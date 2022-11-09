10 Years Ago

Lawrence County has lost one of its most beloved and respected citizens with the passing of Dr. Ralph Joseph on Nov. 1. Flags flew at half mast over a four-day period at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and other entities of Lawrence Health Services, the institution that he helped found over 50 years ago and remained a vital part of until his death. As another act of respect and admiration, many of the LHS staff lined the front lawn of the hospital as the funeral possession passed on Monday afternoon.

(0) comments

