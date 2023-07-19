10 Years Ago
Kayla Roberts, daughter of Eric and Debra Roberts of Walnut Ridge, was crowned National American Miss Arkansas Preteen at the state pageant at Springdale. Her prizes included an official state crown, banner and trophy, as well as a cash award and a modeling scholarship. She also received her transportation costs to the national pageant to be held in Anaheim, Calif., during Thanksgiving week. Kayla will be an eighth-grader at Hoxie School in the fall.
Walnut Ridge’s Chase Baker is a member of the Paragould-based Arkansas Legends baseball team that won the 14AA USSSA World Series in St. Louis on Sunday. The 14-and-under team is comprised of players from Paragould, Pocahontas and Walnut Ridge. Chase is the son of Billy and Lindy Baker, and will be a ninth-grader in the fall at Walnut Ridge High School.
Aubrey Hughart, Dylan Smith, Trevor Smith and Haley Osburn represented Walnut Ridge High School at the National FBLA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif. Mary Smith, FBLA advisor, accompanied them.
Dallas and Anna Cagle of Walnut Ridge celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at Main Street Church of Christ. They were married on July 13, 1963.
20 Years Ago
The Tri-County All-Stars won the state championship last week with a 13-9 victory over North Central Blue, along with the opportunity to travel to Grand Junction, Colo., for the Senior Little League Southwest Regional Tournament. The team is made up of top athletes from several baseball teams in the district. Players from Walnut Ridge are: Ben Engelken, Chris Logan, Adam Hufstedler, Zach Stuart, Cameron Kelley and Ryan Weir. Allen Weir and Blaine Tanner, both of Walnut Ridge, are two of the coaches.
Jonathan Wichman, a junior at Walnut Ridge High School, was elected national president of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America at the 2003 FCCLA National Leadership Meeting in Philadelphia on July 8. Wichman was chosen as a national candidate in Arkansas and was one of 21 at-large candidates from across the nation.
Walnut Ridge High School’s Varsity Cheerleaders have returned from a National Cheer Association summer camp with numerous honors. The camp was held at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Squad member Krystle McClung was named an All-American Cheerleader. Squad members are: Stephanie Rainwater, Emily Henry, Jackie Layne, Jennifer Roacho, Courtney Carson, Candice Sparks, Melanie Chesser, Amanda Cook, Rachel Beasley and Krystal McClung.
30 Years Ago
This year’s Lawrence County Homemaker of the Year is Marsha Onley, a member of the Imboden Family and Community Education Club.
Contributions to the Depot Restoration Fund at the close of business on Tuesday were $105,213.39, over $40,000 above the original $65,000 goal. Some 572 donors have placed 755 names on the marker at the depot site.
Edie Allen of Walnut Ridge, principal of Alma Spikes Elementary School in Pocahontas, has begun her term as president of the Arkansas Association of Elementary Principals.
40 Years Ago
Shelia Gaither, Miss Walnut Ridge for 1983, is in Hot Springs this week for the Miss Arkansas Pageant. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Gaither is an accounting major at Arkansas State University.
Earning hustle awards in the Arkansas Tech University Basketball Camp competition recently were Terry Burnside of Walnut Ridge High School and Randy Anderson of Westside. Matt Dean of Strawberry won a defense award.
Mr. and Mrs. Dean Wall of Route Three, Walnut Ridge, have announced the birth of a son at Methodist Hospital in Jonesboro on July 5. The baby weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces, and has been named Caleb Dean. He has a three-year-old sister, Courtney.
After a career of 29 years with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, Winona Bruce of Powhatan is retiring.
50 Years Ago
Arthur W. Wilcoxson, retired Walnut Ridge merchant and landowner, died Monday. Mr. Wilcoxson was born in Walcott and moved here in 1940, to operate Wilcoxson & Sons Furniture Company for many years.
Two Black Rock girls, Sandy Combs and Cheri Carey, will leave by bus tomorrow to attend the National 4-H Citizenship Short Course in Washington, D.C.
Agrico Chemical Company announced this week the sale of the Walnut Ridge plant to Frit Industries, Inc., an Alabama corporation with corporate offices in Ozark, Ala.
Russ Snapp, Gregg Hutsell and Clay Sloan are attending the Junior High Band Camp at Arkansas Tech in Russellville this week. Arlin Jones, Sam Ponder and Claude Smith are also there as members of the staff.
60 Years Ago
Robert J. Eskridge has been promoted to the rank of captain in the Army.
1st Lt. James E. Graham, 26-year-old Marine Corps officer and son of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Graham, was killed in a jet plane crash in Japan.
Jeanne Holder of Black Rock and Robbie Heard of Hoxie won the baby contest at the Portia Picnic.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Turbyeville are the parents of a daughter, born July 10, named Pamela Dawn.
70 Years Ago
Hoxie was practically assured Tuesday of construction of a sewer system and improvement of the water system, when residents of the city approved a $45,000 bond issue by a vote of 195 to 87.
Pvt. Gene Light, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Light of Hoxie, is now stationed at Camp Roberts, Calif.
Jo Carol, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Relton Forehand, was judged the best baby girl at the annual Portia Picnic this year. Rickey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cole Hall of Hoxie, won in the baby boy division.
80 Years Ago
Dr. J.C. Land, local physician, keeps an accurate record of the birth of babies when he is the attending physician. In response to an inquiry by a reporter last Saturday, he said two babies born Friday night were Nos. 2533 and 2534.
The War Department listed Pfc. Glenn N. Hardin of Strawberry as one of eight additional Arkansas men reported to be prisoners of the Japanese forces in the Pacific. He is the son of Christopher C. Hardin of Strawberry.
Pfc. Earl D. Perkins has recently been assigned to the Army Air Force technical training command in Sioux Falls, S. Dakota, where he is being trained as a radio operator-mechanic.
Pfc. Cleatus Monroe Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Cleatus Monroe of Walnut Ridge, is now at Burbank, Calif.
Billy G. Kellow, son of Mrs. Elmer Kellow, is one of 400 members of the Army specialized training unit enrolled in Louisiana State University for training in engineering.
Judge A.S. Irby, who has been Chancery Judge for the eighth Chancery Circuit for Arkansas for the past 16 years, and a resident of Walnut Ridge, and Oscar C. Blackford, who has practiced law in Walnut Ridge for the past 36 years, this week formed a partnership for the general practice of law, the firm name to be Blackford and Irby.
Cpl. Bonnie Statler, who is stationed at the WAC Recruiting office in Altoona, Pa., is visiting friends and relatives here while on a 10-day furlough.
90 Years Ago
The new concrete stretch from Walnut Ridge to the Randolph County line on Highway 67 has been opened to the public.
Judge J.C. Childers on Monday executed a lease to Mrs. Ida L. Flippo for a site on the Powhatan courthouse grounds for the erection of a post office.
