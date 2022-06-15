10 Years Ago
A Jail-N-Bail fund-raising event, hosted by Walmart in Walnut Ridge, far exceeded expectations, raising $5,000, according to store manager Kari Shanks. The event, which was a fund-raiser for Children’s Miracle Network, involved “arresting” 15 community members and asking them to raise bail. Among those “arrested” were Sheriff Jody Dotson, State Rep. James Ratliff, Pastor Glenn Smith, County Clerk Tina Stowers, Kari Shanks, Junior Briner, District Judge Larry Hayes, Walnut Ridge Mayor Don House, Rob Combs, Adam Staples and Dennis Truxler.
LeAnne Gardner Foley graduated from Harding University College of Pharmacy in the inaugural class on May 5. In a separate honors convocation, she was hooded as a doctor of pharmacy. She graduated cum laude and has accepted a pharmacist position at Walmart in Cleveland. A 2003 graduate of Hoxie High School, she is the daughter of David and Mary Ann Foley of Powhatan.
Master Sergeant Carisa J. Smith retired from the U.S. Air Force on June 1. An honor graduate of Hoxie High School in 1989 she entered the Air Force in 1991. Over her 21-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Smith earned the Air Force Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal with two Oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal. She is the daughter of Robert and Imogene Clay of Hoxie and the late James Smith.
The KAIT Backyard BBQ, sponsored by KAIT and Hays, was in Walnut Ridge on June 5 at the home of Eggie and Winnie Tedder. Among those attending were Taylor Forrester, Alli Bramlett, Grace Callahan, Brighton Brand, Jackson Forrester, Winnie and Eggie Tedder and KAIT’s Ryan Vaughan.
20 Years Ago
Anna Johnson, a recent graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, has been selected to play in the High School Softball Coaches Association Fast-pitch Softball All-Star game at the University of Arkansas in Ladyback Stadium. She has signed to play fast-pitch softball at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.
Captain Mitch Whitmire, formerly of Hoxie, was appointed as Commander of the 699th Maintenance Company at Fort Irwin, Calif., on May 1. A 1988 graduate of Hoxie High School, he is the son of Buddy and Sue Whitmire of Hoxie. He is married to the former Kristina Oldham of Portia and they have four children, Shelby, Cody and twins, Hannah and Sarah.
Lawrence County 4-H Outside Day Activity junior winners included Alycia Seefeld, Cassie Jones, Alanna Mondy, Michelle Teague, Jessica Wheeless, Shawn Richey, Matt Swartzlander, Jessica Bailey, Valerie Seefeld, Morgan Durham and Marissa Bailey. Senior winners included Brian Dement, Stephanie Richey, Elizabeth Swartzlander, Kevin Rorex and Josh Dement.
30 Years Ago
Terry Van Doyle of Lynn was awarded the doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the Louisiana State University-School of Veterinary Medicine in Baton Rouge, La., on May 20.
Kara Brannon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William C. Brannon, has earned the honor of top student scholastically in the sixth grade at Lynn Elementary School.
40 Years Ago
Bobby Shackelford, a 1977 graduate of Hoxie High School, will graduate from the Life Chiropractic School in Marietta, Ga., Saturday. He attended Arkansas State University for two years before enrolling in Life Chiropractic School in 1979. After receiving his doctor’s degree, he will be associated with Dr. Gaylon Carter, a former Lawrence Countian, in Little Rock.
A reunion of all former residents of Lawrence County now living in the Pulaski County area was held at Pecan Valley Park, near Alexander, about 15 miles south of Little Rock. Organizers were Freda House, Thurber Owens, Hal Moody, Ron Burrow, Mary Dowell, Al Stafford and Joel Doyle.
Vonda Gale Davis, Becca Singleton, Kellie Allison, Sally Gaither and Debbie Hunter are attending Girls State at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia this week.
50 Years Ago
West Point. N Y. – Cadet George R. Walter Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. George R. Walter of Hoxie, and Cadet Robert P. Bush Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert P. Bush of Walnut Ridge, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy here yesterday.
Karen Pickett and Virginia Propst will be representing Black Rock High School at Girls State next week.
Sarah Marie Weir, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Weir Jr. of Hoxie, was among 190 seniors at Hendrix College receiving bachelor of arts degrees on June 2.
Ben E. Owens, a native of Alicia, has been appointed administrator of St. Bernards in Jonesboro. Owens has been administrator of the North Arkansas Clinic Hospital in Batesville since 1959.
60 Years Ago
J.F. Sloan III was elected president of the Randolph-Lawrence County Bar Association at a dinner meeting here Tuesday night at the Salad Bowl. D. Leonard Lingo was elected secretary-treasurer.
At the annual father and son Boy Scout fishing rodeo at the Flat Creek Ranch near Denton, attended by 124 Cub and Boy Scouts and their dads, Alan Jean, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Jean, caught the largest fish, a 1-½ pound bass. He was given a tackle box as first prize.
Nancy Nickels, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. C.W Nickels of Walnut Ridge, was in charge of sessions of the annual leadership conference of the Arkansas Federation of the Future Homemakers of America at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia last Monday.
70 Years Ago
Joyce Forehand, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Almus Forehand, was one of six freshmen at Arkansas State College who were named students of distinction for the past school year.
Dick Hilburn and Donald Davis have been elected as co-captains of the 1952 Bobcat football squad, Principal Van Ellis has announced.
Who’s Who Contest at WRHS: best all-around boy, Dick Hilburn; most handsome boy, Dick Hilburn; most beautiful girl, Peggy Futrell; cutest boy, Johnny Shields; best boy athlete, Dick Hilburn; best dressed boy, Donald Davis; most studious boy, Mark Harmon; most talented boy, Johnny Shields; boy most likely to succeed, Joe Segraves; most courteous boy, Joe Segraves; friendliest boy, Joe Segraves; and most popular teacher, Kenneth Taylor.
Gary Rainwater has been elected president of the 1952-53 Student Council at WRHS.
80 Years Ago
Government agents moved swiftly the last week in what is believed to be an effort to complete specifications to permit letting contract for the construction of the air force training base north of Walnut Ridge. It was learned unofficially that the area to be utilized would conform to the original announcement and would include approximately 2,800 acres of farmlands lying north of Walnut Ridge.
Hon. Wilbur D. Mills, representative in Congress from this district, will be an honor guest of the city Tuesday, June 23, it was announced today. Congressman Mills will address the Business Men’s Club at the noon luncheon.
Louella Courtney of Black Rock, who has served as deputy tax collector for the past three and one-half years, was appointed as tax collector for Lawrence County by Governor Homer N. Adkins. Miss Courtney was appointed to complete the unexpired term of Cleo Moody, who was called into the service of the United States.
Mrs. W.A. Dowell Jr. has received $5.00 in defense stamps from radio station KLRA, Little Rock, for the meritorious slogan submitted to encourage the sale of bonds. The slogan read, “Destroy the bonds of oppression by buying bonds for freedom.”
Paul Zimmerman of Alicia, who has been in the Navy since 1936, was reported missing in action. Zimmerman was a chief gunner’s mate and was aboard a warship in the Philippine area when the war broke out.
