10 Years Ago
The Williams Baptist College Board of Trustees voted Friday to make Dr. Thomas O. Jones the next president of the college. Jones served at the college from 1994 to 2000 as vice president for institutional advancement. He has held the same title at Golden Gate Baptist Seminary in California for the past 12 years. Jones will replace Dr. Jerol Swaim, who is retiring in June.
Clell Cox, co-owner of Taylor-Cox Funeral Home in Pocahontas, recently purchased Higginbotham Funeral Service in Walnut Ridge. The funeral home, most recently owned by Mary Jo Higginbotham, had been in the Higginbotham family for more than 100 years. It will now be known as Cox Funeral Home.
Junior Bethany Wright was crowned Miss Mustang 2012 at the recent Miss Pageant. Other winners included: Morgan Woodard, first runner-up; Emily Freer, second runner-up; Alexia Crow, third runner-up; and Desiree Freer, fourth runner-up.
The Walnut Ridge Senior High Quiz Bowl Team recently placed third in the 2A East Regional Tournament, qualifying them for the state competition in Little Rock. Team members include Helen Solvik, Cassandra Walker, Blake Ross, Shalia McCall, Carolin Wurm, Edward Harthorn, Alex Long, Jeb Bridges, Jake Smith, Daniel Vaughn, Celea Jones and Brittney Pinkston.
20 Years Ago
Bob and Gloria Slusser of Walnut Ridge celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Saturday with a dinner at the Sedgwick Community Center.
The Lynn fourth and fifth grade girls peewee basketball team won their division in the county peewee tournament held recently in Black Rock. Their overall record is 15-0. Team members are: Breanna Doyle, Lauren Pickle, Story Miller, Abbie McKnight, Heather Geurin, Jerica Brown, Nicole Powers, Amy McKenzie, Makayla Doyle, Christin Highfield, Jessica Kennedy, Malerie Counce, Tamara Evans, Miranda Doyle, Shelby Huskey, Nicole Baldwin and Allie Harris. Their coach is Michealle Wooten.
30 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge sixth-grade girls independent basketball team won first place in the Delaplaine tournament held recently. Team members are Sebrina Gutshall, Amanda Gafford, Jessica Harris, Dana Manning, Amanda Causey, Lisa Nicholson, Angela Knight, Janet Brown, Peggy Hancock and Bridget Owens.
Anna Gipson, a fifth-grader at Hoxie School, placed second in state swim competition in Little Rock on March 21-22.
Daniel Cullum, a third grader at Walnut Ridge Elementary School, placed in several events in the state gymnastic meet held at Son-shine Academy in Conway on March 20-21.
40 Years Ago
Torrie Lynn Bommershine was crowned Miss Walnut Ridge. The new Junior Miss Walnut Ridge is Lisa Gay Romine. Leslie Fowler won the title of Little Miss Walnut Ridge.
Marge Willmuth has been elected president of the Beta Sigma Phi for 1982-83. Other officers are Reta Covey, Leona Fletcher, Judy Moore, Gail Devecsery, Coni Davis and Mrs. Rose Robert.
50 Years Ago
Tomorrow has been declared “Mary N. Bean Day” by her fellow employees at Lawrence Manufacturing Co. Mary is leaving the secretarial position she has held at the factory for more than 20 years.
Ruth Savage, Sam Ponder and Rodney Gaines, students of WRHS, have had art works chosen for exhibition in New York.
Pvt. Terry Jarrett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Jarrett of Rt. 1, Walnut Ridge, is receiving basic training with the National Guard at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.
LYNN ROUTE – Sunday morning, Jack Frost paid a visit to our gardens and small plants. A good rain fell to help the fields and trees become greener.
Many of our community shop at the Piggly Wiggly Store in Walnut Ridge each week. We will miss Mr. Oliven J. Holder being there to help in many ways. His sudden death was a shock to everyone.
Mrs. Imogene Robinson Sloan, widow of the late Neil F. Sloan of Walnut Ridge, died Saturday in Memphis. John Berry, aged 78, a lifetime resident of Sedgwick and former postmaster, died Saturday night.
Ray and Marsha Martin are the parents of a son born Thursday, March 23, in Randolph County Hospital. The little lad weighed nine pounds, one ounce and has been named Drake Ray.
70 Years Ago
Sheriff D.S. (Rosie) Foley will be a candidate for a second term as Sheriff of Lawrence County.
A dust storm filled the air over Lawrence County and most of Arkansas, Tuesday, as topsoil from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas was brought in by fast-moving winds.
Delegates who will attend the state Student Council meeting at Morrilton April 3-5 are Billy Mac Cooper, Gary Rainwater and Ann Carolyn Lawrence, accompanied by Miss Ida Rainwater, sponsor.
Beth Henderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Henderson of Imboden, is one of 10 girls nominated for the title of “Queen of the University of Arkansas.” The winner will be chosen at the Gaebale Beauty Contests, an outstanding spring event at Fayetteville.
75 Years Ago
J.H. Myers, local banker and former vice-president of the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, was elected president at the federation’s annual meeting in Little Rock, Friday.
Those students in typing making “A” on their budgets last week were: Joe Belk, Ernest Burns, Robert Cox, Frankie Wilcoxson, Glenna Beth Howard, Muriel Murray, Vada Smith, Janiel Jones, Nina Jane Brady, Genevieve Henry, Zada Webb, Theda Snow, Patty Wood, Kathleen Baird and Katie Schultz.
Mrs. Julia Robins celebrated her 80th birthday March 14 when she was the honored guest at a dinner given at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Homer Callahan, at Clover Bend.
Friends and relatives totaling 46 gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. M. C. Dobbs, Route 1, Alicia, Sunday to honor her 73rd birthday.
80 Years Ago
Mayor E.K. Riddick of Walnut Ridge, acting upon advice from governmental agencies, urged consumers to buy coal for the 1942-43 winter now and avoid transportation difficulties that may be present next winter.
Five Lawrence County officials announced for re-election. They are: Frank Andrews, circuit court clerk; Paul Morgan, county clerk; Judge M.C. McLeod, county and probate judge; W.E. Archer, sheriff; Tom B. Logan, county treasurer.
Murrell Moore, chairman of the Lawrence County Rationing Board, issued an urgent appeal to the public today for understanding cooperation in “a situation that is very embarrassing, as well as serious in the rationing of the different commodities which has been placed in our hands.”
L.L. Cochran was elected to membership on the Board of Directors of the Hoxie School District in the annual balloting last Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Earl Morgan of Wilson announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Sara Elizabeth, to Weldon T. Rainwater, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Rainwater of Walnut Ridge. The wedding will take place early in June in Wilson.
Sergeant Tom Manning, son of Essie Manning of Route 3, Walnut Ridge, who has been stationed in Fort Raymond, Alaska, with Company K of the National Guard, has been transferred to the Air Corps.
All sugar sales in the United States will be halted at midnight April 27 for approximately one week. Government officials announced today after they had set six days in April and May for the nation-wide sugar rationing registration.
