10 years ago
John Andrews of Walnut Ridge has been appointed as the new director of Rural Services by Gov. Mike Beebe.Andrews will oversee the Arkansas Department of Rural Services, which provides grant assistance to communities across Arkansas with a population of 3,000 or less.
Walnut Ridge’s Zach Crisler and Tyler Clement each ran for three touchdowns as the Bobcats rolled to a 50-26 win over the Murfreesboro Rattlers in the quarterfinal round of the 2A State Football Playoffs Friday night at Murfreesboro. The Bobcats will travel to top-ranked Junction City for a semifinal contest on Friday night.
Several members of the Hoxie senior high football team have received postseason honors. Two Mustangs, Colton Brown and Dillon Cagle, were named to the 3A All-State second team. Players who received first team 3A-3 All-Conference recognition included Gunner Cook, Jacob Henson, Brett Nosser, Conner Roberts, Cole Sears and Slade Sullens.
Linda East, CNA for Caring Hands Hospice, recently received the Heart of Hospice Award from the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Arkansas. The award is designed to honor an individual who goes above and beyond the call of duty, giving of themselves, and thus enhancing the quality of life for hospice patients.
20 years ago
A 60-foot section of natural gas pipeline burst in the area of the Arbor Grove community on Sunday evening around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County roads 528 and 525. Debris was thrown approximately 25 yards, but there were no injuries or damage to personal property because the explosion occurred in a field. The line is owned by Natural Gas Pipelines of America and runs from Texas to Chicago, but does not supply any gas locally.
The Walnut Ridge Kiwanis Club has made a matching grant program available to benefit Shepherd Care Inc. in Walnut Ridge. The Kiwanis Club will give up to a total of $1,000 to match all gifts to Shepherd Care during the month of December.
The Williams Baptist College Junior Eagles placed first in the Walnut Ridge Parks and Recreation Association soccer league for fourth through sixth grades. Members of the team are Valerie Seefeld, Justin Anglin, Brianna Taylor, Joey Leonardo, Colton Bennett, Jenee Turbyeville, Felicia Robinson, Jordan Lawrey, William Wilcoxson, Carson Gates and Travis Burton. Chris Lawrey and Kenny Franks coached the team.
Lawrence County EHC officers are: Helen Blackburn, president; Elaine Stoll, vice president; Ruby Reese, treasurer; Christine Sullivan, secretary; Toni Whipkey, reporter; and Marsha Onley, past president.
Shelby Jines was crowned the senior high homecoming queen Friday night at Sloan-Hendrix High School. Tessa Blansett was crowned the junior high homecoming queen.
30 years ago
Greg Volner has taken over the reins as head boys basketball coach at Hoxie High School this year.
Blair Cox, daughter of J.R. and Jackie Cox of Walnut Ridge, was crowned Miss Merry Christmas during the Walnut Ridge Christmas Pageant Saturday night.
Laura Lady, sophomore at Walnut Ridge High School, and Ashlee Dulaney, a sophomore at Black Rock High School, have been selected at Hugh O’Brien Youth Leaders.
40 years ago
Sally Gaither, a Walnut Ridge High School senior, was crowned Miss Bobcat at the first Miss Bobcat Pageant. Other finalists were Tonda McEntire, Charlotte Cook, Martha Wilson and Deana Cox.
Some of the students in Mary Jane Callahan’s kindergarten class who dressed up like Indians as a remembrance of the first Thanksgiving included: Tonya Crafton, Lowell Rogers, Carolyn Wilson, Casey Spades, Jason Gaines, Billy Moore, Brandy Jones and Craig Melton.
Jack Austin, aged 43, of Walnut Ridge, died Thursday at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
50 years ago
Clarence Raney, aged 79, of Walnut Ridge, died Thursday morning of last week at St. Bernards Hospital.
Danny Walker and Louann Durham were named county winners of the 4-H Auto Safety Activity. Both students are from Strawberry High School.
Three football standouts from Walnut Ridge and Hoxie have been named members of the 1972 All-District 2-A football team. Gary Shrable, a Bobcat senior running back was named to the offensive team, and John Summers, a senior defensive back and receiver, was named to the defensive team. Chosen as a linebacker, Hoxie’s Bobby Mike Watson, a junior, was also named to the defensive team. Watson served as the Mustangs’ quarterback and defensively as a linebacker.
70 years ago
Lawrence County’s oldest citizen, Charlie Robert Dennison, died Tuesday morning in a local clinic at the age of 104 years and three months.
Robert H. Smith, prominent in county and state Farm Bureau activities, has been appointed to serve as a member of the Resolution Committee by State President Joe Hardin.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Myers are in St. Louis, where Mr. Myers attended a meeting of bankers in the Eighth District Federal Reserve Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Myers were guests of Wm. H. McDonnell, president of the First National Bank in St. Louis.
Mary Mae Phillips, a junior, has been selected as queen of the Fall Festival at Black Rock High School.
80 years ago
Appointment of Mrs. Lavona Cline White as Lawrence County librarian, succeeding Mrs. Joseph W. Reid Jr., was announced Saturday.
Gilbert Richardson Hodge, 24, has recently won promotion to the rank of corporal. He is with the Coast Guard and stationed at San Diego.
While hunting in the Stone County mountains last Tuesday, Gus Land of Portia killed an eight-point buck.
Hugh B. McCullough Jr. has enlisted in the Army Reserve and will leave Dec. 15 for Santa Ana, Calif., to enter a training school.
Joseph W. DeArman, son or Mrs. H.W. DeArman of this city, is now at Keesler Field, Miss.
Mrs. Melvin A. Manning has been advised that her husband has been promoted from second lieutenant to first lieutenant. Lt. Manning is stationed at Camp Butner, N.C.
Staff Sgt. George E. Henry Jr. left the first of the week for Kelley, Texas, where he has bee accepted as a cadet for pilot training.
90 years ago
Misses Merle and Nita Bob Warner, students at Galloway College in Searcy, spent the Thanksgiving holidays here with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Warner.
Mrs. John Hathcoat, aged 84, died last Sunday afternoon at the home of her grandson, John Henry Hathcoat, near Walnut Ridge. She moved to Hoxie in 1920 from Opposition, after Opposition, an important trading and political center, had passed out of existence.
106 years ago
Near Black Rock, a mule hitched to a buggy in which Mrs. L.H. Warden was riding, ran away. The buggy overturned and threw Mrs. Warden out with serious injuries. Mrs. Ethel Steele, driving her automobile, came along shortly after the accident and started to Imboden with Mrs. Warden in the machine. A team driven by George Phillips became frightened at Mrs. Steele’s car and ran away, throwing Mr. Phillips out and painfully injuring him. In trying to avoid Mr. Phillips’ team, Mrs. Steele nearly overturned her car into a ditch, and Mrs. Warden’s daughter, Mrs. M.D. Crabtree, thinking the car would overturn, jumped out and was painfully hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.