10 Years Ago
Lawrence County received an early snowfall as two-to-three inches of snow fell throughout the county on Monday night. Snow accumulated quickly on grassy areas, and a slush formed on roadways. According to Lawrence County Dispatch, several cars slid into ditches in the first 30 minutes or so of the snowfall. Parts of the county experienced power outages due to snow accumulating on trees and power lines. Most customers had their power restored Monday night.
The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission named Michelle Anthony as interim airport manager following the resignation of Mitch Whitmire. Anthony began working at the airport in October of 2010 when Whitmire hired her as an administrative assistant.
Wanda Steele of Walnut Ridge was honored on Sunday evening for her service at Hopewell Assembly of God, located near Clover Bend. Steele has served as church secretary for 81 years, and received a plaque from the Arkansas Assemblies of God. Hopewell pastor Charles Davis presented the plaque.
Ashley Roacho and Clay Hufstedler have been selected as Wendy’s High School Heisman nominees for Walnut Ridge High School. Roacho is the daughter of Marvin and Laura Cook, and Hufstedler is the son of Dina Hufstedler and Cliff Hufstedler.
20 Years Ago
Donna Pinkston of Hoxie School was recently voted Regional Secondary Counselor of the Year by the Northeast Arkansas Regional Board of Directors. Pinkston received this honor because of her 20 years of commitment to education with the last six being served in the counseling field.
A called communication of Ravenden Masonic Lodge # 451 was held at the Lodge Hall in Ravenden on Nov. 10 to confer the master degree on Brother Bennie Earl Carroll. Terry Smith and Lou Freeman were introduced as being raised to master masons in 2001.
Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Class VII held its graduation ceremony Sunday, Nov. 18. Members of the graduating class are: Allison Smith, Veronica Campbell and Raven Lawson, Black Rock; LeAnne Foley, Christie Munn and Derek Hancock, Hoxie; Brandie DeJarnette, Rachel Lane and Clay Phillips, Lynn; Andrea Cavenaugh, Kristie Brand and Amy Freeman, Walnut Ridge; Sarah Hatley, Meagan Brown and Jared Jones, River Valley; Jeffrey McMullin and Bridgett Bridges and Samantha Mitchell, Sloan-Hendrix.
Catherine Belle (Mrs. Miles) Ponder was honored Saturday afternoon with a reception at the Old Walnut Ridge Baptist Church for her 80th birthday. Many from out of town and out of state joined local friends and family for the celebration.
30 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team placed first in the Five-Rivers Sub-Area Parliamentary Procedure contest. Team members are: Scott Nash, Russ Cain, Calvin Gray, Chris Tribble, Jay Jones, Keith Binkley and Patrick Clinton.
Billy Baker and Kevin Cooper, Walnut Ridge High School football players, have been named 3AA All-Conference players.
40 Years Ago
Jay Johnson and Joe Tillman were in Jonesboro Friday and Saturday to participate in the 18th Annual Northeast Arkansas All-Region Choir. Accompanying the two choir members was their director, Darlene Moore.
The fourth annual tour of homes sponsored by the Lawrence County Historical Society will feature the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Jerrell Belew at Portia, Mr. and Mrs. Ted Coker in Walnut Ridge and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Haley, south of Lake Charles.
Melinda Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Smith, has pledged the national honor drama fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega at Arkansas State University. Melinda appeared in the fall production of “On Golden Pond” presented by the ASU drama department, and was assistant stage manager for “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”
50 Years Ago
The long football season comes to an end Thanksgiving night for the Walnut Ridge Bobcats, who have won honors for their school and glory for themselves and their community. The artificial turf at War Memorial Stadium will be the setting for a 7:30 p.m. game between the Bobcats and the Atkins Red Devils for the Arkansas Class A football championship. Paul Stovall is head coach of the WRHS team.
The following seven senior Bobcats have been named to the 1971 All-District football squad: Rickey McEntire, Mike Wallin, Mike Slusser, Daniel Mullen, Robert Higginbotham, Dale Howard and Eric Hart. Jim Rogers of Hoxie was also named to the 2-A honor team.
The Walnut Ridge Golf Club re-elected Junior Thompson as president. Other officers include: Andy Ryan, vice president, and Gene Hart, secretary-treasurer. New board members elected were Tom Hilburn and John Worthen.
70 Years Ago
Mrs. Fred Elkins was named Chairman of the 1951 Christmas Seal Drive by the Lawrence County Tuberculosis Association last week.
At the Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week, president R.D. Burrow appointed the following persons to serve on the Christmas Decoration committee: O.D. Clayton, Bunk Allison, Henry Rainwater and Alvin Wilcoxson.
Starting lineup for the Walnut Ridge Bobcats as they go against Pocahontas in the annual Turkey Day battle is as follows: LE Jim Gipson;
LT Jim Spicer; LG Bob Porter; C John Griffith; RG Joe Marlin; RT Odie Dedman; RE Shirley Haigwood; QB Dick Hilburn; LH Billy Fisher; RH Jerrell Belew; FB Donald Davis.
Mrs. Ed Summers and Mrs. Dutch Crownover accompanied Judge and Mrs. Millard Hardin of Newport to Dallas Friday, where they saw the Arkansas-SMU football game. While in Dallas, they were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Pool.
75 Years Ago
Jim Binkley of Hoxie bagged a 140-pound buck on the first day of deer season in the Stone County hunting area.
Harold George Heafner is the latest addition to the Walnut Ridge line crew of Ark-Mo Power Company, having started working as apprentice lineman in 1946.
J. Gardner Long and Van McCullough were among the members of the local Masonic fraternity who went to Little Rock at the first of last week for the sessions of the Grand Lodge.
Phillip Eugene Meadows, 18, son of Roy E. Meadows of Walnut Ridge, has qualified as a hospital corpsman at the Naval Hospital Corps School at San Diego, Calif. Meadows entered the Navy in May 1946.
80 Years Ago
The cotton gin of the W.L. Moseley Gin Co. at Swifton burned at noon Thursday with a loss of nearly $16,000.
Young in years but dignified in their positions as king and queen were Billy Dean Jackson and Altha Lee Watson. They were crowned at the annual Halloween carnival. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Hershel Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Watson.
90 Years Ago
What may be a record for cotton production per acre has been reported to The Times Dispatch from Clover Bend. James Sherman picked 8,000 pounds of cotton from three acres of land located on Black River southwest of Clover Bend.
Frank Pace, Little Rock attorney and owner of considerable real property in Lawrence County, came to the rescue of the Walnut Ridge Schools when he advanced sufficient cash to pay all teachers in the district one-half of the November salaries. Warrants were issued for the remaining 50 percent of the salaries.
