“We begin 2013 with brightened prospects as we start the slow process of what we hope is economic recovery in our nation,” Walnut Ridge Mayor Don House said in his State of the City Address distributed at the February city council meeting. The mayor also discussed improvements made during the past year and plans for the coming year.
Mayor House also announced that the city has received approval for a $125,000 grant to create a water park by upgrading the existing city pool and adding a splash pad.
Matt Noblin was promoted to the rank of 1st Degree Black Belt in the ATF Tang Soo Do system during a testing at ATF Martial Arts in Walnut Ridge recently. ATF owner Fred Weeks said Noblin’s certificate number is #62, with only 28 of those being 1st Degree promotions since the founding of ATF in 1980.
The Hoxie senior boys basketball team earned a trip to the state tournament with a 53-47 victory over Valley Springs in the first round of the 3A Region 3 Tournament at The Hoxie Mustangs Gymnasium.
The Hillcrest senior boys advanced to the state basketball tournament by defeating Calico Rock, 57-47, in the finals of the 1-A Region 2 Tournament a Lynn. In the girls’ bracket, the Lady Screamin’ Eagles also earned a trip to the state tournament as the fourth seed from Region 2.
20 years ago
Col. Robert E. Gardner, who serves in a medical unit of the Army Reserve, has been called to active duty. Gardner left Feb. 11 for Ft. Hood, Texas. In Gardner’s absence, Dr. John Rowe and Dr. Steve Abernathy will fill in on a rotating basis at Gardner’s dentist practice in Walnut Ridge.
Junior All-Conference basketball players from Black Rock High School have been announced. All-Conference picks from the Junior Lady Zebras are Cassie Glenn and Kristyn Ragan. For the Junior Zebras, Travis Fleming and Trever Simpson took the honors.
River Valley High School Junior Rangers and Junior Lady Rangers All-Conference players have been announced. Players named All-Conference are Jordan Witt, Mekail Barber, Whitney Jones, Brandon Wright, Dilan Willmuth, Cody Wolverton and Joe Fowler.
A retirement celebration for Robert Crank, former city attorney and deputy prosecuting attorney, is set for Saturday at the Walnut Ridge Country Club.
30 years agoNatasha Woods, daughter of Steve and Marie Woods of Black Rock, won the 1993 Lawrence County Spelling Bee Tuesday. She is a sixth grader at BRES.
Travis Eades, a sophomore at Hoxie High School, has been selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation Arkansas South Leadership Seminar.
Floyd West of Portia was the first to pay property taxes at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Feb. 15. West has been the first Lawrence Countian to pay his property taxes for the past four years.
40 years agoVonda Gale Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mack Davis, has been selected as one of three Teenagers of the Month by Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 498.
The Black Rock Junior Boys won the Area 2-B North district tournament at Williford recently. Team members are: Jay Horton, Keith Russell, Keith Bratcher, Dean Smith, Don Truitt, Chris Hankins, Mike Couch, Skip Dulaney, Mark Russell, Jeff Kildow, Scott Pickney, Millard Pearson, Robert Shelton, Joe Medlock and Coach Herschel Bryant.
Paul L. (Pat) Sexton was honored with a surprise 80th birthday party at the Red Carpet Room of the Davy Crockett Restaurant recently.
50 years ago
THE MUSTANG — Beverly Hudson, a junior, has been chosen to represent Hoxie in the National Composition Contest sponsored by the National Council of Teachers of English. The 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow is Beverly McMillon.
Members of the Lynn Junior Boys team won the state championship at Yellville last Saturday night are: Roger Ratliff, Danny Foley, Tony Matthews, Everett DeJarnette, Danny Oliver, Eddie Bristow, Steve Turner, Joe Guthrie, Charles Goff, Royce Helms, Gary Rainwater, Jerry Morgan and Ranny Oliver. The team is coached by George Glenn. The Lynn Lions came from behind to win the Class B Junior Boys state championship with a 43-33 victory over Shirley here Saturday night.
Bobby Kearby of Walnut Ridge is now the superintendent of Old Davidsonville State Park in Randolph County.
Gene Whitlow, Black Rock City councilman and businessman, underwent emergency surgery in Lawrence Memorial Hospital last Friday night, where he remains a patient.
Gary and Joyce Ann Rose left Monday from Memphis on a week’s expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas. The charter flight and trip are sponsored by Allis Chalmers.
60 years agoGovernor Faubus appointed four Lawrence Countians to state boards: W.C. Bryan, Everett Webb, Harry Ponder and Rudy Jones.
Hoxie Junior Mustangs won the county championship. Members of the team are Danny Campbell, Earl Lamb, Gary Weeks, Jesse Tate, Jerry Willfond, Jerry Barnhill, Jerry Taylor, Larry King, Larry Cook and Gary Suenkle.
Nancy Rainey of Walnut Ridge has been elected president of Futrell Hall at the University of Arkansas.
70 years agoMr. and Mrs. W.A. Henry have purchased the Ben Franklin Store from Marlin and Alvin Wilcoxson, who had operated the business as a joint partnership.
Lawrence Memorial Park Association met Monday night at the offices of Clayton Chevrolet Company and voted to retain the following incumbent officers for 1953: Murrell Moore, president; Mrs. R.B. Warner, vice president; Mrs. Harris Gilliam, secretary; and Fleer Harris, treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Segraves of Route One, Walnut Ridge, will observe their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday Feb. 23rd.
80 years ago
Lawrence County became much more war conscious this week as the full significance of the new rationing program was realized. Fast on the heels of the order stopping sales of all canned fish and meats until March 28th when they will be rationed along with all meats, and the stoppage of the sale of all canned fruits and vegetables this week, came the announcement of the point value of various foods.
Announcement has been made of the marriage of Miss Loretta Mayo of Walnut Ridge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Mayo, to Julian Beakley of Walnut Ridge. Vows were exchanged Feb. 2, in the chapel of First Methodist Church, Seattle, Wash.
Aviation Cadet Oscar Mock Jr., of Knobel, has completed pre-flight training and is now at Hicks Field, Fort Worth, Texas. Billy Henry and Elton Dickson are roommates in a hotel at St. Petersburg, Fla., and are in basic training.
Corporal Eugene McLaughlin of Black Rock, on duty with United States abroad, recently wrote the W.J. McLaughlins at Black Rock that the censor keeps him from telling the news.
Misses Mildred Bland and Nancy Ponder of Walnut Ridge, Mabel and Margaret Sloan of Strawberry, were initiated into membership in the Pi Beta Phi, national sorority at the Arkansas Chapter on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville last weekend.
Friends here have read copies of army publications from New Foundland telling of the athletic ability of Farris E. Madison, who has become the star of his squadron’s basketball team. Madison, a former member of the legislature, has recently been promoted to Corporal and anticipates a furlough in May to visit home.
Ella Mae Whitaker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Whittaker of Walnut Ridge, has enlisted in the nursing corps of the United States Navy. She has the rank of ensign and is at present on duty at the great Lakes, Ill., hospital.
90 Years Ago
George Moreland, staff writer for the Memphis Commercial Appeal, will deliver an address over Radio Station KBTM at Paragould next Sunday using Walnut Ridge as the subject. Mr. Moreland, known as the vagabond columnist of the mid-south, has many friends in Walnut Ridge who will listen with interest to his verbal remarks on this city.
Continued efforts of Judge J.C. Childers have finally made it possible to announce that the concrete road from Walnut Ridge to the Randolph County line is now assured, and the highway department will likely advertise the letting of the contract this week.
In the Lawrence County 4-H Club Basketball Tournament at Alicia, Arbor Grove defeated Coffman by the score of 42 to 30. Jewell Reynolds scored 29 points for Arbor Grove and was named to the all-county team.
