10 Years Ago
Students from Williams Baptist College recently visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and met legendary civil rights figure Rev. Billy Kyles, a Memphis minister who was with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., when King was assassinated.
Angela Flippo, vice president for enrollment management at Williams Baptist College, was among the women recognized in the Women Who Lead supplement in The Jonesboro Sun on Feb. 26.
Walnut Ridge native Dorothy L. Willmuth was recently selected as the winner in the Agawam Cultural Council Writing Competition in the adult prose category for her submission “The Widow and the One-Eyed Tom Cat.” Willmuth and her family have been invited to attend a reception to be held on March 13 at the Agawam Public Library in Massachusetts.
Two Walnut Ridge High School art students have received honors for their artwork. The artwork of freshman Bethany Cox, a self-portrait, has been selected for inclusion in the Young Arkansas Artists 51st Annual Exhibition. Sophomore Ashlyn Wayland has won second place in the Northeast Arkansas Art Education Association (NAEA) competition for her self-portrait. Both are the art students of Ginger Bibb.
20 Years Ago
Angie Skimahorn, graphic designer and on-line editor for The Times Dispatch, received a second place award among larger weekly newspapers for a political ad she designed.
The Walnut Ridge Senior High Quiz Bowl team continued a winning tradition at Walnut Ridge by winning their senior high regional tournament on Saturday and will advance to the state championship for the fifth year in a row. Team members are: Sheffield Kent, Josh Mosley, Chance Weeks, Andrew Watson, Amy Ray, John Stowers and Chris Tribble. Mosley was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Kent and Weeks were also named to the All-Tournament team. Joyce Rose is the coach.
Marie Miller of Hoxie was honored recently with a surprise 76th birthday party at the home of her daughter, Tomie-Jean Grist in Pocahontas. Over 50 friends and family members gathered for the celebration.
Air Force Airman Kristopher L. Whitmire has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. He is a 1999 graduate of Black Rock High School.
Sergeant First Class Charles Cagle, United States Army, is a member of Task Force 2-153, currently stationed at South Camp in the Sinai, Egypt. TF 2-153 is the first pure National Guard unit to ever take over the Multinational Forces and Observers mission in the Sinai desert. SFC Cagle lives in Walnut Ridge, and he and his wife, Juanita, have three children.
30 Years Ago
Hoxie native Jimmy Oldham has joined the Colorado Rockies front office. The Major League Baseball expansion team announced that Oldham will serve as the director of publications for the National League Club.
Jodi Wade, daughter of Randy and Melody Wade of Walnut Ridge, won the Lawrence County Spelling Bee last Wednesday. She is a sixth-grader at Walnut Ridge Middle School.
40 Years Ago
Hoxie School Science Fair winners include: Ida Ellis, second place overall; John Dulaney, overall; Janet Harp, third place overall; Ronnie Hildreth, Vickie Brewer, Kerrie Cunningham, Beverly Baker, Scott Heard, Tommy Dulaney, Ronnie Robbins and Jeff Fry.
Tracy Hendrix, a senior at Hoxie High School, was crowned Hoxie Mustang annual queen. Gina Garner, also a senior, was named first runner-up, and Margo Flippo, a senior, was second runner-up.
Vicki Hughes, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joe Hughes, won honors at a gymnastics meet at the Little Rock Gymnastics Center. She won first place on uneven bars, first on the vault, third on the floor and fourth as all-around gymnast. She is a senior at WRHS.
50 Years Ago
Dr. Henry Relton McCarroll of St. Louis, internationally-known orthopedic surgeon, clinician and lecturer, died Sunday night of a heart attack in Honolulu, Hawaii. Relton graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1923 and played center on some of the Bobcat football teams.
Darrell Hutson, chairman of the City Water Board, has announced that open house will be held at the new Water Works treatment plant.
THE MUSTANG – The Annual Staff, sponsored by Mary Cude, held the annual Who’s Who election. Those elected were: Most Likely to Succeed – Mona Prater and Jim Rogers; Wittiest – Portia Starling and Bob West; Neatest – Jean Ann Phillips and Roy Fleming; Leadership – Karla Rogers and Jim Rogers; Most School Spirited – Barbara Spargo and Rodger Sullivan; Most Studious – Karla Rogers and Bobby Gardner; Most Attractive – Jean Ann Phillips and Mike Hodge; Best All-Around – Mona Prater and Bob West; Best Athletes – Rodger Sullivan, senior, and Casey Phillips, junior; High School class favorites were also elected. Senior Class Favorites – Mona Prater, Karla Rogers and Bob West; Junior Class Favorites -Teresa Wicker and Mike Truxler; Sophomore Class Favorites – Jeannie Vance and Marty Keith; Freshman Class Favorites – Diane Kisling and Jerry Kelly; Eighth Grade Class Favorites – Gwen Glaub and Jimmy McGinnis; and Seventh Grade Class Favorites – Leslee Phillips and Billy Caldwell.
70 Years Ago
Lynchburg, Va., Feb. 5 – Miss Virginia Sloan of Strawberry has been elected chairman of orientation at Randolph-Macon Women’s College for the 1952-53 session.
Norma Jean Smith, a member of the Freshman class at Hoxie High School, has been elected Sweetheart of the Hoxie Future Farmers of America chapter.
75 Years Ago
Vernon C. Howe, aged 55, prominent Black Rock man, died Monday while on a business mission to Illinois.
Charlie Trantham of WRHS was named on the All-District basketball team.
80 Years Ago
Information has been released by Public Relations office of the United States Navy that Garland T. Massey of Coffman was a prisoner of war, having been captured by the Japanese when they took Wake Island after the outbreak of war, Dec. 7.
R.D. Moore Jr. of Walnut Ridge, who enlisted in the United States Navy about 16 months ago, is now stationed at the naval air base at Jacksonville, Fla.
Wilfred Belk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe D. Belk of Rt. 1, Hoxie, is now stationed at McClelland Field, Calif.
The recruiting office of the United States Navy in Little Rock reported last Friday that Hubert H. Blanchard Jr. of Walnut Ridge had enlisted in the Naval Reserve.
Van Ellis, beloved athletic coach of WRHS for the past five years, received orders Tuesday to report to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Sunday.
90 Years Ago
Gibson and Mitchell, a firm operating gins at Hoxie and Portia, a general store at Portia and an implement store in Walnut Ridge, indicated today that they would move the Portia store to Walnut Ridge and operate a general store in the McCarroll Building on Main Street.
The seating capacity of the courthouse in Walnut Ridge was not large enough to accommodate the crowd that came to hear O.L. Bodenhamer of El Dorado, former national commander of the American Legion speak here Thursday night.
