10 Years Ago
Main Street is to be the home of a new event center in downtown Walnut Ridge. Known as The Venue, the center will be located at 117 West Main and will be operated by Fran and Donald Cavenaugh. It is expected to open in May.
Bill Ramsey, director of Good Roads Arkansas, was the guest speaker at the March meeting of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority (NEARIFA) at the Walnut Ridge Meeting Room on March 28. Ramsey told the membership, “We need to get an expressway or Interstate from here to the Missouri line.”
Lawrence County’s Gracie Barra attended the St. Louis Grappling Championship No-Gi Tournament on Saturday in St. Louis and all competitors earned medals. In the kids’ division, Kyler Blair won gold medals in the gi and no-gi divisions, and Logan Simons received a silver medal and a bronze medal. Jonathan Jones and Zander Blair each received a bronze medal. Jason McClellan dominated the adult division and received a gold medal in the gi division. Wes Sharp won a silver and bronze medal, while Jared Davis received two silver medals. Shayne Goforth won a bronze medal.
20 Years Ago
The sixth annual Walnut Ridge passion play will be presented next week by First Free Will Baptist Church. Ron Kellett, Billy Blair, Jennifer Scott, Mary Jo Scott, Terry Spradlin and Mark Fry are some of the cast members, and Rev. Steve Trail is pastor.
Walnut Ridge cheerleaders for the 2003-2004 school year have been chosen. Senior high cheerleaders are: Candice Sparks, Jackie Layne, Stephanie Rainwater, Krystle McClung, Courtney Carson, Jennifer Roacho, Amanda Cook, Emily Henry, Melanie Chesser and Rachel Beasley. The junior high squad includes: Tiffany Flippo, Rachael Jackson, Elizabeth Walker, Teegan Hollister, Katelin Cavenaugh, Tanisha Haynes and Jessica Wheeless.
Scott and Brennan Weeks of Walnut Ridge are the parents of their first child, as son, William Drake Weeks, born March 27, 2003, at Regional Medical Center of NEA in Jonesboro.
Melanie Rhea, a 2002 graduate of Hoxie High School, and Lindsay Thomison, a 2002 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School, recently were initiated into the National Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. They are students at Arkansas State University.
Alicia Halfacre, Elizabeth Swartzlander and Stephanie Richey, 2002-2003 4-H State Ambassadors from Lawrence County, attended a 4-H Ambassador workshop held at the 4-H Center on Feb. 21-22.
Cpl. Thomas S. Ramsey, formerly of Walnut Ridge, was deployed to Iraq on March 27. He is the grandson of Muriel and Wanda Allison of Walnut Ridge.
30 Years Ago
Connie Porter of Hoxie was selected for the Girl’s AA All-State team. Bridget Benson of Sloan-Hendrix was named to the Girl’s Class A team.
Cristy Whitmire and Cap Phillips will exchange wedding vows Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Jim Hinkle, president of The Arkansas Bank of Walnut Ridge, has announced that Gary Little has been named vice president.
40 Years Ago
Two Walnut Ridge High School seniors have been selected to play on the East Squad in the All-Star football game this summer. They are Joe Fisher, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Fisher, and Terry Robb, son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Robb.
Lisa Mans of Hoxie has been named to the Arkansas Democrat’s All-Arkansas Girls Basketball team. She was named to the third team.
Delegates to Girls State and Boys State have been selected at Walnut Ridge High School. They are: Joyce Arnold, Sloane Gibson, Dina Rose, Karen Carr, Cindy Potter, David Corbett, Greg Brady, Matt Jansen and Mark Clark.
Anaicka Tilghman, Jim Kinder, Lance Ballard and Tim Turnbow placed at the Regional Science Fair at Arkansas College in Batesville.
50 Years Ago
George Glenn of Lynn School has been named outstanding coach of Area Four for the 1972-73 season.
Robert P. Bush and Gene Brand will co-chair the fund-raising campaign in Lawrence County for Southern Baptist College.
The Walnut Ridge Investment Club held its annual dinner meeting last Friday night at the Walnut Ridge Country Club. New officers are: Dr. Ralph Joseph, president; Alvin Wilcoxson, vice president; Truman Moore, secretary; and Larry Sloan, treasurer.
The WRHS Mixed Chorus received four “one” or superior ratings at the annual Northeast Arkansas Choral Festival at Arkansas State University. Clara Weir is director.
Robert M. Flippo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Flippo Jr. of Powhatan, was one of four persons named Teenagers of the Week last Friday by the Memphis Press-Scimitar.
LYNN ROUTE – Spring arrived last week – the trees are getting green dresses, flowers are in bloom, the pastures are green and all the baby calves are making a storybook picture as they chase around. Isn’t it wonderful to know there is a God who can do all things!
60 Years Ago
Mrs. Joe B. Sexton is directing a PTA variety show. Female impersonators who will play roles as members of a reducing class are Swan Swindle, Earl Campbell, Bennett Hart, Gardner Long, Jack Dunham, Bill Tolson, Dr. C.W. Nickels, O’Neal Kellim and Gene Brand.
Bob Elkins, 84, retired Ark.-Mo. Power employee and lifetime resident of Walnut Ridge, died.
The HDC Council Building at Powhatan burned and was a total loss.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim McKnight are the parents of a daughter, born at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and named Kimberly Dell.
70 Years Ago
Ark-Mo Ice Company has announced that it will discontinue delivery of ice in Walnut Ridge and Hoxie after March 31st.
Cadet Wes Spikes, who has spent the week here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Spikes, will leave Saturday for Alton, Ill., where he attends Western Military Academy.
With the 2nd Infantry Div. in Korea – Pfc. Jimmy Oliver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Oliver, Smithville, recently spent five days in Japan on a rest and recuperation leave from the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea.
80 Years Ago
Pfc. Billy G. Kellow, who is stationed at Camp Chaffee, wrote home last week to his cousin, Mrs. Helen Tolson, that he was promoted from Pvt. to Pfc. and was chosen as one of the best dressed men in his company.
Rev. Robert E.L. Bearden Jr. is conducting a revival meeting at Gardner Memorial Methodist Church in North Little Rock. His father will come over from Leachville Sunday and fill the pulpit at the local Methodist Church at the morning and evening services.
90 Years Ago
Chas. C. Snapp, president and general manager of the Snapp Motor Company, took charge of the Walnut Ridge post office today as acting postmaster.
W.R. Cooper, aged 32, outstanding young Walnut Ridge businessman, died Monday afternoon while en route to the hospital in Jonesboro. Mr. Cooper was stricken March 11 with a series of heart attacks. Announcement of Mr. Cooper’s death was received sorrowfully by his many friends and associates.
The Federal Compress Company is putting in improvements at the Walnut Ridge compress that will cost approximately $15,000. The installation of a new Hi-Density press is the chief item in the program and this will enable the local press to compress cotton for direct shipment to foreign buyers.
Funeral services for the late H.V. Oldham, aged 66, were held at the home of his son, Everette Oldham, at Hoxie Tuesday afternoon. He was born at Eaton in Lawrence County and had lived in the country until six years ago.
Mrs. Charles Snapp and Mrs. Neil Sloan entertained on St. Patrick’s Day with seven tables of contract bridge, at the lovely home of Mrs. Sloan on Southwest Second Street.
