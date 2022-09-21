10 Years Ago
Despite a steady rain in downtown Walnut Ridge on Saturday, there was also a steady stream of people throughout the day for the Beatles at the Ridge festival. The day’s activities culminated with an evening concert featuring The Liverpool Legends, Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers and Stan Perkins.
During the festival, Sonny Burgess and Stan Perkins cut the ribbon on to open the Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park. Located next to the Iron Mountain Depot, along Highway 67B, the attraction pays homage to legends who played along the highway in the 1950s and ’60s. Burgess is one of the musicians honored on the walk, along with his band, The Legendary Pacers. Perkins unveiled the plaque that honors his dad, Carl Perkins.
US News & World Report issued its annual college rankings this week, and Williams Baptist College is again listed in the top tier of liberal arts colleges in the South. WBC climbed three notches on the list since last year and is now ranked 55th. Williams has been in the magazine’s top tier for three straight years.
20 Years Ago
Arkansas Attorney General Mark Pryor made a stop at the Theodore Andrews and sons farm near Walnut Ridge Monday to see firsthand the results of Arkansas State University’s rice research program, which is funded through a settlement that he and Insurance Commissioner Mike Pickens initiated.
For the second year in a row the Walnut Ridge Sonic Drive-In was selected as one of the top drive-ins in the nation. The selection qualified the Walnut Ridge Wrappers to compete in the “Showdown for Sonic Gold” at the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games National Finals competition is San Antonio. The Walnut Ridge Team performed well, with Amber Bass bringing home the Gold Fountain medal in Fountain competition and Michael Woodson winning the bronze medal in Dresser competition.
Baseball season is over for most, but three local youths continue to participate in a sport they love. Cade Crisler, Zach Crisler and Logan Gaither are members of the Truman Baker Cardinals. The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team holds a record of 29 wins and four losses and are ranked first nationally and first in the state according to the USSSA.
River Valley High School has announced kings and queens for the fall festival to be held Oct. 4. They are: seventh grade – Corey Johnson and Cara Callahan; eighth grade – B.J. Doyle and Ashley Walker; ninth grade – Chris Cook and Codi Crafton; 10th grade – Tony Manuel and Chelisa Cook; 11th grade – Stephen Jiles and Holly Bell; 12th grade – Matt Lucas and Heather Goings.
Elder and Mrs. Bob G. Smith of Walnut Ridge will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Bob Smith married Ruth A. Binkley on Sept 20, 1952, in Walnut Ridge.
30 Years Ago
Sam G. Brandon of Hoxie High School and Jonathan J. Loghry of Sloan-Hendrix High School have been selected as National Merit semifinalists.
1992-93 Belk Scholarship winners are Tonya Bristow, Lana Sullens, Chris McManners and Michael Henry.
40 Years Ago
The following young people won their respective divisions of the talent contest at the county fair. They include: Robin Smith of Walnut Ridge, vocal solo; Michelle Crabtree of Strawberry, instrumental solo; Drake Martin, who assisted Jim Smith, both of Walnut Ridge, variety; Cynthia Sexton, Kim Jones, Angelia Ross, Dana Hulett, Theresa Wells, Tanya Smith, Terri Harris and Debbie Haight, all of Imboden, vocal group.
Scholarships totaling $11,000 were awarded recently to 15 Arkansas 4-H members. Miriam R. Flippo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Flippo of Powhatan, received a $1,000 Citizenship Education Scholarship.
Shawn Lancaster, 13, of Walnut Ridge, won third place in Junior Pole Bending at the Arkansas State Championship Horse Show in Pine Bluff recently.
50 Years Ago
Jimmy Snapp was named a member of the Walnut Ridge High School Board at a special meeting of the Board of Education Tuesday night. He will succeed L.D. Wilson, who resigned after moving recently to Heber Springs. Bill Rainwater is board president.
Two Lawrence Countians, Lonnie Winningham of Black Rock and General Guntharp of Walnut Ridge, were named members of the Democratic State Committee at the Democratic State Convention in Little Rock last Friday.
Congressman Bill Alexander announced in Washington Tuesday that Lawrence County will receive a grant of $120,000 for the restoration of the historic Lawrence County Courthouse at Powhatan.
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Teel are the parents of a son, born Sept. 7 in Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He weighed six pounds, six ounces and has been named Heath Anthony. The Teels also have two daughters.
60 Years Ago
Senior cheerleaders at WRHS this year are Joyce Jones, Anita Bartlett, Lana Johnson, Connie Snapp, Robbie Higginbotham, Dianne Allison and Linda Sexton.
Mrs. Ed Summers is opposing Alderman R.N. (Bud) Stewart for the mayor’s post in Walnut Ridge.
Quarterback Johnny Davis, halfbacks Gary Guthrie and Tony Ramsey, and Sammy Justus, Danny “Golden Toe” Collins, Billy Spotts, Teddy Horton, Phil Clark, Ronnie Worthen and Jay Waltermire led the Bobcats to a 31-7 upset win over McCrory.
Rebecca Callahan has pledged Alpha Delta Pi and Mary Jane Jansen has pledged Chi Omega at the University of Arkansas. David Land has pledged Tau Kappa Epsilon.
70 Years Ago
Simon Weir, George Gill and Jimmy Carroll were presented certificates and pins for qualifying as Life Scouts at a Court of Honor held at the Civic Center Monday night. Gale Graham was awarded the certificate and pin of a Star Scout. Dale Graham and Raymond Guthrie qualified as First Class Scouts.
Bobby Lewis Allison, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bunk Allison, has enrolled at Russellville Tech for his sophomore year. Bobby Lewis is a member of the Tech football squad.
Airman 3-C Robert E. Zalaker, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Zalaker of Walnut Ridge, was one of 15 men of his base finance office in Germany who were recently commended for merit.
The Strawberry River Four Family Pioneer Association held their annual reunion last Sunday at the marker designating the location of the homes of the Fortenberry, Raney, Taylor and Finley families who settled in Lawrence County early in the 19th century.
80 Years Ago
Paul Kirkpatrick, dean of the personnel at the local post office and secretary of the civil service commission in Walnut Ridge, has been offered a commission as first lieutenant in the U.S. Army, specialists corps, for assignment to army postal service.
The first bale of cotton ginned in Lawrence County from the crop of 1942 was produced by Homer Neece of Richwoods and was ginned at the John K. Gibson gin at Lauratown last Thursday afternoon.
Farris E. Madison has completed technical training at Fort Logan, Colo., and with 200 enlisted men out of 500 who were examined, will soon leave for overseas duty.
