10 Years Ago
Lawrence County has lost one of its most beloved and respected citizens with the passing of Dr. Ralph Joseph on Nov. 1. Flags flew at half mast over a four-day period at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and other entities of Lawrence Health Services, the institution that he helped found over 50 years ago and remained a vital part of until his death. As another act of respect and admiration, many of the LHS staff lined the front lawn of the hospital as the funeral possession passed on Monday afternoon.
Zachary Doyle of Hillcrest High School and Eric Wilcoxson of Walnut Ridge High School were among 10 male State Finalists for the 2012 Wendy’s High School Heisman Award.
Jim and Dorothy Davis of Black Rock were crowned the 2012 Mr. and Mrs. Foothills at the 10th annual Foothills Celebration in Black Rock last Saturday.
Author Donna Austin formerly of Black Rock, has written a new book inspired by sunflowers, and encourages peace, compassion, love and understanding. “The Sunflower Principle” chronicles one woman’s recovery from divorce, while learning lessons from a simple flower about giving back, and making a difference in the lives of others.
Members of the Sloan-Hendrix High School basketball homecoming royalty are Samantha Honeycutt, senior maid, who was crowned senior queen; Elanore Ames, junior maid; Natalie Gipson, sophomore maid; Madison Luffman, freshman maid; Alanah Carter, eighth-grade maid; and Lauren Honeycutt, seventh-grade maid, who was crowned junior queen.
The Walnut Ridge High School PRIDE Marching Band, directed by John Long, recently received the highest rating possible at a marching assessment held at Paragould High School. They received a “one” or superior rating for the performance titled “School of Rock.”
20 Years Ago
According to Ravenden Mayor James Gibbens, land has been acquired by the White River Housing Authority to build 12 units of housing for the elderly.
The town of Lynn had more than its share of tricks to contend with on Halloween. Constable Virgil Lynch reported that vandals burned two abandoned homes, let cattle out and burned tires on area bridges during a night of mischief.
After six years of work at Harp’s in Walnut Ridge, Fran Barnes became the store manager on Oct. 25. She moved up to store manager when former manager Denny Eldredge moved to Springdale.
Darrell Brady recently retired after 36 years with the Walnut Ridge Post Office, where he served as a rural mail carrier. Brady is also engaged in a family farming operation.
Amber Penn and Ashley Hufstedler, Walnut Ridge High School senior high volleyball players were named All-Conference for the 2002 season. Junior high players named All-Conference are Jessica Jarrett, Laura Freeman and Natalee Williams. Jeannie Harper is their coach.
Amber Thomas was crowned River Valley High School homecoming queen Friday night.
Jarrod Beary of Walnut Ridge won the 4-H pumpkin growing contest at the Arkansas State Fair on Oct. 12 with his 158 ¼ pound Atlantic Giant. Beary is the 18-year-old son of J.D. and Ann Beary.
30 Years Ago
Gov. Bill Clinton was elected the nation’s 42nd president on Tuesday in a Democratic landslide that swept President George Bush from office.
Valerie Turnbow, a senior at Hoxie High School, has been named Hoxie High School’s Century III representative for 1992-93.
Teresa Baltz, leader of the Four Clovers 4-H Club at Black Rock, is the 1992 Lawrence County 4-H Leader of the Year.
40 Years Ago
Airman Rick Kelley has been selected as “Airman of the Month” in the 2052nd Communications Squadron stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. Rick is a 1981 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and is the son of Darrell and Ruth Ann Kelley.
Karen Carr of Alicia, and a student at Walnut Ridge High School, will be installed Saturday as president of Federation X, which is made up of Future Homemakers of America students in Lawrence, Randolph, Clay and Greene counties.
Clyde Wiles of Walnut Ridge was recently honored by the Walnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department from which he retired. He has served the department for the past 26 years.
The Hoxie High School French class enjoyed a French meal in the home of Marta Jones, French instructor. Members of the class are Brad Smithee, Joe Hicks, Donnie Morgan, Bobby Erwin, Nathan Romine and Tracy Ballard.
Donald Layne has been named district manager of Northern Propane Gas Company’s retail outlet in Hoxie.
50 Years Ago
In homecoming festivities recently held at Hoxie High School, Debbie Linebaugh reigned as queen. Her maids were Kathy Pace, freshman; Anglee Mitchell, sophomore; Lola Prater, junior, and Carol Woodson, senior. Crown bearer was Joe Hicks and flower girl was Janet Harp, both first graders.
60 Years Ago
Mrs. Nan DeArman, 80, of Walnut Ridge, died. She was the widow of H.W. “Bud” DeArman.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerphus Huskey of Strawberry have been named the Arkansas winner of Plant to Prosper contest.
Susie Wilcoxson has been initiated into Pi Beta Phi sorority at the University of Arkansas.
70 Years Ago
Two young men from Sedgwick, Joe O’Connor and Robert Dance, were killed early Sunday morning when the car in which they were riding struck a bridge near Minturn on Highway 67.
Mrs. J.W. Recker of Hoxie was elected third vice president of the Northeast Arkansas Music Club.
Corporal John C. Housdan is on his way home after spending 18 months in the 1st Calvary Division in the Far East. He has been assigned to the Service Company 7th Calvary Regiment.
Claudette Harris and Johnny Shields have been selected as co-editors of the 1952-53 Annual Staff.
Joe Segraves was named to head the senior class at WRHS. Dick Hilburn was named vice president and Johnny Shields, reporter.
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Guthrie celebrated the 65th anniversary of their marriage at the ancestral home in Jesup last Sunday.
Jack Clinton Berry, U.S. Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Berry of Sedgwick, arrived home for a short visit with his family Tuesday. For the past six months, Berry has been on duty in the Southwest Pacific.
Esley Orvle “Whizzer” Rasdon of Hoxie was killed instantly and Tommy Thompson of Walnut Ridge was injured following an explosion of a press at the Federal Compress here Monday morning about 2:15 o’clock.
Halbert J. Moody, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Moody of Lauratown, will be commissioned Friday upon his graduation from the United States Naval Reserve School at Harvard University.
Thieves who broke a rear window to gain entrance into the Rainwater Jewelry Store here either late Friday night or early Saturday morning, escaped with approximately $500 worth of merchandise.
Bascom Raney has been named editor of the Walnut Ridge Bobcat for this year.
Mrs. Walter Reed from Florida has been secured to fill the vacancy in the school science department of the local high school, replacing Mrs. Pat Sexton, who has been substituting since the beginning of the school year.
Mrs. P.E. Pyland has received information that her son, Master Sergeant Joe M. Pyland, underwent an operation at the government hospital in Needles, Calif., Oct. 13. The sergeant had been on maneuvers in the desert area of the west for 60 days.
90 Years Ago
The whole nation was engulfed in the Roosevelt landslide in Tuesday’s presidential election. President Roosevelt carried 42 of 48 states and is piling up the greatest electoral college vote ever given a candidate for president of the United States.
Rev. H.O. Bolin was assigned to the pastorate of the Walnut Ridge Methodist Church at the annual conference in Fort Smith.
Tuesday afternoon at a meeting of the lettermen, the queen for the Walnut Ridge-Hoxie game, to be played on Armistice Day, was elected. Maids were Jeanne Brewer, Dorothy Bicker, Joyce Irby and Jeanette Ring.
Miss Nita Bob Warner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Warner of this city, was recently elected president of the local chapter of the Woman’s Athletic Association of Galloway College at Searcy, having been previously elected president of her class and also the Gallowegian.
