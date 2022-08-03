10 Years Ago
KAIT aired portions of their 5 and 6 o’clock newscast live from Beatle’s Park on July 26. The broadcast was part of the station’s Road Trip series this summer.
Special Things and Flower Basket held a reception to honor Karen Williams for her years of service to the community and the floral industry. Williams, who began her career in 1973, plans to focus her attention on her business “Weddings By Karen.”
Lawrence Hall Nursing Center resident Inez Penn marked her 104th birthday on July 25. She celebrated with a party on July 21 with several family members and friends attending. Penn is a former resident of Lynn.
Two Walnut Ridge teams participated in the Pocahontas Softball League and received first and second place this past weekend. Team members were Mattie Craig, Hannah Wade, Madison Walton, Whitney Longmire, Alexis Dalton, Sarah Riggs, Kayli Littlejohn. MacKenzie Orrick, Emily Davis, Cheyenne Foley, Abby Guntharp, Katie Kersey, Hannah Walton, Ellie Britt. Kaitlin Henson, Claire Fisher, Savannah Longmire and Shelby Snyder. Tri County Irrigation and Pocahontas Ice sponsored the teams.
20 Years Ago
A crowd of over 5,000 poured into War Memorial Stadium Saturday for the long-awaited arrival of their loved ones, 526 Arkansas National Guardsmen, who have served since early January with the Multinational Force and Observers on the Sinai Peninsula, between Egypt and Israel. “When we walked into the stadium and the families began cheering and clapping – it moved me to tears,” said Capt. Thomas Pickle, company commander of the Walnut Ridge and Harrisburg units.
Cox Implement has received a plaque from AGCO for outstanding sales in 2001. Cox Implement is a top volume dealer in North America for the sales of Massey Ferguson products.
Jean Ann Phillips’ life is exciting enough as nurse manager of cardiac operating rooms at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Now, to add to the excitement, she and her co-workers in the cardiology unit will be featured in a four-part series called “ICU” on the ABC Television Network. The series premieres Aug. 7, and will continue on Aug. 14, 21 and 28 at 9 p.m.
30 Years Ago
The Rickey Huskey family of Route One, Strawberry, has been named Lawrence County’s Farm Family of the Year for 1992.
Laura Lady, Jennifer Tedder, Lauren Turnbow, Brooke Howard and Amanda Hatcher have played for nine years in the Walnut Ridge Softball Program.
40 Years Ago
Junior Tucker of Hoxie weighed in the winning stringer of bass at the Lawrence County Invitational Bass Tournament held Saturday on Lake Mallard. Leon Woody placed second, and Jim McMillon took third.
50 Years Ago
George Sullivan, Katy Green, Mary Jones, Jennifer Hart, Jonathan Cude, Teri Green, Kyle Guimon, Teresa Shaw, Debby Johnson, Natalie Evans, Lisa Cherry, Robin Lady and John Bland attended Junior High Band Camp at Arkansas Tech.
Carl Collar was elected chairman of the Lawrence County Development Council.
Stacy Jeanne Foley became the bride of David Lee McNutt in a double-ring ceremony at First Baptist Church.
Teresa Ballard, Vicky Bennett, Martha Savage and Rebecca Jackson attended the Twirling Clinic at Arkansas State University.
60 Years Ago
A windstorm at Hoxie about 3:30 Monday afternoon badly damaged the new building occupied by Consumers Gaservice on Highway 63 West. The plate glass front of the building was completely broken and appliances on display were water-soaked and damaged. Frank Herring, manager, suffered cuts on the back of his head.
Mrs. L.C. Howell, aged 85, of Hoxie, died Tuesday morning. Her husband, L.C. Howell, died in 1923.
70 Years Ago
Little Miss Zana Rene Kirkland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zane Kirkland of Walnut Ridge, is the winner of the annual baby contest (girl’s division) over 18 other contestants at the Portia Picnic on July 4. Zana is nine months old and weighs 22 pounds.
Dr. W.O. Boyce, who is a June graduate of the University of Kansas City School of Dentistry, will open his office this Saturday in the rooms above Warner’s Drug store.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Manning had all their sons and daughters and their families home for the recent holiday. It was the first time the family of 10 had been together in 12 years. Mr. and Mrs. Manning have been married for 42 years.
The U.S. Marine Corps has announced the promotion of Nita Bob Warner of Walnut Ridge to the rank of Major. Major Warner, who is stationed in Santa Ana, Calif., is the daughter of Mrs. R.B. Warner of Walnut Ridge and the late Mr. Warner.
80 Years Ago
Work of redecorating and remodeling the interior of the Young Hardware and Furniture Company store has been completed and the store is now one of the most beautiful in this area.
At the annual election of officers of the Marvin Watson Post of the American Legion held in the city hall last night, Arch Rice was elected post commander. P.S. Cunningham of Walnut Ridge was reelected adjutant and finance officer.
Charges against 13 restaurant and cafe owners of Walnut Ridge and Hoxie were dismissed in the courts of Judge M.J. Kelley at Hoxie and Justice J.F. Israel of Walnut Ridge when the chief state witness failed to appear. The state witness, a 17-year-old Hoxie youth, told officers that he had purchased beer in each of the 13 restaurants.
Hold on, folks, here’s the latest figure on what the war will cost us – appropriations and proposed appropriations bring the total war financial program to approximately $223,000,000,000 according to the War Production Board. (From Frankly Speaking).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.