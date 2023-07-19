10 Years Ago

Kayla Roberts, daughter of Eric and Debra Roberts of Walnut Ridge, was crowned National American Miss Arkansas Preteen at the state pageant at Springdale. Her prizes included an official state crown, banner and trophy, as well as a cash award and a modeling scholarship. She also received her transportation costs to the national pageant to be held in Anaheim, Calif., during Thanksgiving week. Kayla will be an eighth-grader at Hoxie School in the fall.

