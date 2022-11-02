10 Years Ago

Four Hillcrest High School students showed animals at the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock. Lindsey Crews showed a heifer, which placed fourth in class 1 of the first division of the commercial American heifers. Makenly Coles showed in class 12 of division 3 market goats and placed 10th in her division. Jeffery Coles placed sixth in class 1 of the commercial English heifer division. Ashton Martin placed sixth in class 1 of the commercial American heifers division. Randy Nicholson is the FFA advisor.

