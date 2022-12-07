10 Years Ago
Lawrence County Treasurer Lyda Harris of Strawberry announced her retirement after 16 years in office. She was first elected to the position in 1996 after working as a deputy tax collector the previous 14 years.
Sue Brand of Walnut Ridge had the winning ticket in a giveaway fundraiser for a 2012 Camaro. The vehicle was donated by Cavenaugh Auto World and the Kiwanis Club of Walnut Ridge and headed an effort to sale $100 tickets for an opportunity to win the vehicle. Approximately 480 tickets were sold. Funds raised for the effort will go toward the match of a grant to renovate and upgrade the existing city swimming pool into a water park.
Walnut Ridge’s most successful football season in many years came to an end in the 2A State semifinals. The Bobcats lost to the Junction City Dragons 42-6 on Friday night at Junction City.
The Hillcrest Screamin’ Eagles won the boys division of the 54th WBC Tournament. Hillcrest defeated Viola 59-50 in Saturday’s final. Marmaduke defeated Pocahontas to win the girls title.
Hoxie High School senior Sarah Manis signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould. She is the daughter of Randy and Lesa Manis of Sedgwick and has a sister, Erika.
Fifteen youth representing the five high school campuses in Lawrence County completed the eight-session Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership program with a graduation ceremony on Nov. 18. Members of class 18 included: Kaitlin Briner, Britni Nicole Miles and Alissah Harris of Sloan-Hendrix; Sabrina Knight, Edward Harthorn and Anna Bland of Walnut Ridge; Sara Wright, Jake Ellis and Courtney Sears of Hoxie; Rachael Weekley, Megan Carey and Derrek Nunally of Black Rock; and Kelsey Richey, Jessica Whitmire and Makenly Coles of Hillcrest.
20 Years Ago
A 60-foot section of natural gas pipeline burst in the area of the Arbor Grove community on Sunday evening around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County roads 528 and 525. Debris was thrown approximately 25 yards, but there were no injuries or damage to personal property because the explosion occurred in a field. The line is owned by Natural Gas Pipelines of America and runs from Texas to Chicago but does not supply any gas locally.
The Williams Baptist College Junior Eagles placed first in the Walnut Ridge Parks and Recreation Association soccer league for fourth through sixth grades. Members of the team are Valerie Seefeld, Justin Anglin, Brianna Taylor, Joey Leonardo, Colton Bennett, Jenee´ Turbyeville, Felicia Robinson, Jordan Lawrey, William Wilcoxson, Carson Gates and Travis Burton. Chris Lawrey and Kenny Franks coached the team.
Lawrence County EHC officers are: Helen Blackburn, president; Elaine Stoll, vice president; Ruby Reese, treasurer; Christine Sullivan, secretary; Toni Whipkey, reporter; and Marsha Onley, past president.
Shelby Jines was crowned the senior high homecoming queen Friday night at Sloan-Hendrix High School. Tessa Blansett was crowned the junior high homecoming queen.
30 Years Ago
Greg Volner has taken over the reins as head boys basketball coach at Hoxie High School this year.
Blair Cox, daughter of J.R. and Jackie Cox of Walnut Ridge, was crowned Miss Merry Christmas during the Walnut Ridge Christmas Pageant Saturday night.
Laura Lady, sophomore at Walnut Ridge High School, and Ashlee Dulaney, a sophomore at Black Rock High School, have been selected as Hugh O’Brien Youth Leaders.
40 Years Ago
Sally Gaither, a Walnut Ridge High School senior, was crowned Miss Bobcat at the first Miss Bobcat Pageant. Other finalists were Tonda McEntire, Charlotte Cook, Martha Wilson and Deana Cox.
The Walnut Ridge and Hoxie football teams placed a total of 10 players on the All-District team and four made honorable mentions. Top honors went to Joe Fisher and Terry Robb of Walnut Ridge, who were named outstanding back and outstanding lineman in the district, respectively. Other Bobcats who made the All-District team were Kenny Howard, Jim Kinder, Tab Bobrowski, Gary Bookout and Tommy Rainwater. The Mustangs who made All-District were Randall Huskey, Nathan Romine and Brad Smithee. Honorable mention went to Bobcats Greg Brady and Steve Yates, and Mustangs Todd Couch and Perry Morgan. All-Star team nominations were Joe Fisher, Terry Robb, Kenny Howard and Tommy Rainwater.
Some of the students in Mary Jane Callahan’s kindergarten class who dressed like Indians as a remembrance of the first Thanksgiving included: Tonya Crafton, Lowell Rogers, Carolyn Wilson, Casey Spades, Jason Gaines, Billy Moore, Brandy Jones and Craig Melton.
Jack Austin, aged 43, of Walnut Ridge died Thursday at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
50 Years Ago
Clarence Raney, aged 79, of 502 Northwest Third Street, died Thursday morning of last week in St. Bernards Hospital.
Danny Walker and Louann Durham were named county winners of the 4-H Auto Safety Activity. Both students are from Strawberry School.
Three football standouts from Walnut Ride and Hoxie have been named members of the 1972 All-District 2-A football team. Gary Shrable, a Bobcat senior and running back, was named to the offensive team, and John Summers, also a senior, defensive back and pass receiver, was named to the defensive team. Chosen as a linebacker, Hoxie’s Bobby Mike Watson, a junior, was also named to the defensive team. Watson served as the Mustang quarterback and defensively as linebacker.
70 Years Ago
Lawrence County’s oldest citizen, Charlie Robert Dennison, died Tuesday morning in a local clinic at the age of 104 years and three months.
Robert H. Smith, prominent in county and state Farm Bureau activities, has been appointed to serve as a member of the Resolutions Committee by State President Joe Hardin.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Myers are in St. Louis where Mr. Myers attended a meeting of bankers in the Eighth District Federal Reserve Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Myers were guests of Wm. H. McDonnell, president of the First National Bank in St. Louis.
Mary Mae Phillips, a junior, has been selected as queen of the Fall Festival at Black Rock High School.
80 Years Ago
Appointment of Mrs. Lavona Cline White as Lawrence County librarian, succeeding Mrs. Joseph W. Reid Jr., was announced Saturday.
Gilbert Richardson Hodge, 24, has recently won promotion to the rank of corporal. He is with the Coast Guard and stationed at San Diego, Calif.
While hunting in the Stone County mountains last Tuesday, Gus Land of Portia killed an eight-point buck.
Hugh B. McCullough Jr. has enlisted in the Army Reserve and will leave Dec. 15 for Santa Anna, Calif., to enter a training school.
Joseph W. DeArman, son of Mrs. H.W. DeArman of this city, is now at Keesler Field, Mississippi.
Mrs. Melvin A. Manning has been advised that her husband has been promoted from second lieutenant to first lieutenant. Lt. Manning is stationed at Camp Butner, N.C.
Staff Sgt. George E. Henry Jr. left the first of the week for Kelley, Texas, where he has been accepted as a cadet for pilot training.
90 Years Ago
Rev. H.O. Bolin, R.B. Warner and C.W. Okey of Walnut Ridge, Rev. S.B. Williford and R.S. Rainwater of Imboden, M.M. Weir of Hoxie and R.W. Moore of Black Rock attended the District Stewards meeting of the Paragould district at Paragould Tuesday.
Misses Merle and Nita Bob Warner, students at Galloway College in Searcy, spent the Thanksgiving holidays here with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.B. Warner.
Mrs. John Hathcoat, aged 84, died last Sunday afternoon at the home of her grandson, John Henry Hathcoat, near Walnut Ridge. She moved to Hoxie in 1920 from Opposition, after Opposition, an important trading and political center, had passed out of existence.
106 Years Ago
Near Black Rock, a mule hitched to a buggy in which Mrs. L.H. Warden was riding ran away. The buggy overturned and threw Mrs. Warden out with serious injuries. Mrs. Ethel Steele, driving her automobile, came along shortly after the accident and started to Imboden with Mrs. Warden in the machine. A team driven by George Phillips became frightened at Mrs. Steele’s car and ran away, throwing Mr. Phillips out and painfully injuring him. In trying to avoid Mr. Phillips’ team, Mrs. Steele nearly overturned her car into a ditch, and Mrs. Warden’s daughter, Mrs. M.D. Crabtree, thinking the car would turn over, jumped out and was painfully hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.