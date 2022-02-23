10 Years Ago
David Snyder, longtime manager of Hays supermarket in Walnut Ridge, has been promoted. Snyder will now be district supervisor over the 13 Hays Stores. A native of Lake City, Snyder was named manager of the Big Star store in Walnut Ridge in December of 1985. Big Star became a Hays store in 2001.
The Walnut Ridge junior high quiz bowl team placed second at the Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association’s regional tournament at Riverside High School in Lake City. Team members are Matt Woodson, Aubree Hughart, Damon Wallace, Austin Jared and Caleb Sherrill. Hughart was the team’s captain and was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Hoxie High School junior Austin Jordan and senior Emily Freer promoted Say Go College Week on KAIT Midday with Diana Davis on Feb. 13. Last week was designated to encourage students to learn about college opportunities and ask questions and address concerns about preparing for college.
Colton Rose, son of Shawn and Tonya Rose of Strawberry, won second place at the Elks Hoop Shoot State Competition in Hot Springs. Rose is a fourth-grade student at Hillcrest.
Shirley Cobble and Jewel Clements were elected Valentine’s Day Queen and King at the Lawrence Hall Nursing Center Valentine’s Day party on Feb. 14.
20 Years Ago
C.J. Tate was surprised at the promotional testing held at Wolf’s Taekwondo on Feb. 12 when he was presented certificates from the American Taekwondo Association naming him state champion for nine and 10 year old, second and third degree black belt boys.
The Walnut Ridge Junior Quiz Bowl team took first place for the second year in a row at the Arkansas Governor’s Quiz Bowl Association Junior Finals held on Saturday at Conway East High School. Team members are Tom Jackson, Ryan Sluder, Laura Freeman, Lauren Jones, Trey Holloway, Chance Weeks, Ben Engelken, Ryan Belcher, Jack Kent and Adam Hogan. Weeks was named MVP for the second year in a row and was also named to the All-Tournament Team. Nicole Covey is their sponsor.
Wanda McCormic is retiring from the Farm Service Trade Center in Hoxie after 24 years. She will be honored with a retirement reception on Friday afternoon from.
Chelsey Teel, a seventh grader at Hoxie School, was the overall champion in the Lawrence County Spelling Bee held at Black Rock School on Tuesday. Summer Taylor, a Hoxie sixth grader won second place overall, and Ashton Raney a seventh grader at Sloan-Hendrix, finished third overall.
30 Years Ago
The cast for “Lend Me a Tenor,” to be performed at Front Street Theatre, includes Johnny Stayton, Joyce Rose, Pam Allen, Kelly Kelley and Matthew Rhoads, all of Walnut Ridge, and Roger Winston, Michael Bowman and Deana Satterwhite, all of Jonesboro.
Numerous family and friends were here to attend the funeral of Rev. Lehman Rorex on Feb. 9.
40 Years Ago
A.W Rainwater, aged 86, of Walnut Ridge, for many years one of the state’s leading educators, died Wednesday at 2:35 p.m. at Lawrence Hall Nursing Home.
Tracy Hendrix and Carry Middlecoff were chosen to represent Hoxie FHA as the 1982 sweetheart and beau.
Hoxie High School students, Terri Oldham and John Dulaney, were selected to play in the All-Region Band.
50 Years Ago
The highlight of the FHA Sweetheart Dance at Hoxie High School was the crowning of Ruth Ann Reithemeyer, Hoxie FHA Queen of Hearts, and the naming of Rodger Sullivan as FHA beau.
Expansion of camping facilities at Lake Charles State Park and substantial improvement to existing facilities were announced this week by State Representative Leroy Blankenship.
Pat Clinton of Lynn has joined the Crittenden Soil Conservation Service as a soil conservationist.
Carl Duckworth was elected president of the Bobcat Booster Club at a meeting Friday night.
Larry and Dianne Sneed of Walnut Ridge are the parents of a daughter, born Sunday afternoon in Lawrence Memorial Hospital. The little lady has been named Karen Leigh. The Sneeds also have two other daughters, Sherry and Paula.
Jim and Sheila Jansen are the parents of a son, born yesterday morning at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. The baby weighed seven pounds, two ounces, and has been named Joseph Richard.
70 Years Ago
B.B. Vance of Sedgwick was admitted to St. Bernard’s Hospital in Jonesboro Monday afternoon for treatment for injuries received in an accident on Highway 63 north of Bono.
David Davis, who is home on furlough, and Richard Amos, who left Monday for induction into the armed forces, were honored Sunday at the Isom Amos home at a dinner.
Freddie Rorex of Egypt was the youngest seller at the Aberdeen Angus sale in Little Rock Tuesday. The youth, 14, sold his Eileenmere Blackcap, 16-month bull for $485. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Rorex.
Corporal Frankie Wilcoxson is spending a furlough in Walnut Ridge with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wilcoxson. He has been stationed at Las Vegas, N.M., and will report on March 4 to the air base at Hondo, Texas, for cadet training.
75 Years Ago
Construction of a new educational building for First Baptist Church is expected to be carried out soon.
A red-hot issue is developing in Lawrence County. The Clover Bend School faculty has objected to the use of the school facilities by James (Uncle Mack) McKrell of Little Rock, who is fighting the school consolidation program.
The juvenile section of Mrs. Less’ music pupils was presented in recital, including Francine Pickens, Arvalene Cypret, Peggy Rainwater, Marsha Moseley, Anne Ponder, Carol Zalaker, Alice Sue Hilburn, Alice Jeanne Cunningham, Sylvia Hall, Julia Ann South, Patsy Wilcoxson, Carolyn Sue Glover, Gilbert Rainey Jr., George McLeod, Leroy Johnson, Billy Burns Fisher, Harry Madison Taylor, Tommy Hilburn and Randall Byars.
80 Years Ago
The new Lawrence County Library opens Monday.
E.A. Glass has been named Democratic fund chairman for Lawrence County.
Who’s Who in Walnut Ridge High – beautiful gir1, Patsy Looney; handsome boy, J.C. Childers; most popular, Milly Bland and Bascom Raney; best athletes, Joe Spotts and Nancy Ponder; biggest flirt, Pat Glass; Oomph girls of WRHS, Milly Bland, Patsy Looney and Martha Warner.
Company R, now stationed at Seward, Alaska, reports that ice cream costs $4.00 a gallon there; Sgt. Charlie Gray was seen with a girl in each arm Tuesday night; Sgt. Harry C. Conrey buys more groceries daily than an average merchant.
Pfc. R.L. “Bones” Schmidt has enlisted in the Army Medical Corps and at the present is stationed at Camp Robinson near Little Rock.
90 Years Ago
Miss Nama Moore of Black Rock received a very high honor a few days ago when she was elected president of an organization known as the “Sapphics” at Jonesboro Baptist College.
Arbor Grove won the county junior basketball tournament at Strawberry by defeating Sloan-Hendrix. It was the first country school to win the county tournament. Players for Arbor Grove were Oscar Watson. Ted Riggs, Ellis Milligan, Jewell Reynolds, Hershel Harbor, Herman Doyle, Winslow Harbor and Ray Diffey. Roy Doyle was the coach.
