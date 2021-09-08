10 Years Ago
The Jackson farm, located near the Randolph County line, was the site of a peanut field day conducted by the Clint Williams Co. Three generations of Jackson farmers, including Bob Jackson, son Steve Jackson and grandsons Stephen and Will Jackson, were on hand for the field day. The event was held to both educate and generate interest in peanut farming.
Focus, Incorporated recently held a retirement party honoring Co-director Rebecca Singleton of Walnut Ridge. The event was held at the ASU Cooper Alumni Center in Jonesboro. A new home recently purchased for the Medicaid Waiver Services Supportive Living Program was named “Becky’s House” and dedicated in her honor. Singleton began her employment with Focus, Inc. in 1983. In her years with the company, Rebecca worked as a case manager for supportive employment, chief financial officer and co-director of Medicaid waiver services.
Sebastian Irvin rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hoxie Mustangs to a season-opening 45-8 rout of the Episcopal Collegiate Wildcats from Little Rock Friday night at Crider Field.
20 Years Ago
Larry Sneed of Walnut Ridge was recently recognized by United Parcel Services for 30 years of dedicated work. He has driven over two million miles and has 29 years of safe driving without an accident.
In conjunction with the Iron Mountain Classic trophy, the Walnut Ridge First Baptist Church and Sedgwick Baptist church gave a sportsmanship award to one Mustang and one Bobcat football player in Friday night’s game. Hoxie Mustang Bobby Joe Watson and Bobcat Nathan Hayes received the awards, voted on by the pastors and coaches and a fan from each school.
A 50th wedding anniversary celebration for O.D. and Estalene Winfrey will be held Sunday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church in Tuckerman.
Liberty Pulliam was honored on her 80th birthday last Saturday at the home of Dr. Dennis and Dixie Pulliam. The event was hosted by her children and grandchildren.
30 Years Ago
Darrell Kelley won first place in the championship flight of the Men’s Club Golf Championship on Sunday at the Walnut Ridge Country Club.
Johnny Dail of Ravenden was first place winner in the Lawrence County Fair Auto Show with his 1928 Ford Special Model A automobile.
Kristhine Paiva, a foreign exchange student from Brazil, began her first day of classes at Lynn High School yesterday. She is living with the family of Van and Janice Doyle of Lynn.
40 Years Ago
Andrea Allen was first place winner in the recent Read Out Cancer contest sponsored by the Lawrence County chapter of the American Cancer Society. Other winners were Leigh Digman, Teddy Dodd and Gwen Green.
New officers of the Walnut Ridge Education Association are Debby Gray, president; Roger Tribble, vice president; and Darlene Moore, secretary-treasurer. They will serve during the 1981-82 school year.
Glenn Murphy made his first address as high school principal to WRHS students at an opening day assembly last Friday.
The Bobcat Booster Club sponsored a picnic at Stewart Park recently for all students and parents of Walnut Ridge High School. Sonic Drive-In of Walnut Ridge provided all the food. At the picnic were Dennis Pulliam of Sonic; WRHS Head Coach John Dedman; Casey Pickney, Sonic manager; Leroy Johnson, booster club president; and David Mullen of Sonic.
50 Years Ago
Patrick W. (Pat) Jansen, 67-year-old Walnut Ridge businessman, died in Lawrence Memorial Hospital, following a 10-day illness. Mr. Jansen was born at Pocahontas and had been a resident of Walnut Ridge since 1933.
Rudy Baker, aged 72, prominent resident of Smithville, died this morning at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Mr. Baker was a retired tractor and implement dealer.
The team of Junior Thompson and Andy Ryan won the annual Walnut Ridge Golf Club 4-ball tournament last weekend. However, it took a 20-foot putt on the last hole to put the win on ice for the team. On the last hole of the 36-hole tournament, J.T. Williams rolled in a 25-foot putt for a birdie to cause a three-way tie for first place. Thompson putted next and canned his 20-footer for a birdie also to win the tournament.
70 Years Ago
Among the delegates from this area attending the National Convocation of Methodist Youth at Purdue University, LaFayette, Ind., are Sue Pickens of Walnut Ridge, Carolyn Sue Glover, Billy Mac Cooper and Tommy Green, all of Hoxie, and Lloyd Pope of Clover Bend. Elbert Callahan of Black Rock and Miss Viola Callahan of Clover Bend are directors of the group.
Misses Wilma Adrian, Irene Camp, Annie Marie Camp, Mrs. Helen Jackson and Mrs. Turnmire Carroll attended sessions of the Northeast Arkansas convention of Business & Professional Women’s Clubs in Jonesboro last Saturday and Sunday.
Bill Webb, who has operated a body and fender repair shop here for a number of years, announced this week that he sold the business to Oliver Hoaglan.
75 Years Ago
Truel Rainwater of Walnut Ridge and Cleo Weir of Hoxie have purchased the Silver Grill at Pocahontas and are currently owners and operators of this popular cafe.
Mrs. Robert E. Flowers and daughter, two-year old Roberta Ann, will leave tonight for Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Tuesday they will sail from New York harbor, for Bremerhaven, Germany, and their trip will end at Erding, Germany, where they will join M-Sgt. Robert Flowers.
Miss Bonnie Statler of Rt. 3, Walnut Ridge, a student in Chillicothe Business College, Chillicothe, Mo., was a member of the team that won the mixed doubles in the annual tennis tournament at the college last week.
80 Years Ago
Lawrence County Home Demonstration Club members will be represented at the 13th annual meeting of the Arkansas Council of Home Demonstration Clubs to be held in Little Rock by Mrs. L.C. Sloan of the Strawberry Club, Miss Lucy Wasson of the Anchor Club and Mrs. H.N. Shinault of the Minturn Club.
Dr. J.A. Martin, who has had offices in the Swicord Building here, moved his office equipment to Hoxie Monday. He has leased the offices of the late Dr. J.C. Hughes.
Paul Smith Day of Walnut Ridge was accepted for enlistment in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a cadet in St. Louis Tuesday.
H.L. Waldron, son of Mrs. Cora Waldron of Hoxie, has accepted a position with John Brown University in Siloam Springs, as head of the department of Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.