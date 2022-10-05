10 Years Ago
Longtime District Court Judge Larry Hayes tendered his resignation in a letter to Gov. Mike Beebe last Wednesday stating he had decided to retire from office for personal reasons, effective Dec. 31, 2012. Gov. Beebe will appoint a replacement for Hayes, who won re-election to office in May.
Hoxie Elementary School third-grader Mykala Johnson got a big surprise on Friday when her brother, who is serving with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, walked into her classroom. Michael Johnson, son of Dominique and Stephanie Johnson of Hoxie, came home on leave from Afghanistan earlier than expected. A 2011 graduate of Hoxie High School, he has been in Afghanistan for seven months. His little brother, Stephan, who is in the sixth grade, was also in the classroom.
The Walnut Ridge Lady Bobcat volleyball team did not lose a single set in bracket play on their way to capturing the championship of the Hornet Classic at Harrisburg on Saturday. The Lady Cats defeated host Harrisburg in the semifinals and Trumann in the finals to claim the trophy. Coach Janna Berry’s Lady Bobcat teams have won the tournament for three years in a row.
Members of the Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Class 18 spent Sept. 11-12 on an overnight trip to the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center near Little Rock. Members of the group participated in a ropes course and a “True Colors” personality program and toured the state Capitol in Little Rock. Members of the class include Derrek Nunally, Megan Carey, Sara Wright, Sabrina Knight, Kaitlin Briner, Kelsey Richey, Britni Miles, Alissah Harris, Courtney Sears, Anna Bland, Jake Ellis, Jessica Whitmire, Makenly Coles, Edward Harthorn and Rachael Weekley.
20 Years Ago
An estimated 150 people, who were stationed at the Walnut Ridge airbase between 1956 and 1963, returned to Walnut Ridge last weekend for a reunion of the 725th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron.
Tommy Holland, manager of the Walnut Ridge Golf and Country Club, has released names of the winners of the couple’s tournament held Sept. 14-15. Championship flight winners were Darrell and Ruth Ann Kelley, 128; A flight winners were Kenny and Edie Allen, 140; B flight winners were Frank Davis and Wanda Chaney.
River Valley High School students Brittany Niswonger, Andy Anderson, Brenn Dickison and Corey Wright traveled to Little Rock last week for an Environmental and Spatial Technology (EAST) camp.
Andrea Cavenaugh and Brett Witcher have been nominated by Walnut Ridge High School for the prestigious Wendy’s High School Heisman award.
Lawrence County’s Extension Homemakers Clubs honored Tammy Seefeld with a reception on Sept. 25. Seefeld was recently named county extension agent-family and consumer sciences.
30 Years Ago
Sara Prater, a freshman on the Hoxie Mustangs junior high volleyball team, was named an All-Tournament player at the Bay Junior High Invitational Volleyball Tournament.
A reception was held Sunday at the Presbyterian Church following the morning service to honor Virginia Harrison, who has been the church organist for 17 years. Dr. and Mrs. Dan Harrison of Pocahontas are moving to Clarksville to make their home.
40 Years Ago
Reigning over the Walnut Ridge High School homecoming game Friday night will be Kellie Allison, queen; Marlene Kennedy, maid of honor; Paula Harmon, senior maid; Natalie Rorex, junior maid; Chris Dennis, sophomore maid; and Gina Rorex, freshman maid.
Majorettes at Walnut Ridge High School this season include: Keri Carson, Amanda Berry, Valerie Eskridge, Jennifer Goings and Debbie Hunter, captain.
The cast for the junior thespian play “Up the Down Staircase,” at Hoxie School includes: Karen Downum, Carolyn McCampbell, Mark Mosier, Matt Doyle, Sandy Rutledge, Laura Lynn Belk, Dianna Owens, Teressa Guntharp, Tracy Ballard, Wayne Hendrix, Danette Ballard, Leslie Oldham, Mary Scott, Lisa Jones, Missy Kapales, Johnny Stowers, Ida Mae Walton, Ida Ellis, Valerie Gibbs, Janet Harp, Amy Baker, Patrick Scott, Tim Green, Mark Belk, Becky Light, Susan Gaither, Donna Allen and Angie Harris.
50 Years Ago
Three Lawrence County students at Hendrix College in Conway have been named members of the Hendrix College Choir for 1972-73. They are Jim Cunningham and Leigh Riddick of Walnut Ridge and John Weir of Hoxie.
Danny Foley, member of the Smithville Busy Bees 4-H Club, showed the champion Hereford steer at the Lawrence County Fair at Imboden.
Don Alls, president of the Hoxie High School Student Council, presided at the council’s first meeting of the year.
60 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Bennett Hart announce the engagement of their daughter, Sandra, to Cecil Frank Barnett Jr. of Jonesboro.
Capt. Gary Rainwater is stationed at Ft. Riley, Kan.
Sarah Neece is president of the WRHS Pep Club, and Jackie Slatton is president of the Library Club.
Shirley Ann Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Johnson, is first alto in the Harding College A Capella Chorus.
Lou Ann Wright has been elected president of the senior class at the Baptist School of Nursing in Memphis.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Lucille Bagley has recently been promoted to the position of assistant chief operator in the Walnut Ridge exchange by the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Hubert H. Blanchard Jr., superintendent of the Strawberry School has been elected president of the Schoolmaster’s Club of Lawrence County.
Mrs. Ferd Grissom entertained several children at her home Sept. 17 in honor of her daughter Linda Ruth’s seventh birthday. Guests were Sarah and Peggy Dodd, Terrell and Susie Downing, Lana Carol Johnson, Nancy Doyle, Jerry Goodrum, Allen Smith, Tommie Cottingham and Mesdames Terry, Sides and Cottingham.
Bobby Zalaker, who is serving overseas with units of the United States Army Air Force, is based at Burtonwood AFB, about 40 miles from Liverpool, England. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Zalaker.
80 Years Ago
W.B. Hardin, for several years principal of the Sedgwick Schools, has been elected director of the county welfare department.
Mrs. Ara Baker McLeod, wife of W.E. McLeod, died at the hospital in Jonesboro Tuesday morning.
The family of Wendell Leon Harris has received a telegram from the navy stating that he has been killed in action.
The grand opening of the new streamlined Kroger Store, featuring a complete serve-yourself service, is being observed today.
A birthday dinner for “Aunt Mollie” McLaughlin and “Aunt Georgia” Morgan, whose birthdays are a few days apart, was held at the home of Mrs. Susie Howell in Hoxie.
Lt. Leo Reed, who has been stationed in Alaska, was the honored guest at a supper last week at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Reed. Lt. Reed will leave tonight for Camp Shelby, Miss.
Nita Bob Warner has been named instructor in health and recreation for women at Hendrix College.
81 Years Ago
Sixteen local men gathered on the steps of the courthouse as they prepared to leave for Army service. They are: Curtis Lamb of Sedgwick; Adrian James Rogers, Doyle Lacefield, Gaither Zimmerman and Ira Hildon Mahan, all of Alicia; Paul E. Meredith of Smithville; Leland Sullivan and Everette “Lee” Huskey, both of Saffell; Denzel Dot Guthrie of Jesup; Zander Devoe Bilbrey of Black Rock; Hubert Harbinson and William Lester Tolbert, both of Walnut Ridge; Goff Herman Broadway of Imboden; Ernest Melvin Malone of Lauratown; Alfred Paul Nunnally of Eaton; and Noel Roberts of Strawberry.
