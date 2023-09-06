10 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge native Tommy Walker was one of four new members inducted into the ASU Hall of Honor on Friday. Walker was an offensive lineman on the ASU football team from 1980-83. He was a four-year letterman and a two time second-team All-Southland Conference selection.
Hoxie’s Tom Sears and Walnut Ridge’s Larry Treadway spoke about their teams’ upcoming football seasons at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly meeting. Hoxie defensive coordinator Brett Shrable also spoke at the gathering. L.J. Bryant, director of economic development for the Chamber, noted the large crowd and joked, “It’s apparent that y’all care more about football than economic development.”
The first women’s soccer game in the history of Williams Baptist College was played recently when the Lady Eagles fell to University of the Ozarks, 1-0, on the WBC campus.
Kelly Gillham recently joined Hoxie High School as its new principal.
The Lawrence County 4-H Club hosted a cookie jar contest at the Lawrence County Fair and raised more than $1,600 for the Lawrence County Fair Scholarship. 4-H members Auggie Wicker and Carley Morgan were grand champions. Wicker won in the 12-amd-older category and Morgan won under-12 category.
20 Years Ago
This year Black Rock will renew an old tradition of holding a founder’s day festival on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Mayor Bob Vance and a committee made up of Alderwoman Helen Blackburn, Vesta Smith, Donald Clayton, Lewis Slaughter, Carolyn Hester, Sandy Hancock and Brenda Vane decided to maintain the name Black Rock Foothills Celebration, which was used for festivals in previous years.
Josh Mayland was the sweepstakes winner at the Lawrence County Fair for swine. He also received a belt buckle for showmanship and won eight first place ribbons.
Walnut Ridge School Parent-Teacher Organization officers for the 2003-2004 school year are: president Valerie Petty, Kathy Runsick, Misti Hicks, Renee Bland, Jeanette Teel, Becky Martin, Stephanie Reithemeyer and Chris Wall.
Lawrence Countians receiving degrees at Arkansas State University’s summer commencement ceremony on Aug. 1 were: Eddie Charles Chadwick Jr. of Black Rock; Jason Erin Marshall, Ravenden; Ivan Raymond Wade, Smithville; Leslie Suzanne Vandiver, Strawberry; John Randal Daughhetee, Hollie Nichole Chadwick, Dana I. Manning, Joshua Wade Melton and Windy Bilbrey of Walnut Ridge.
The Arbor Grove Free Will Baptist Church team #2 recently won first place in the summer church league at Campus Cove Bowling Center. Team members are Duffy Williams, Bradley Williams, Quinton Wigton, Amanda Blalock and Darrell Blalock.
30 Years Ago
Jessica Coker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Coker of Walnut Ridge, was named Miss Lawrence County at this year’s Lawrence County Fair.
Dr. Gary C. Huckabay is the new president at Williams Baptist College.
Rhonda Desgranges became the bride of Blake Cox on June 26.
40 Years Ago
Bobcat cheerleaders for the 1983-84 season are: Gina Rorex, Angela Saterfiel, Raelyne Letsinger, Deana Cox-captain, Karen Gilliam, and Jennifer Mathews-co-captain.
Bobkitten cheerleaders are: Shannon Spades, Carmen Johnson, Leighia Walker, Vadra Haynes, Cathy Cooper, Blair Murphy, Jennifer Cox-captain, Linda Allison-co-captain and Gwen Mullen.
The 1983 Hoxie Mustang football squad includes: Fred Scott, Danny Wilson, David Shelley, Ricky Murphy, Dennis Guntharp, Kenny Lewis, Kelly Rodgers, Terrell Pankey, David Gaither, Randy Manis, Kenny Oldham, Keith Britton, Kenny Medlock, Lance Shackelford, Curtis Collins, Alan Tennison, Bill Smith, Jeff Ridge, Leslie Gates, Noel Bullard, Greg Miles, Joe Hicks and Stoney Hall.
50 Years Ago
Lawrence Sanford Nichols, 64-year-old Walnut Ridge industrialist, civic and church leader, was stricken with an apparent heart attack and died Saturday evening. Mr. Nichols came to Walnut Ridge 14 years ago as the first manager of the local Vulcan Corporation shoe last plant.
Larry Jones of Minturn reported numerous open cotton bolls in his field last Friday. The cotton is the DPL-16 variety and was planted May 11. Butch Eskridge reported open cotton Monday on his farm on Rt. 1, Walnut Ridge. It was also the DPL-16 variety and was planted May 10.
Shooting right-at-par golf for the entire 72-hole event, Mel Davis won the annual Walnut Ridge Country Club’s Men’s Tournament on Sunday, with a total score of 300. Davis won a golf bag, which was donated by Don Knierim of Golf Bag Associates. Runner-up to Davis was Andy Ryan, with a 72-hole- score of 315. Junior Thompson won the A-flight, Buster Spotts won B-flight, and Mack Davis won C-flight.
Julie Vaccari, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Vaccari of Walnut Ridge, was honored with a dance at the Walnut Ridge Country Club on August 24 to celebrate her birthday.
Cadet Stephen Midkiff, 18, son of Dr. and Mrs. J.T. Midkiff of College City, has completed the basic summer ROTC camp at Ft. Knox, Ky. Midkiff will enter the advanced ROTC program at Ouachita Baptist University this fall.
Cadet John D. Combs, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Combs Jr. of Walnut Ridge attended Army Reserve Officers advance summer camp at Ft. Riley, Kan. Combs is a student at Arkansas Tech.
60 Years Ago
By a vote of 4,206 to 381, the people of Lawrence County Tuesday Ok’d the consolidation of the eastern and western districts and the construction of a new courthouse in Walnut Ridge.
Hoxie PTA officers elected for the year are: Mrs. J.T. Rogers, president; Mrs. Billy Ray Hodge, vice president; Mrs. Dean Clark, secretary; Mrs. T.J. George, treasurer; and Mrs. Duffie Williams, reporter.
Lynn is no longer just a community. It is now a town. Officials elected Tuesday were George Glenn, mayor; Bobby Coker, recorder; and Everard Webb, Wilson Price, Maynard Casper, Wayning Winters and Paul Howard, aldermen.
David Corbett has returned to West Point Academy for his senior year.
Susie Wilcoxson and Martha Moseley left for the University of Arkansas to participate in rush week activities of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
70 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur P. Smith have bought stock in the First National Bank of Cassville, Mo., and will move there soon. They formerly owned a controlling interest in the Citizens National Bank in Walnut Ridge.
Mrs. Sarah Kathleen Hatcher died here last Saturday morning at 8:15 at the home of her sister, Mrs. Annie Hill Davis. She was 63.
Fifteen Bobcat lettermen return this year. They are: backs, Tony Dowell, Mack Lindsey, Billy Burns Fisher, Bunk Hodge, Jimmy Gipson and Leroy Holder; linemen, Gilbert Phillips, Johnny Griffity, Wes Spikes, Jerry Gipson, Leroy Johnson, Mitchell Odom, Gale Graham, Billy Abee and Joe Marlin.
Elmer A. Hubbs, native of Walnut Ridge and one of the successful businessmen of the South and Midwest, died Wednesday of last week in Birmingham, Ala.
80 Years Ago
Lt. Tom Manning had the rare privilege of crossing from England to the United States on the same ship that brought Prime Minister Winston Churchill of Great Britain to North America. Lt. Manning, a ferry pilot, stationed at Romulus, Mich., with others, had flown a group of new planes to England.
Sgt. J.W. Dailey Jr., is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Dailey, at Smithville this week while he is on a furlough. Sgt. Dailey has recently won his wings as an aerial gunner and is now stationed at the Army air base at Salt Lake City, Utah.
Fire caused by lightning at 4 o’clock Saturday morning destroyed the Willie Robertson general store at Alicia, causing an estimated loss of $12,000 to the building and merchandise.
Pvt. Dempsey Hodge recently landed in Australia and according to a letter to his mother, “I had not been in Australia 30 minutes until I saw Coach Van Ellis. He is a first lieutenant. The coach is certainly looking fine.”
Clarence Whitlow, 46, lifelong resident of Lawrence County, well-known farmer and land owner, died at 5:15 o’clock Monday afternoon of a heart attack.
Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Hembrey, Rt. 1 Hoxie, have four sons in the service and recently heard from all of them. Oba Hembrey is serving with American forces on an island in the South Pacific. Fred Hembrey writes form Rhode Island, where he is an aviation engineer mate, first class. Rupert Hembrey is on duty in the Aleutian Islands as an artilleryman. Richard Hembrey is serving on a U.S. warship in the Mediterranean.
Mabel Sloan of Strawberry was hostess to several friends on an outing Sunday, the group using Eugene Sloan’s houseboat as headquarters. Guests of Miss Sloan were Marquilla Stucky of Lepanto, Jean Pitcock of Little Rock, Mildred Bland, Caroline Kiersky, Gloria Sloan and Nancy Ponder of Walnut Ridge.
112 Years Ago
News was received here this morning of the rise in Strawberry and Black Rivers. It was stated that Strawberry River has had an unprecedented flood, being over 25 feet, which brings it three feet higher than the big rise of 1882. This means that the Strawberry Valley has been practically swept away. The Strawberry bridge between Hardy and Evening Shade was carried away yesterday.
