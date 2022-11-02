10 Years Ago
Four Hillcrest High School students showed animals at the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock. Lindsey Crews showed a heifer, which placed fourth in class 1 of the first division of the commercial American heifers. Makenly Coles showed in class 12 of division 3 market goats and placed 10th in her division. Jeffery Coles placed sixth in class 1 of the commercial English heifer division. Ashton Martin placed sixth in class 1 of the commercial American heifers division. Randy Nicholson is the FFA advisor.
Peggy Williams was honored as the BPW Woman of the Year by the Walnut Ridge Business and Professional Women.
Farm Families for a Cure hosted a harvest tasting luncheon to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event, held at the First Baptist Church M.A.C. building raised $1,032.
The Walnut Ridge fifth-grade volleyball team placed second in a tournament at Crowley’s Ridge Academy on Oct. 20. Team members include Hannah Wade, Shyanne Foley, Sydney Burgin, Katie Kersey, Olivia Wilbanks and Maddie Flippo. The team is coached by Leslie Burgin and Darenda Kersey.
20 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge Business and Professional Women’s annual coffee was Thursday morning. Members helping to organize the even included: Sandy Sullins, Rita McGinnis, Mary Rainwater, Anna Marie Camp, Sue Sullens, Jean Jean, Henryetta Tyler, Kay Klinke, Mary Light, Sandy Barrington, Jean Osburn, Toni Pominville, Dana Penn, Velma Robert, Freda House and Diana Shelton.
Hoxie Senior High volleyball players named All-Conference are Kathleen Sullivan, Lindsey Bullard and Cortney Goodwin. Junior high players named All-Conference are Jessica Anglin, Brittney Jones, Jade Segraves and Amy King.
Winners of the championship flight in the CASA Benefit golf tournament on Oct. 20 at the Walnut Ridge Country Club were Frank Davis and Bennett Hart with a 68; A flight winners were Bill Davis and Tom Allen with a 72; Debbie Oliver and Steve Oliver won the B flight, shooting 76; and C flight winners with a 79 were Fred Van Hoozer and Melton Van Hoozer.
Lynn High School Math and Science Club recently elected officers for the school year. They are: Amanda Kent, secretary/treasurer; Jonathan Blackburn, president; Whitney Penn and Lana Richey, reporters; and Greg Winfrey, vice president. J.M. Herriott serves as advisor.
Walnut Ridge High School cheerleaders Rachael Beasley, Courtney Carson, Jennifer Roacho and Jackie Layne participated in the state police training for the Archer/House Gun Safety/Violence Prevention Program on Sept. 18 at the state headquarters in Little Rock.
Felix and Grace Estes of Hoxie marked their 75th wedding anniversary on Oct. 29. They were married Oct. 29, 1927, at Minturn.
30 Years Ago
Penny Ring was honored with a reception by employees of Ponder and Jarboe Law Offices on Oct. 15. She had worked for Ponder and Jarboe for 11 years and recently moved to the Fort Smith area.
Deana Harper, a senior at Walnut Ridge High School, and Faith Bailey, a WRHS freshman, have been selected All-Conference in volleyball.
Hoxie Future Homemakers of America recently installed officers. They are: Tennille Green, secretary; Kelli Ramthun, vice president of public relations; Valerie Turnbow, president; Nikki Fowler, vice president of programs; Stephanie Jean, treasurer; and Amber Snodgrass, parliamentarian.
40 Years Ago
The Strawberry FBLA Chapter sent four members to Virginia Beach, Va., to represent the school at the FBLA Southern Regional Leadership Conference recently. Those attending were: Cara Lee, Hana Korkis, Kathleen Taylor and Jeanni Pickering.
Dr. Diane F. Howard has been named a home economics program specialist with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service
Kimberly Roberts of Clover Bend and Steve Huddleston of Imboden will exchange wedding vows Dec. 10 at Mr. Huddleston’s home in Imboden.
Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Fisher have been named co-chairmen of the 1982 campaign in Lawrence County for the Arkansas Chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.
50 Years Ago
Cassie Henry, a senior, was crowned homecoming queen Friday night at ceremonies on Sexton Field prior to the Walnut Ridge-Piggott game. Escorting her were Gary Shrable and John David Summers. Pages were Jeff Brecklein and Holly Hutcherson. Maids were Beth Dame, Anne Williams, Lynn Stark and Debbie Boozer.
The Walnut Ridge Walmart, which will observe its grand opening. Tuesday, Oct. 31, is the 66th retail merchandizing outlet bearing a Walton Brothers’ banner. The giant 30,000-square-foot modern discount center in Walnut Ridge is just another chapter in the continuing saga of brothers, Sam and Bud Walton.
The newly opened Walnut Ridge Country Club has opened its dining facilities, with Pop Hilburn in charge of the kitchen.
THE MUSTANG – Friday night will be the last game of the Mustang football team. Senior players are Rodney Graddy, Rickey Kapales, Donnie Whitmire, ScottyAnglin, Mike Truxler, Dennis Truxler, Don Parker and Terry Parker. They will he missed next year.
70 Years Ago
Two lightweights, but two of the hardest working men on the Bobcat team, are Billy Burns Fisher and Jimmy Gipson.
Arthur P. Smith has been elected President of the Citizens National Bank of Walnut Ridge, and Larry Sloan has been elected vice president.
Carolyn Glover has been elected president of the Girls Glee Club at Walnut Ridge High School for the coming year
The U.S. Navy has announced that R.D. Moore Jr. of Walnut Ridge has been promoted to Aviation Electronicsman First Class. He is stationed at Jacksonville, Fla.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Baltz returned to their home here Sunday from a 10-day vacation trip to New York and a tour to Bermuda.
80 Years Ago
Dr. Luther Davis has been appointed district health officer with headquarters located in Walnut Ridge.
The congregation of the Baptist Church will hear the new Hammond electric organ at the morning worship service next Sunday for the first time.
David O. Catching, a second lieutenant in the air corps of the United States Army, has been assigned as an instructor at Barksdale Field, Shreveport, La.
Sgt. Harold Callahan, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Callahan of Portia, who has been stationed at Dutch Harbor, Alaska, for the past year, has arrived in Seattle, Wash., en route to Fort Davis, N.C., where he is being transferred to attend Officers Training School.
