10 Years Ago
A bright point in Walnut Ridge’s history was remembered here Saturday, when team members of the Walnut Ridge American Legion State Champions of 1961 gathered for a 50-year reunion. The team, coached by the late W.R. Glenn, won four games in the state tournament at Helena to win the state crown. They also won the right to represent Arkansas in the Regional tournament held at Memphis. Those attending the reunion included Scott Logan, Russ Goad of Copperas Cove, Texas, Harry Truman Moore of Paragould; Tommy Owens of Hot Springs Village, Charles “Gabby” Hayes of Black Rock, Glenn Murphy, Jack Park of Hot Springs, Chester Berry of Pensacola, Fla., Oland Goad of Imboden, Jerry Wilson of St. Louis, Jerry Morrow of Cherokee Village, Joel Wagoner of Batesville and David McNutt of West Memphis.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce presented a plaque in recognition of Robert Bosch Tool Corporation’s contributions to the local community. Randy Valenta and Steve Engelken accepted the award. The local plant is part of Bosch’s Power Tool Division and has been open since 1973, becoming part of the Bosch organization in 1996.
The newly established East Lawrence County Lions Club held a Charter Night Banquet on Saturday night at Williams Baptist College. Judy Moose of West Memphis, past district governor for the Lions Club, presented the charter to Bonda Moyer, president of the new club. Other officers, in addition to Moyer, are Bob Kary, vice president; Sandra Bonner, secretary; and Sharon Kary, treasurer. The club has approximately 20 charter members.
20 Years Ago
Michael Wallin, a sophomore at Walnut Ridge High School, celebrated his 16th birthday in an unusual way on Aug. 15. He made his first solo airplane flight, and is one of the youngest people to ever solo at Walnut Ridge Airport’s Swindle Field.
Lana Jean, a fifth-grade teacher at Walnut Ridge, has been selected as Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year for the Walnut Ridge store.
After 10 weeks of track and field competition on the Arkansas State University campus, 12-year-old Billy Mike Watson of Hoxie emerged as overall leader for the second straight year in the ASU Mini Meet Grand Prix Track series.
Blake Snow, a member of the New Life Cathedral Pentecostal Church of God Bible Quiz team, was honored recently as the top quizzer in the state, averaging 97.6 percent throughout the season. The church’s team finished the season third in the state.
Debby Rogers, science teacher at Hoxie High School, has recently been certified as a national trainer for a science teacher education program. She is a trainer for Lab-Aids and SEPUP (Science Education for Public Understanding Programs). Over the summer, she taught the first and second terms of master’s level environmental science at ASU.
Lawrence County Fair pageant winners are: Miss Lawrence County, JoBeth Berry; Junior Miss, Hollyann Crum; Young Miss, Christin Highfield; Little Miss, ShayLee Lawhon; Tiny Miss, Sunnie Cunningham; Tiny Mister, Colby Johnson; Cute Kiddie Girl, Lillian Maple; Cute Kiddie Boy, Andrew Davis; Cute Baby Boy, Matthew Bonham; Cute Baby Girl, Chloe Ogden; Little Mr., Coy Yasler; Petite Mister, Daniel Alderson; and Petit Miss, Ranie Robinett.
30 Years Ago
Neil Barber, a foreign exchange student from New Zealand, is spending the school year with Earl and Doris Highfield of Eaton.
Jeremy Johnson, a 10th-grader at Hoxie High School, has recently completed Project Wet ‘n’ Wild, an AEGIS program held at Camp Noark in Madison County.
40 Years Ago
The Joe Richardson family of Walnut Ridge has been selected as the Lawrence County Farm Family of 1981.
Tom Hilburn has purchased the building at 209 West Main from Bill Wilson and Carol Sue Denning. The building was occupied for years by the Citizens National Bank. Hart Accounting, operated by Gene and Benson Hart, will move from the Lawrence Hotel building to the 209 Main building. Mr. Hilburn said he also plans to move his law office from the First National Bank building to 209 Main.
Top readers in the Lawrence County Library “Reading to Beat the Band” contest included: Leigh Digman, first place; Ashley Jones, second place; and Teddy Dodd, third place. Leigh read 207 books, Ashley read 185 and Teddy read 120 books during the two-month period of June 8 to August 6.
50 Years Ago
Marsha Tate, 15, of Black Rock, was named Most Valuable player in the District Woman’s Slo-pitch Tournament held in Pocahontas.
In observance of its 100th anniversary, the Arkansas Democrat is reproducing a series of front pages from old Democrats. One this week carried a lead news item from Black Rock dated January 9, 1911: “Black Rock, Jan. 9 (special) – Fire was discovered in the residence of J.T. Brady here this morning between 2 and 3 o’clock, resulting in the destruction of a number of residences here, and the death of Mr. Brady, who leaped from a second story window in an effort to escape being roasted to death. The origin of the fire is not known, nor has the amount of damage been ascertained at this time ...”
Walnut Ridge Kiwanians making an interclub visit to a meeting of the Pocahontas Kiwanis Club at noon Tuesday were: L.O. Baker; Roy Maddux, Tony Hasenmueller, Billy Ross and Rogers Wills.
60 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge will open the Regional American Legion Tournament at Fairground Park No.1 in Memphis this afternoon (Aug 17) at 1:30 as they play the Panama Canal Zone.
The Walnut Ridge American Legion Baseball team won four games at the State Baseball Tournament at Helena last week to gain the state crown and win the right to represent Arkansas in the Regional Tournament. While in Helena for the tournament, Walnut Ridge’s Bruce Logan, baseball commissioner, was stricken with a heart attack and died in a Helena hospital.
70 Years Ago
Broadus Raney has been employed as night marshal by the City of Walnut Ridge and is assisting Marshal Herman Wooldridge in policing the town. He succeeds Cliff Howerton, who resigned the job in July.
Joe South, president of the Bobcat Booster Club, presided at a meeting of the organization last night in the PMA office here.
Two more cases of infantile paralysis developed in Lawrence County last week, bringing the total to five for the year. Shirley Wise of Hoxie was admitted to a Paragould hospital and Leonard Sims of Rt. 1, Hoxie, was also admitted to a Paragould hospital.
Capt. George Henry, who arrived home last Thursday from Ft. Benning, Ga., where he had taken a four months training course, left Saturday night for Camp Polk, La., to join Company K, Arkansas National Guard, on maneuvers.
75 Years Ago
Seaman First Class John F. Penny, son of Mrs. Mary Penny and a grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Pace of Hoxie, is at present stationed in the Pacific on the island of Majura.
Mrs. W. Warren Miller went to Little Rock Saturday to attend a meeting of state officials of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs.
Frank Evans, G.W. Elkins, John Poindexter, R.E. Elkins, P.K Kirkpatrick and J.L. Bland attended a meeting of the Masonic Lodge in Pocahontas Thursday night of last week.
Coach Van Ellis left Tuesday for Fayetteville, where he will attend the annual coaches school.
80 Years Ago
Peyton Robb Jr., high school athletic coach and instructor, has resigned his position to remain in Memphis, where he has been employed since early summer.
Twelve men left today for Camp Robinson for induction into the U.S. Army for training. They are Billy Ray Lovelette, Black Rock; Johnnie Jones, Rt. l, Walnut Ridge; John Matthews, Ravenden; Willard Hall, Powhatan; Thomas Crittenden, Rt. 2, Walnut Ridge; John Adams, Strawberry; Chester Wright, Rt. 2, Walnut Ridge; Newton Brannon, Rt. 1, Alicia; William Christopher, Smithville; and George Henry Jr., Walnut Ridge.
Robert Pettyjohn, a native of Portia, who went to Washington, D.C., three years ago to enter George Washington University, was graduated this week with the degree of doctor of laws. He has accepted a position as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
90 Years Ago
Morris Bloom and Eunice Taylor of the Bloom Department Store are in St. Louis to buy the opening stock for the new store.
U.S. Senator T.H. Caraway has telephoned that he will be in Walnut Ridge to attend a meeting of the North Arkansas Ginners Association.
Dave Bloom Jr. of the Commercial Appeal staff of Memphis, was in Walnut Ridge visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dave Bloom.
A.J. Meyer, a local merchant, is in New York City this week purchasing merchandise for his store. Last week, Mr. Meyer and party were in Havana, Cuba, vacationing on the interesting and historic island.
