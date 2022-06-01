10 Years Ago
David Foley will conclude his tenure at Black Rock School on June 30 after serving the school as a teacher, principal and superintendent during his 29 years with the school.
Dirt work began in preparation for construction of the Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park, located adjacent to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge High School seniors Tayler Ginn and Alex Long received the General Excellence Awards at the annual Academic Awards Assembly.
Austin Jordan and Tucker Hurst are attending Boys State this week at the University of Central Arkansas campus at Conway. Representing Hoxie at Girls State is Bethany Wright and Rachel Land. Girls State is being held at Harding University in Searcy.
The Walnut Ridge High School delegates to Arkansas Girls and Boys State are Allison Bridges, Holly Looney, Holley Yates, Brittney Pinkston, Range Weeks, Ryan Vaughn, Nick Rice and Hunter Ingram. Boys State is being held at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, while Girls State is underway at Harding University in Searcy.
20 Years Ago
The 2002 Walnut Ridge Fishing Derby was held Saturday at Stewart Park. Winners in the three-to-eight-year-olds category were: Hunter Yates, first place; Matt Wall, second place; Angel Blair, third place. Winners in the nine-to-twelve-year-olds category were: Rob Rainwater, first place; Jake Neal, second place; and Tia Butts, third place.
Lauren Jones of Walnut Ridge was among the Girl Scouts honored at an awards luncheon sponsored by the Crowley’s Ridge Council. She received the Silver Award, which is the highest achievement for Cadette Girl Scouts.
Daniel Doyle, son of Mike and Robyn Doyle of Sedgwick and a sophomore at Hendrix College in Conway, recently won the Campbell-Moffatt Award, an award that is given to the most promising student in the field of literature, and is chosen by the English faculty.
Adam Staples of Morgan Stanley Dean Witter in Jonesboro spoke recently to local Kiwanis Club members. He was the guest of Larry Sloan and spoke about his experience of surviving the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.
Lacy Mitchell, a recent graduate of River Valley High School, will soon become a published author in the Arkansas Anthology 2002. Her fictitious story to be published is entitled “All Shook Up,” where a 17-year-old girl has a chance meeting with Elvis Presley in 1957.
30 Years Ago
Ann Pulliam was recently installed as president of the Walnut Ridge Business and Professional Women’s Club. Other officers include: Nancy Helm, Sue Sullens, Rita Hunter, Judy Videll, Jean Osburn and Mary Kay Tinsley.
Stephanie Jones, daughter of Steve and Rebecca Jones of Imboden, has been selected to attend Arkansas Governor’s School this summer at Hendrix College in Conway.
40 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge Jaycee and Jaycette officers for 1982-83 include: Jaycees John Bland – president; Mike Tribble and Alan Brand. Jaycettes – Rosemary Tribble – presiden, Debbie Daniels, Beverly Hudson, Pam Arnold and Stacy Graham.
Walnut Ridge junior high cheerleaders include: Linda Allison, Ginger Massey, Jennifer Cox, Tricia Singleton, Deana Cox, Jennifer Moore, Michele Rorex, Corinne McEntire, Carol Kelley, co-captain, and Gina Rorex, captain.
The 1982-83 officers of the Walnut Ridge Business and Professional Women’s Club were installed recently. They include: Bettye Claxton – president, Donna Blanchard, Sue Sullens, Mary Light, Mary Rainwater, Aline South and Joy Ring.
50 Years Ago
Mona Prater and Jim Rogers, both seniors, have been named Mr. and Miss Hoxie High School for 1972.
Walnut Ridge High School’s three-man tennis team came out second in the state tennis tournament at Burns Park in North Little Rock last Friday. The Bobcats entering were Aaron Henson in the singles and Mike Fisher and Mike Bassett in doubles. The team was nosed out in the championship sets in the state A-B division. Principal Ronald Fair coached the players.
WEATHER: The temperature soared to 97 degrees here Monday, making this area of Northeast Arkansas the nation’s hot spot for the day. Residents were sweating under a high pressure system with very light winds. Farmers badly need a rain for crops now being planted.
Rita Whitlow and Kathy Prater will represent Hoxie High School at the annual Girls State at Camp Robinson in June.
60 Years Ago
Clyde Puckett of Walnut Ridge Maytag Company was among some 70 appliance dealer representatives from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas who were visiting the Maytag Company’s Newton, Iowa, headquarters this week.
V.L. “Buster” Spotts, a World War II Navy Veteran, was elected commander of Marvin Watson Post 60, American Legion, at a meeting Monday night at the Mullen Abstract Company’s office.
70 Years Ago
Bobby Rainwater, senior at Walnut Ridge High School, has qualified for the rank of Eagle Scout.
Ray Moseley Jr. of Alicia, Mid-South Spelling Champion, will leave early next week for Washington, D.C., where he will represent his area at the National Spelling Bee.
Corporal Teddy Duckworth left Korea on April 24 for the states and will arrive here shortly. He served 10 months in Korea.
Barbara Lee Cunningham of Walnut Ridge has won membership on the Hendrix College Sophomore Council for 1952-53. A freshman, Miss Cunningham is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.S. Cunningham of Walnut Ridge.
80 Years Ago
Ralph Joseph, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Joseph, was named valedictorian of the senior class of Black Rock High School, and Margaret Holm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Holm, and Richard Stringer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Stringer, were named co-salutatorians for the 1941-42 school year.
Four Company K sergeants promoted – The new staff sergeants are General Johnson, Shelby Austin, Charlie Gray and Eugene Goodwin.
Joe Spades entered the army Monday and has made application for admission to officer’s training school.
Miss Sara Elizabeth Morgan of Wilson and Weldon Rainwater, son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Rainwater, will be married June 10.
Mrs. Miles Ponder and baby son reached Walnut Ridge this week from Honolulu, Hawaii, where Mr. Ponder is a pilot with the U.S. Navy.
Corporal Joe Benson, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Benson, Rt. 2, Walnut Ridge, is a member of the band of musicians in Company K, 153rd Infantry. He is a vocalist.
106 Years Ago
Six hundred and eight dollars was stolen by a gypsy girl and two women from the Farmers Bank at Alicia last week. The money was recovered at Hoxie by Sheriff Owens, who had arrested the band. The gypsies denied that any of the band took the money, but when told that they would be held until the October term of court, they offered to return the money if he would release them. The sheriff accepted and made them sign an agreement never to return to Lawrence County.
