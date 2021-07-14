10 Years Ago
Several education-related construction projects in Lawrence County are progressing rapidly this summer. Building projects are underway at the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative, Sloan-Hendrix School, Walnut Ridge High School campus and at Williams Baptist College.
Bob Boyd was the guest of honor at a luncheon hosted by the City of Hoxie on Monday. An employee of the city for 30 years, he retired as water/wastewater superintendent in March.
Ashley Durden is the new Lawrence County Extension agent for family and consumer sciences. A native of Eudora, Durden has been serving as an intern at the Craighead County Extension Office.
20 Years Ago
The Lawrence County Election Commission has completed its plans for redistricting of the nine justice of the peace districts in Lawrence County. State law requires the commission to redraw JP districts every 10 years so there will be no more that a five percent difference in the population of each of the nine districts. All changes were based on U.S. Census figures.
Joe and Stacy Fisher of Walnut Ridge have announced the birth of a daughter born July 5 at the Regional Medical Center of NEA in Jonesboro. The baby weighed seven pounds, two ounces, and has been named JuliaAnn Claire Fisher.
Derek Medlock, age nine, won his first feature race in the Jr. 1 Rookie Division at the Big Giant Kartway in Locust Grove on Saturday night.
Brittany Sain, a Hoxie High School graduate, has been named to the Dean’s List in the college of arts and sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. She is a member of the Golden Key Honor Society.
A softball tournament held at Lynn School June 30-July 3, ended with a tie between Lynn and Swifton making the Lynn girls co-champions in their division. Members of the Lynn team are: Samantha Hunter, Whitney Penn, Lana Richey, Angel Carley, Kathryn Bryant, Magen Perkins, Shanna Richmond, Robin Stuck, Amanda Kent, Jaclyn Mize, Christy Vance, Jeannie Oden and Mari Lynn Carter. Van Deeter is their coach.
The Smithville July Celebration raised $1,675 last Saturday in an effort to establish a city park area and fund the community center. Over 250 people attended.
30 Years Ago
Melanie Bagwell of Powhatan was crowned Miss Independence at the annual Portia Picnic.
Tisha Nicole Nunally, six months, of Black Rock, and Dylan Harley Maxie, eight months, of Walnut Ridge, were the winners in the Baby Contest at the Portia Picnic.
Rickey C. Goff of Smithville has been named executive director of the Lawrence County ASCS office. He replaces Larry F. Langley who accepted the Clay County executive director position with ASCS in May.
40 Years Ago
Debbie Franks was crowned Miss Independence Day 1981 in the contest held Saturday at the Portia Picnic. She is a May WRHS graduate.
Natasha Fowler of Walnut Ridge was the winning baby girl in the Baby Show at the Portia Picnic, while B.J. Schlueter of Walnut Ridge was the winning boy.
Receiving top awards at the Arkansas College Basketball Camp recently were Charlotte Cook, who won Best Defensive Player, and Chris Dennis, who won Most Valuable Player.
50 Years Ago
U.S. Senator John L. McClellan greeted Sheriff Vic Hanshaw and Robert H. Smith at the Municipal Airport, Monday, when he arrived for a speaking engagement at the Portia Picnic.
Julie Anne Shrum, five-month-old from Walnut Ridge, was named the prettiest baby girl at the Portia Picnic Baby Show. Joby Baker Steele, eight-month-old from Jonesboro, was named finest baby boy.
Angie Taylor spent part of last week in Lepanto visiting her grandmother.
Jackie and J.R. Cox are the proud parents of a son born Saturday morning at 8:41 in St. Bernard’s Hospital in Jonesboro. Weighing eight pounds, 12 ounces, the lad was named Matthew Blake.
70 Years Ago
Orville C. Hancock, 26, of Walnut Ridge, is the news editor of the Banner News at Magnolia.
Revis Casper, superintendent of the Sloan-Hendrix School at Imboden for the past three years, has accepted a position as head of the school system at Naylor, Mo.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Walnut Ridge was the scene of the nuptials of Memory Lee Bland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Bland of Walnut Ridge, and Frederick S. Balch Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. F.S. Balch of Little Rock.
Bobby Rainwater and Jimmy Carroll, who are on the staff of Boy Scout Camp Cedar Valley at Hardy, came in last Saturday morning to remain until Sunday with homefolks.
75 Years Ago
Mrs. Alvin Wilcoxson, chairman of the food drive in Lawrence County, said that $411 and 1,723 cans of food were sent to the national headquarters from this county.
Bascom P. Raney, Gloria Sloan and Jack Pearce were Memphis visitors Thursday of last week. Mr. Pearce, a medical student in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, enplaned from Memphis for his home in Little Rock.
80 Years Ago
Miles Ponder of Walnut Ridge is now stationed in Honolulu with the United States fleet. Miles graduated from Walnut Ridge High School and attended the University of Kentucky for three years. He received his wings and commission from the naval air school at Pensacola, Fla.
Halbert Moody of Hoxie, a junior at the University of Arkansas, was one of 43 students to make the College of Business Administration honor roll for the spring semester.
Mildred and Howard Vance are making preparations to go to Dixie, where they are employed for the school years of 1941-42.
90 Years Ago
H.L. Ponder and son, Lester, drove to Fayetteville Sunday for a visit with Harry Ponder Jr., who is in summer school at the state university.
The first cotton bloom of the 1931 season was reported Saturday from Lauratown. The bloom was pulled from the field of W.G. Ingram on the Gibson farm.
