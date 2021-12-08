10 Years Ago
Lawrence Memorial Health Foundation held its third annual Christmas Gala Friday night at the Republican Headquarters on Main Street in Walnut Ridge. Attendees enjoyed mingling, a delicious buffet of food, a live auction and dancing in the elaborately decorated setting. Lila Floyd was recognized as this year’s LMHF Outstanding Advocate.
After 48 years at Williams Baptist College, including 17 years as president, Dr. Jerol Swaim plans to retire at the end of this school year. Swaim came to WBC in 1964, when it was known as Southern Baptist College. He taught history, government, economics and other subjects, and he then took on the role of academic dean and registrar in 1973. He also served as vice president for academic affairs and executive vice president before assuming the presidency in 1995.
Fifteen youth representing the five high school campuses in the county were recognized at the Ralph Joseph Youth Leadership Class 17 graduation ceremonies recently. The class included Anna Tyson, Katie Blankenship and
Whitney Meeks of Black Rock; Lindsey Crews, Zack Doyle and Hunter Nunnally of Hillcrest; Rachel Land, Bethany Wright and Peyton Tillman of Hoxie; Shayla Dickson, Joshlyn Flanery and Kara DeShazo of Sloan-Hendrix; Brittney Pinkston, Range Weeks and Holly Looney of Walnut Ridge.
After 28 years of federal service, Rickey Goff hung up his hat as executive director of the Lawrence County Farm Service Agency last week. After serving in Fulton, Stone, VanBuren and Independence Counties, the Smithville native had been executive director in Lawrence County for 20 and a half years.
The Pocahontas Redskins claimed the championship of the boys division of the annual Williams Baptist College High School Basketball Tournament on Saturday night with a 60-23 victory over the Walnut Ridge Bobcats. Marmaduke’s Lady Greyhounds earned the girls title by defeating the Corning Lady Bobcats 46-31.The boys All-Tournament team included Hunter Flippo, Range Weeks and Zach Crisler of Walnut Ridge, and Jacob Defries of Hoxie. Cayley Rosson of Hoxie was selected to the girls All-Tournament team.
20 Years Ago
The 2-101 Aviation Regiment of the U.S. Army trained for two days this week at Walnut Ridge Regional Airport’s Swindle Field. Apache, Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were used in this training mission for Ft. Campbell, Ky., soldiers.
River Valley’s boys emerged as the boys’ champions of the annual William Baptist College Tournament Saturday night at WBC’s Southerland-Mabee Center. Among the boys All-Tournament squad were River Valley’s Zach Witt, Brice Howard and Jared Jones and Hoxie’s Adam Dobbs. Girls from Lawrence County making the All-Tournament Team were Lindsay Thomison, Gretchen Smith and Brittany Foley of Sloan-Hendrix, and Kristen Myers and Cortney Goodwin of Hoxie.
The conference coaches selected Walnut Ridge Bobcat Houston Hart to the 3AA All-Conference football team. He rushed for 792 yards for a five-yard per carry average, four touchdowns and a total of 30 points. He also led the team with three pass interceptions and was the leading receiver. On defense, he was credited with 64 tackles.
Thirteen of Hoxie’s 2001 football Mustangs have been selected to positions on the Conference 2AAA All-Conference team. Named to the first team were Adam Dobbs, Cy Phillips, Jeff Ball, Jon Kopp and Adam Smith. The second team selections include Steven Benesch, Blake Pieri, Jeff Porter and Derek Hancock. Honorable mention selections are Bobby Joe Watson, Jamie Causey, Eric Dobbs and Vill Phillips.
Eight FCCLA members from Walnut Ridge attended the National FCCLA Cluster (leadership) meeting at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. Attending were Tiffany Flippo, Leslie Woodard, Jason Martin, Stephanie Sweat, Jessica Jarrett, Whitney Hardin, Jonathan Wichman and Stanley Debow. They were accompanied by their advisor, Sherry Moore, and bus driver, Gary Goff.
Vernon Guy of Walnut Ridge was honored Dec. 1 by the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry by being named a Knight Commander of the Court of Honor.
30 Years Ago
Sherri McMullen, sixth-grade science teacher at Walnut Ridge Middle School, and Karen Williams, art teacher at Hoxie High School, have been named recipients of the Golden Ruler Award sponsored by KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.
BRHS Fall Festival royalty includes: Mindy Cheyum, maid; Stacy Hall, queen; Thomas Duckworth, king; and Devon Moore, maid.
40 Years Ago
Dr. H.N. Chambers was honored on his 80th birthday by Margaret McCarroll Watson of Pine Bluff and her sister, Berniece McCarroll Johnson, and Mr. Johnson of Orange, Texas. Several hundred friends of Dr. Chambers from Lawrence County and adjoining counties were at the Red Carpet Room of the Davy Crockett for the occasion.
Tony Dunlap, Mike Jansen, Kayla Ellis, Charles Petty, Toby Hutton, Amanda Berry and Gary Bookout, members of the Walnut Ridge High School Art Club, painted playground equipment at Stewart Park.
Leon Helms of Smithville was elected alternate voting delegate, position 2, of Associated Milk Producers, Inc., at a recent district meeting in Salem. He has a Holstein herd of 90 cows and has been a dairyman for 25 years.
50 Years Ago
It was all over for the Bobcats at about 8:15 Thanksgiving night. Playing before a chilled crowd in War Memorial Stadium for the Arkansas Class A football championship, Walnut Ridge lost their outstanding sophomore quarterback, Mike Bassett, just seconds before the half. They were trailing Atkins, 21-20 at the time, but all signs pointed to a Bobcat victory. With Bassett out of the game, the Bobcat offense couldn’t move, and the game ended on a sad note for Walnut Ridge, 35-20 in favor of Atkins. Bassett suffered a concussion and was taken to St. Vincent’s Infirmary at halftime. The youngster was released from the hospital the following day and was able to attend school Monday.
Under the direction of Mrs. John Bracy, head of the Music Department, and Judy Case, head of the Speech Department, the students of Hoxie High School will present their annual Christmas program. Around 200 students will participate. The Mixed Chorus, Senior High Girls’ Ensemble, Glee Club and the seventh and eighth grade Girls’ Choir are the groups that will participate in this program.
70 Years Ago
Three Lawrence County men received statewide recognition in Little Rock last week. Robert H. Smith was reelected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Paul Kirkpatrick was re-elected as deputy grand master of this area by the Grand Lodge of F&AM. W.A. Anderson, county agent, was one of four agricultural leaders who were presented keys for outstanding service in the field of agriculture.
75 Years Ago
Audine Miller, a senior in high school and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Miller, was elected homecoming queen at the Thanksgiving Day football game with Beebe. Maids chosen were Misses Ava Pierce, Marilyn Finley, Betty Lou Aaron and Barbara Logan.
The Presbyterian Auxiliary met Tuesday at the home of Mrs. W.E. Beloate. Twenty members were present to participate in a program directed by Mrs. D.H. Osburn. Mrs. J.M. Fisher, president, presided.
80 Years Ago
The wedding of Martha Frances Henry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Henry of Walnut Ridge and Lieutenant John Robert Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Johnson of Memphis, was solemnized in a single-ring ceremony at the home of the bride’s parents Sunday afternoon.
J.E. Franks, a farmer residing on the Alicia route, killed a banded duck while hunting the past week at Slayden Bay. Upon examination of the fowl, Mrs. Franks discovered it was banded and numbered by the Biological Survey Department at Washington.
The grade school building at Hoxie was almost completely destroyed in an early fire Monday of undetermined origin. The blaze was discovered shortly after seven o’clock in the attic of the one-story building, which housed the first six grades. Efforts of the Hoxie Volunteer Fire Department to extinguish the blaze proved futile. The Walnut Ridge Fire Department responded to the call for help with a pumper, but the flames had gained too much headway to be brought under control.
90 Years Ago
Thieves broke into a Frisco meat car on a switch track in the local yards Saturday night and stole about $200 worth of meat. This is the second burglary of a Frisco meat car here in the last few weeks.
It doesn’t take that dollar bill to join the Red Cross now. A.J. Meyer, in cooperation with Red Cross drive officials, has arranged to take a dollar’s worth of peas, corn, chickens, etc. at Meyer’s Store for a membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.