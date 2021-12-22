10 Years Ago
First-place winners in the Hillcrest Elementary Spelling Bee were: first grade, Emma Jones; second grade, Brylee Doyle; third grade, Anna Saffell; fourth grade, Caleb Humphrey; fifth grade, Mollie Morgan; and sixth grade, Miranda Guerin.
Lawrence County native Steve Pulliam received a Doctor of Ministry degree in spiritual formation from Asbury Theology Seminary in Wilmore, Ky.
Lawrence County 4-H members have been busy during the holiday season finding ways to give to others. Last week, Lawrence County 4-H assistant Mary Jane Callahan delivered 32 children’s gifts, 105 non-perishable food items, a large box of personal hygiene items and a check for $150 to The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge. On Saturday, the Teen Leader Club spent part of the day at Walmart wrapping gifts for busy shoppers. Later that day, they visited Lawrence Hall Nursing Home and Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab, where they delivered Christmas cards to all the residents.
20 Years Ago
Radio station KRLW in Walnut Ridge is now part of a consolidated communications company known as Combined Media Group. The newly formed business also owns KPOC in Pocahontas.
Cy Phillips of Hoxie High School has given a verbal commitment to play football at the University of Iowa. He is the son of Lynn Phillips and Casey Phillips of Clover Bend.
Brandon Evans has been selected as the Walnut Ridge High School Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program delegate for 2001-02.
Logan Coles, Brittany Wright, Tisann Crouch and Maegan Barber, members of FCCLA at River Valley School, competed in STAR events in Jonesboro in December. Each girl finished first in her division and will compete in State STAR Events in March.
Max Sr. and Patsy Dacus of Jonesboro presented Williams Baptist College with a gift of $20,000 to endow a scholarship for married students who are studying for the ministry.
30 Years Ago
Laura Lady, a ninth-grader at Walnut Ridge School, won first place junior essay in a state Arkansas Army National Guard essay and poster contest.
Amy Wheeless has recently been named as the Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Foundation Leader for Walnut Ridge High School.
Jackie Blum and Jennifer Blum, sisters who attend Walnut Ridge School, recently made the All-Region Band. Jackie, a ninth-grader, made first band, fifth chair, French horn, and Jennifer, a seventh-grader, made third band, second chair, French horn.
40 Years Ago
Seven unsightly, dilapidated buildings on Hoxie’s principal business street (Texas Street or Highway 67) are to be demolished in mid-January. The buildings, which face the Missouri-Pacific Railroad tracks, have historically been the principal business block in Hoxie.
Henry and Marguerite Rainwater celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at a reception at their home in Walnut Ridge. The event was hosted by their children: Bob Rainwater, Peggy Smith and Mike Rainwater.
Greg Hutsell has recently been notified of his acceptance to two dental schools for the 1982-83 school year. One of the schools is at Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans, and the other is at the University of Tennessee in Memphis.
50 Years Ago
Rickey McEntire and Mike Slusser, standouts on this year’s Bobcat football team, have been named to the state Class A All-State football squad.
Walnut Ridge’s Daniel Mullen became the second prep gridder to ink a grant-in-aid with Arkansas State University during the 1971 recruiting season. Mullen, a 6-2, 215-pound halfback defensive end, was an All-District 2-A pick for former ASU Indian Paul Stovall and greatly assisted the Bobcats in their drive to the finals of the State Class A playoffs this season.
THE MUSTANG – Eighth-grade girls in Mrs. Bracy’s music class conducted their annual St. Lucia Day candlelight ceremony in which Mary Ann Gardner was crowned St. Lucia Day queen. High school teachers were invited to attend a reception at which time runners-up for St. Lucia queen presided at the serving table. Gwen Glaub, Kathy Pace, Becky Murphy and Donna Hicks assisted Queen Mary Ann Gardner in serving. Special guests for the crowning ceremony were former St. Lucia Queens, Ruth Reithemeyer, Mary Butler, Jeannie Vance, Spring Butler and Beverly Hudson.
70 Years Ago
Wilma Adrian, bookkeeper for the Clayton Chevrolet Company of Walnut Ridge, was one of the honored guests at the annual Accountants Banquet at the King Cotton Hotel in Memphis Friday, Dec. 14.
Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Holder will observe their golden wedding anniversary here Sunday, Dec. 23.
The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary will have a meeting and Christmas party at the home of Mrs. Roy Mullen tonight at 7:30.
Joe B. Sexton, district manager for the Arkansas Missouri Power Company, went to Blytheville Saturday of last week to attend a conference of district managers with Charles Czeschin, president of the company.
75 Years Ago
Chief and Mrs. Burns Cassidy have returned to their home in Memphis following a two week visit with Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Corrons and Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Swindle here.
Judge D. Leonard Lingo went to Little Rock last Saturday to attend the first meeting of a committee appointed by Gov. Laney to make recommendations for revisions in the election laws of the state.
80 Years Ago
Capt. Harroll McCarroll, formerly of Walnut Ridge and now a captain in the air corps, is on duty with the medical corps at Hickam Field, near Honolulu.
It was learned by official radio broadcasts this morning that Germany and Italy had declared war on the United States and that hostilities would begin at once. Japan attacked the United States at Hawaii and the Philippines Sunday.
Miles Ponder of Walnut Ridge, an officer in the U.S. Navy Air Corps and assigned to duty aboard the USS Air Carrier Pensacola, is said to be on duty with the Pacific fleet and was probably in Australian waters during the attack on Honolulu last Sunday.
90 Years Ago
Teachers in the Walnut Ridge schools were paid one-half their salary for the third month in cash last Friday. Frank Pace, Little Rock lawyer, took up one-half the warrants in cash.
The Zebra, Black Rock High School publication, has been admitted to the Quill and Scroll, International Honorary Society for high school journalists. Floyd Pickett, Marguerite Wells, Ella Verkler, Louis Murphy, Molly Kyger, Ama Moore, Millard Clark and W.S. Miller are charter members.
