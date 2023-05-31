10 Years Ago
State Rep. James Ratliff of Imboden and State Sen. Robert Thompson of Paragould gave a legislative update on Friday at Betty’s Buffet and Grill in Walnut Ridge. Thompson shared information about the new Medicaid privatized option and the Arkansas lottery system, while Ratliff gave updates regarding agriculture and education.
Walnut Ridge resident A.G. Corbett will celebrate his 100th birthday on June 13. Corbett has worked as a farmer all his life and still drives to the First Baptist Church service every Sunday he can. The church will hold a birthday celebration in honor of Corbett on June 16.
Walnut Ridge Middle School held its annual awards assembly on Friday at the Walnut Ridge Community Center. Student of the Year honors went to Zachary Caspall, fifth grade; Jaden Darris, sixth grade; Katie Woodson, seventh grade; and Chloe James, eighth grade. Baylee Burris was the recipient of the Mack Davis Award, given for academic achievement in eighth-grade math.
Zayne Alls finished in fourth place at the Off Road Motorcycle and ATV Nationals Dirt Bike Race in Fort Smith over the weekend. He also had the opportunity to meet the number-one dirt bike rider in the world, along with a lot of other pros. Alls is the nine-year-old son of Anthony and Peggy Alls of Black Rock.
Clover Bend Historical Preservation Association Board President Viola Meadows presented a 50-Year Club certificate to Walnut Ridge Mayor Don House during the Clover Bend reunion on Saturday. House, who served as class president during high school, accepted the recognition on behalf of the 1963 graduating class.
The Hillcrest Elementary School archery team scored 3,117 points in the National Archery in the Schools Program National Archery Tournament. The team finished 27th out of 107 of the best elementary archery teams from around the country and second among Arkansas’ participants. In only its second year, the team has qualified and will compete in the World Tournament in St. Louis later this summer. Team members include Brittnie Walling, Garrett Penn, Caden Evans, Caleb Whitmire, Emma Howard, Cassidy Holder, Gabby Jones, A.J. Walls, Victoria Hendrickson, Cody Willard, Colton Rose, Ryder Baxter, Brittney Sutton, Kamdyn Willmuth, Adrian Doyle, Jarrett Geurin, Drake Brannon, Hunter Jones, Zach Anglin, Cody O’Brien, David Richey, Emily Huskey, Kristin McAnany, Paige Penn, Mollie Morgan, Vanessa O’Brien, Levi Harris and Nicholas Powell.
20 Years Ago
The Arkansas Business list of the Top 40 Under 40 business people in Arkansas includes the name of Walnut Ridge’s Milton Smith, president and chairman of First National Bank of Lawrence County. He became president of the family-owned bank in April of 1994. He was not quite 27.
Dr. Kyle Guimon, who is a missionary in Uganda, Africa, along with his wife, Debbie, and son, Matthew, will be the guest speaker for a program at the Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church on Sunday evening.
Regions Bank of Walnut Ridge is hosting a reception Friday in honor of Marilyn Davis, who will be leaving the bank after 28 years of service. She is a vice president with the bank and lives in Strawberry with husband, Jerry.
Four members of the Hoxie Lady Mustangs softball team were selected as All-Conference. They are: Kathleen Sullivan, Jade Segraves, Cortney Goodwin and Brittany Smith.
On May 20, the Sloan-Hendrix High School 2003-2004 Student Council officers were installed at awards night. New officers are: Danielle Jones, Marti Tate, Amber Brightwell, Sarah Holland, Felecia Baldridge, Britney Brown, Riley Adams, Brandon Collins, Jonathan Steele, Aaron Johnson and Madison Ferrell.
Thirteen Walnut Ridge High School sophomores were inducted into the National Honor Society May 14. Those inducted were: Kristen Baldwin, Brandy Britton, Emily Hathcock, Anthony Hester, Cassie Hodge, Matt Hollister, Eric Oliver, Jessica Olson, Stephanie Rainwater, Stacie Sharar, Gina Sheets, Derek Smith and Chance Weeks.
Imboden First Baptist Church will celebrate 110 years of ministry Sunday. The church was founded in 1893.
30 Years Ago
Blake Jones, a senior at Hoxie High School, is the winner of the 1992-93 Randy Barnhill Football award.
Michelle Alls has been chosen to serve as Student Council president at Lynn High School for the 1993-94 school year.
Mark Biggers and Stephanie Nicholson, seniors at Walnut Ridge High School, are the recipients of the 1992-93 W.R. Glenn Award.
40 Years Ago
Installation of the 1983-84 Business and Professional Women’s Club officers took place recently. They include: Donna Blanchard-president; Mary Rainwater, Mary Light, Aline South, Anna Marie Camp, Sue Sullens, Velda Lunsford and Bettye Claxton.
Tonda McEntire has been named annual queen at Walnut Ridge High School.
Mrs. Ethrene Grissom, secretary to the principal of Hoxie High School for 18 years, will retire in June.
Rhonda Smith has been named Teacher of the Year by Hoxie High School Beta Club. The annual is dedicated to Melba Kellim, a sixth grade teacher at Hoxie.
Jayme Caspall and Debbie Hunter have been named Mr. and Miss Walnut Ridge High School.
50 Years Ago
It was announced Sunday that the Rev. James M. Meadors Jr., pastor of the First United Methodist Church here for the past four years, will be assigned a new pastorate by the North Arkansas Conference. Mr. Meadors will be assigned to the First United Methodist Church at Clarksville.
Two Hoxie teachers, Helen (Mrs. Dalton) Henderson and Pearl (Mrs. John) Looney, very graciously closed out their years of dedication to their profession when they greeted guests for more than two hours at a tea given in their honor, Sunday, at the Hoxie School home economics cottage.
Ed Dust, manager of the Walnut Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce, was elected the Northeast Arkansas Director at the annual Arkansas Chamber of Commerce Executives convention in Texarkana.
Dianne York has received a trophy for being named the outstanding Girls Recreation Association member at Walnut Ridge High School. Linda Ringo, girls PE instructor, made the presentation.
Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan D. Eskridge are the parents of a daughter, born Friday afternoon at 4:30 at St. Bernards in Jonesboro. She has been named Ashley Anne.
Announcement is made of the engagement of Miss Lynn Ledbetter and Barry Winningham. The couple will be married June 15 in a family wedding at the home of the bride’s grandmother, Mrs. Lawrence C. Sloan, in Walnut Ridge.
60 Years Ago
Harold Callahan of Hoxie won the departmental award in Men’s Physical Education at Arkansas State College.
WRHS Girls State delegates are Margaret Ann Heard, Robbie Higginbotham and Lyn Montgomery. Boys State delegates are Sammy Justus, Wayne Madison and Dwain Rosselot.
Grade school medal winners at Walnut Ridge are: Shirley Mabrey, spelling; Kathleen Shipley, English; and Sheri Pickett, arithmetic.
Gene Vance of Sedgwick will represent Hoxie High at Boys State.
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Jackson are the parents of a son, Steven Lee, born May 19.
Bobbye Recker and Linda Blanchard will attend the National FHA convention in Kansas City.
70 Years Ago
Bobby Allison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bunk Allison, was awarded a football letter at Arkansas Tech in Russellville last Thursday.
Cpl. Robert B. Huskey of Smithville has been wounded in a battle in Korea, according to a Department of Defense casualty report made over the weekend.
Mrs. Maxine Bracy of Hoxie was elected president of the Lawrence County Teacher Association.
80 Years Ago
Nita Bob Warner of Walnut Ridge, woman’s physical education director and housemother at Miller Hall, Hendrix College, Conway, has been notified that she has been accepted for a commission in the United States Marine Corps, Women’s division.
Harvie L. Collins, 24, a gunnery sergeant in the American Army Air Forces Command in England, has been decorated twice within three months for conspicuous service and gallantry in action by the army command in the European theatre of war.
Mrs. Robert A. Bruce of Saffell, Lawrence County, has received news that her husband, Lt. Robert A. Bruce, has been promoted to the rank of captain at his post on an island in the Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia.
Pvt. Maxie Helms reached Walnut Ridge last week. He is at liberty on a 18-day furlough from his post at Drew Field, Tampa, Fla. Helms reports that Dempsey Hodge and Amos Thomas are also stationed at Drew Field.
Pvt. Bruce Logan, who is stationed at Camp Robinson, spent from Saturday through Wednesday here with Mrs. Logan and other relatives. Pvt. Logan expects to be transferred to Texas within a few weeks.
90 Years Ago
Miss Vivian Catching will deliver the salutatory address at the commencement exercises of the Walnut Ridge High School, Thursday night, May 25.
J.D. (Dot) Fortenberry was sworn in as acting postmaster at Imboden Monday morning. He succeeds J.L. McKamey, Republican.
Dr. E.J. Cruse of Augusta is locating in Black Rock. He will have offices over the drug store in the rooms formerly occupied by Dr. Warren.
Mrs. Henry Rainwater entertained with a surprise birthday party for her mother, Mrs. Mae Cooper, Tuesday evening.
Miss Ruth Meyer very delightfully entertained the first two years of the home economics classes and the faculty with a lovely tea Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 4 o’clock at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Meyer.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Rankin arrived in Walnut Ridge last Thursday night from New York City and have been given a cordial welcome by their many friends here.
