie High School at the Arkansas Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership Seminar, held Friday morning through Sunday at the DoubleTree Suites in Bentonville. Teressa Hart, a member of the Hoxie School faculty, accompanied the students to Bentonville.
20 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats and Black Rock Zebras each claimed regional titles in baseball on May 1. Walnut Ridge won the Region 2AA tournament by defeating the Bay Yellowjackets, 7-2 in the title game played in Monette. Black Rock had five first-inning scores in the 10-6 victory over Concord to claim the Class A Region 3 baseball title.
Mitch Walton, Sloan-Hendrix High School principal, has announced the honor graduates for the class of 2002. The co-valedictorians are Christopher Collins and Tara Walker. Co-salutatorians are Brittany Foley and Lindsay Thomison. Other honor graduates are: Chelsea Tate, Wade McFadden, Jason Pitcher, Ashley Anderson, Laura McLeod, Zeb Blansett and Nicole Starr.
Walnut Ridge was one of 26 cities recognized at a luncheon in Little Rock April 24 as a returning TeamCity Partner with Entergy’s office of economic development known as Teamwork Arkansas.
The X-tremes, a Hoxie 12-and-under softball team, won their division in The Twisters Softball Tournament held April 27 at Stewart Park. Team members are Heather Moore, Randi Simms, Ashley Glenn, Katherine Holder, Brooke Bookout, Rachel Goff, Jessica Anglin, Tonya Noblin, Shelicia Wilson, Rachael Lane, Kelsie Swindle and Alex Brewer. Barry Roby is their coach, and assistant coaches are Danny Wilson and Tony Fowler.
Donald and Twila Causey will mark 50 years of marriage with a reception hosted by their children on June 1 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Ronald and Elizabeth (Smith) Jones will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on May 18 with a 2 to 4 p.m. reception at the First Baptist Church of Hoxie.
Elizabeth Swartzlander of Ravenden has recently been selected as a member of the FFA State Band.
30 Years Ago
Jennifer Clayton is the 1992 Strawberry High School valedictorian. Shandra Bauch is salutatorian.
Kevin Goff of Smithville has been named valedictorian of the 1991-92 Lynn senior class. The salutatorian is Marsha King of Lynn.
Walnut Ridge High School recently selected senior high cheerleaders for the 1992-93 school year. They are Chanda Burns, Jessica Coker, co-captain; Kim McHaney, captain; Amanda Hatcher, Amy Wheeless and Jennifer Tedder.
40 Years Ago
John Bland is the newly-elected president of the Walnut Ridge Jaycees, succeeding attorney, David Mullen, who served the past year. Other officers elected are Mike Tribble, Mike “Button” Wallin and Alan Brand.
Saturday was the last day for one of Main Street’s oldest businesses, Sterling Store. Manager Phillip Sexton said the unsold stock is being shipped to the Blytheville store, and the building is up for lease.
Nathan Howard has been promoted to vice president of manufacturing at Douglas Products. He succeeds Terry McGarry, who retired April 30 after 35 years with the company.
The following math students from Walnut Ridge High School swept top honors in the Algebra II contest at the Math and Science Day at Arkansas College in Batesville recently. They are: Vonda Davis, Jayme Caspall, Jeff Holder, Mike Kelley, Mike Slayton and David Sluder.
50 Years Ago
Honor graduates of the Clover Bend High School were announced this week by Sloan Turnbow, principal. Clayton Graham is valedictorian, and Terry Privett is salutatorian.
Honor graduates at Delaplaine High School are: Gaye Hibbard, valedictorian, and Georgia Mathis, salutatorian.
Steven Rose, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Rose of 108 Brewer Drive, celebrated his ninth birthday Friday night with an outdoor barbecue at his home. Those present to help him celebrate were Greg Elders, Joby Caspall, Keith Wayland, Allen Weir, Steven Jackson, Scott Edmondson, Bobby Brand and Tol Wilson.
60 Years Ago
High School Principal Joe Spades announced that scholastic honors in the 1962 graduating class at WRHS go to John Ferrell, valedictorian, and Vicki Sue Montgomery, salutatorian.
Hoxie High School’s valedictorian is Joan Shewmaker, and Wilma Dodd is salutatorian.
Top honors at Clover Bend High School go to Janice Thatcher, valedictorian, and Nona Faye Tinsley, salutatorian.
Jake Less, 75, well-known cotton ginner and planter, died Tuesday morning at his home on Southeast Second Street.
The Chamber of Commerce voted yesterday to sell one acre of its industrial site in northeast Walnut Ridge to the Kiwanis Club for location of a swimming pool.
Dick Hawley of television station WMCT, Memphis, returned to Walnut Ridge this week for the second consecutive year to serve as master of ceremonies at the Miss Walnut Ridge pageant.
70 Years Ago
Bro. J.I. Cossey, who was extended a unanimous call to become pastor of the College City Baptist Church, has declined because he feels that he should continue to serve the New Hope and Smithville Baptist Churches.
Walnut Ridge Grade Six – Perfect scores on spelling were made by: Billy Bradshaw, Eugene Chappell, Gilbert Conrey, Bill Fullbright, Elby Lambert, Herbert McCall, Junior Arnold, Louise Andrews, Sue Cato, Melba Robin, Patsy Burrow, Bonnie Dobbs, Ina Fears, Rubye Jones, Myrna Kizziar, Glenna McGee, Betty Sturch, Reita Waddell, Peggy Whitlow and Emmojean Dickison.
80 Years Ago
Scholastic honors among the graduates of the Strawberry High School were won by Florine Hugg and Don Segraves, who delivered the valedictory and salutatory addresses at commencement.
New officers elected to the Parent-Teacher Association last week were: Mrs. Paul Kirkpatrick, president; and Mrs. P.S. Cunningham, Mrs. Everett Dodd, Mrs. Christine R. Murray, Mrs. John Zalaker and Mrs. W.W. Miller.
Honor graduates of the Walnut Ridge Senior Class of 1941-42 are Clarence Robert Jung, valedictorian, and Edgar Riddick, salutatorian.
