10 Years Ago
William I. “Bill” Rainwater was honored Friday at a drop-in reception for his years of service to the Lawrence County Conservation District. Rainwater has served on the board since 1979 and retired from the board in August. Rainwater was presented with a granite plaque by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and a citation from the Arkansas State Senate.
Walnut Ridge School students Michael Hicks, Matt Woodson, Chris Travis, Damon Wallace, Jon Sans and Austin Jared participated in the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative’s junior high chess tournament. Woodson and Jared were two of the top five competitors, with Woodson being the overall winner with four out of four wins.
Hoxie High School’s Beta Club recently elected officers for the 2011-12 school year. They are Peyton Tillman, president; Rachel Land, vice president; Bethany Wright, secretary; and Sarah Green, treasurer.
The Hoxie Mustangs and Walnut Ridge Bobcats each earned lopsided road victories in high school football action last week. The Mustangs exploded for 40 points in the first quarter on their way to a 47-8 win at Manila, while the Bobcats routed Westside 47-3.
20 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge City Council voted to pursue annexation of the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport/Swindle Field in a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The airport property is owned by the city, but it is outside the city limits. Alderman Johnnie Fears said he believes annexing the airport is vital to help increase the city’s tax base.
Kinman Covey and Range Weeks, gifted and talented first grade students at Ben R. Bush Elementary School in Walnut Ridge, took part in the Academy for Young Scholars held recently at Nettleton High School.
Front Street Theatre will present “Nunsense,” a play by Dan Goggin, at the Walnut Ridge Country Club Saturday night at 8, in conjunction with the benefit golf tournament to be held this weekend.
Jared Beary, 17, son of J.D. and Ann Beary of Walnut Ridge, placed first at the 4-H Pumpkin and Watermelon Weigh-In at the Arkansas State Fair. His Atlantic Giant pumpkin weighed in at 22.75 pounds. Beary is a member of the Walnut Ridge Thunderbolts 4-H Club and is a junior at Hoxie High School.
The Imboden Trailblazers 4-H Club held their monthly meeting Oct. 2 at the Sloan-Hendrix School and elected officers. Officers elected for the 2001-2002 year are: Elizabeth Swartzlander, president; Karen Rorex, vice president; Kristy Wilkins, secretary; Brian Dement, treasurer; Krystal Hendon, reporter; Kyle Sutton, photographer; Rebekah Hickman, song leader; and Samantha Mitchell, Erika Mitchell and Alex Girard, recreational leaders.
30 Years Ago
Harold Boyd and Carrie Mae Snapp were recognized as Man and Woman of the Year at the annual meeting of the Walnut Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce.
Natalie Binkley, Laura Hancock, Rebekah Smith and Windy Bilbrey won second place Saturday night in the finals of the variety category of the 52nd annual Arkansas State Fair.
Taylor Davis, age 104, of Walnut Ridge, a retired minister and teacher, died Monday night at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
40 Years Ago
The 1981 Arkansas Rice Festival Queen is Natalie Gaither, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Gaither, and a junior at Arkansas State University. Miss Gaither was chosen in competition among 22 young women.
A Black Rock businessman has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. Named to a three-year term in balloting conducted by mail among the state membership was W.W. Smith, owner of Black Rock Sand, Gravel and Quarries.
The 1981 Hoxie Homecoming royalty includes: Gina Garner, senior maid; Mary Ditto, queen; Melanie Burns, maid of honor; Melody Liscomb, freshman maid; Deanna Reithemeyer, junior maid; and Leslie Oldham, sophomore maid.
The Walnut Ridge Fire Department judged fire prevention pictures colored by Walnut Ridge Elementary students in kindergarten through second grade. First place winners receiving $25 include: Dedra Clark, kindergarten; Dean Brown, first grade; and Jimmy Brown, second grade. Other winners include: Amy Wheeless, Kris Bishop, Jay Combs, Jennifer Gill, J.J. Jones and Danny Devecsery.
50 Years Ago
George Gibson, district manager of Arkansas-Missouri Power Company’s Ironton District, has been appointed manager of the utility’s Walnut Ridge District, it was announced today by Frank G. Smith Jr., president and chief executive officer of the company. Gibson is a native of Walnut Ridge.
FRANKY SPEAKING – Upon a visit to the Hoxie School campus early Monday, we were most impressed with the new building under construction … The building will contain 10 high school classrooms, offices for the principal and counselor and a lounge and work area for the teachers …The offices will be air-conditioned, and the entire building is being adapted for future air conditioning.
Teenage Safe Drivers of the Month for October, as selected by the Safe Driving Committee in Walnut Ridge are Sandy Marlin and Stephen Midkiff.
Cindy Swindle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Swindle, was recently initiated into Phi Mu Sorority at Arkansas State University.
70 Years Ago
The grand opening of Tolson Motor Company’s new building on Highway 67 in North Walnut Ridge will take place Friday and Saturday of this week.
Billy Mac Cooper has been elected president of the WRHS senior class. Other officers are Shirley Haigwood, vice president; Billy Mitchell, secretary; and Larry Davis, treasurer. Miss Ida Rainwater is sponsor.
Shirley Haigwood was elected president of the WRHS Future Farmers of America this week. J.D. Blankenship was elected vice president, Sidney Dillport, secretary; Lilburn Rogers, treasurer; Joe Towell, reporter; and Jim Spicer, sentinel.
75 Years Ago
State Patrolman Charles Logan, Deputy Sheriff Elmer Etchison together with Marshals Bill Wooldridge and Cliff Howerton raided a still operated Tuesday afternoon, one-half mile west of the Cache River bridge on the Bono gravel road. A 50-gallon barrel of mash and six gallons of liquor were taken from the still and brought to the county courthouse.
George Lee Simmons suffered a compound fracture of a leg yesterday at the sawmill at Hoxie. Simmons was hauling logs and had arrived at the Hoxie mill when the accident occurred.
The marriage of Freda Wilcoxson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Wilcoxson, to Mr. William Andrew Henry, son of Mr. and Mrs. George E. Henry, was solemnized in a formal setting at the First Baptist Church.
80 Years Ago
Joe B. Sexton has accepted the chairmanship of the local committee to raise Lawrence County’s share of the budget for the Eastern Arkansas Boy Scout Council. He will be assisted by W.A. Dowell, O.M. Blackford, A.W. Rainwater, R.B. Warner and E.K. Riddick.
H.W. Carr Jr. of Alicia is now on duty with the U.S. Marines in San Diego.
90 Years Ago
J.C. Pinnell has accepted a position as buyer for Murta Gin Co., and is buying cotton on the streets.
Hotel Noble, its annex and the adjoining residence, owned by Mrs. A.B. Gibson, were destroyed by fire at Hoxie, at an estimated loss of $140,000 with insurance of $65,000.
Dayton Moore is now associated with The Times Dispatch. He recently finished a course in journalism at the University of Missouri.
