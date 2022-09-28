10 Years Ago
Hoxie’s Seth Hart shot an 83 to earn medalist honors at the 3A-4 District Golf Tournament held at Sugar Creek Country Club in Piggott on Sept. 18. The win qualifies Hart to compete in the 3A State Golf Tournament.
The second annual Cavenaugh Thumperthon 5k was held Saturday at Stewart Park. The race attracted 270 registrants and raised over $5,000 for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society. Steve Lovell of Paragould was the overall winner with a race time of 18:04.
Bess Holm turned 103 on Sept. 20. She is a resident at Lawrence Hall and enjoys word search puzzles, reading and attending church services in the chapel, but she said her favorite thing to do is read The Times Dispatch. “I’d rather have that paper than I would a hot meal,” she said.
Leon and Juanita Helms of Smithville marked their 65th wedding anniversary with a family celebration on Sept. 20.
Three Lawrence County School District graduates were formally pledged to the Alpha Beta chapter of the Phi Mu Fraternity at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville on Sunday. They are Amanda Emison, daughter of Sonya and Charles Lee of Rogers, formerly of Walnut Ridge, and Mike and Debbie Emison of Smithville; Sarah Sloan, daughter of Dan and Cindy Sloan of Black Rock and the late Dianne Sloan; and Sarah Penn, daughter of Joe and Fonda Penn of Portia.
20 Years Ago
Dr. Ralph Joseph has submitted a letter to the Lawrence Health Services Board of Directors announcing his resignation as medical director of Lawrence Hall Nursing Center. He has served in the position for 21 years.
The Walton Family Foundation, founded by Sam and Helen Walton, has contributed $150,000 to the Imboden Area Charter School.
Rep. Don House, Democrat, of Walnut Ridge has been elected chairman of the First District Caucus of the Arkansas House of Representatives.
First-place winner of $350 in the Iron Mountain Festival chili cook-off was the Village Creek Express “Bayou Chili” team. The team also won the competition last year. Regions Bank won second place and $200, and Lawrence Health Services won third place and $175. The Young Democrats chili cooking team won $100 as winner of the “Ham It Up”.
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School homecoming court include: queen, Hollie Caldwell; maid of honor, Kellie Ward; senior maid, Drew Golden; freshman maid, Emily Henry; sophomore maid, Jackie Layne, and junior maid, Rachel Mosley. This year’s pages are Lillie Smith and Tyler Teel.
Derek Hancock and Cortney Goodwin, seniors at Hoxie High School, were recently selected as Wendy’s High School Heisman nominees.
Seniors Laura Hatley and Greg Parsley were named Wendy’s High School Heisman nominees at River Valley High School.
30 Years Ago
A 90th birthday party will be held Sunday at the community center in Minturn for Roy Selvidge.
Kenny DeFoor, a Walnut Ridge football player, and Chris Coats, a Hoxie football player, have been named as “Players of the Week” by KRLW and Weir’s Athletics.
Best of show in The Times Dispatch Summertime Photo Contest was won by Roberta Williams of Walnut Ridge.
40 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge High School Student Council raised money for arthritis recently by holding a rock-a-thon on Main Street. Some of the student council members who participated include: Becca Singleton, Stacy Wayland, Sally Gaither, Kellie Allison and Mechelle Teel.
Lawrence Memorial Hospital Administrator John Johnson announced to the board of governors recently that Dr. Robert D. Quevillon, internal medicine physician, will be moving to Walnut Ridge Dec. 1.
Seven FFA students from Hoxie won blue ribbons in the following categories at the Lawrence County Fair recently. They include: Randy Augustine and Jeff Spargo, beans; Randy Manis, gourds; Jeff Fry, peanuts; Terence Teel and Tyson Teel, rice and beans; and Chris Whitmire, milo and beans.
50 Years Ago
Nona Glenn, daughter of Elder and Mrs. Brooks Glenn of Lynn, is the new Miss Lawrence County. First runner-up was Sheree Anderson of Ravenden. Patti Starr of Smithville was the second runner-up.
Ben Foley, a member of the Smithville Busy Bees 4-H Club, showed the Grand Champion Steer at the Lawrence County Fair at Imboden last week.
Winners of the Cute Kiddie Contest at the Lawrence County Fair were Kell Andrew Stovall, two-year-old son of Capt. and Mrs. Austin A. Stovall Jr. of Imboden, and Amanda Beth Milligan, age two, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Riley Milligan of Portia.
Robert Dixon, manager of Farm Service, Inc., at Hoxie was elected to the Board of Directors of Southern Farmers Association at its 27th annual meeting held in Little Rock.
Mabel Flippo, Black Rock postmistress until her retirement on June 30, was honored Friday evening at a dinner in Black Rock.
The 1972 Farm Family of the Year for Lawrence County is awarded to the Billy Edd Doyle family of Portia.
60 Years Ago
Rose Marie Snapp of Walnut Ridge has been named Miss Lawrence County for 1962.
Mr. and Mrs. J.G. Neece of Arbor Grove will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept.23.
Officers of the Bobcat Letterman’s Club are Bill Spotts, president; Teddy Horton, vice-president; Johnny Davis, secretary-treasurer; and Robert Thomas, reporter.
At WRHS, Sarah Neece was elected president of the Pep Club; Johnnie Mitchell was voted president of the sophomore class; and Wayne Madison was named president of the Latin Club.
Lisa Dunlap and Jimmy Sellers were winners of the Cute Kiddie Contest at the County Fair.
75 Years Ago
The Chamber of Commerce of Walnut Ridge is now a corporate unit, having obtained articles of incorporation from the State of Arkansas the past week. The regular officers of the Chamber of Commerce, R.B. Warner, president; Joe B. Sexton, secretary; and Buddy Byars, treasurer, hold offices in the new unit.
A lifelong resident of Strawberry and vicinity, Wade Hampton Erwin died last Thursday at Allen’s Hospital in Batesville at the age of 77 years.
Four students from Lawrence County in the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville were pledged to social sororities during rush week, which ended last Friday. Marianne Smith of Walnut Ridge and Helen Higginbotham of Imboden were pledged to Delta Delta Delta, Patricia Moseley and Memory Bland of Walnut Ridge pledged Pi Beta Phi.
The Hoxie Mustangs defeated the Imboden Greyhounds in football by a score of 32 to 0. Stars of the game were Cochran, Stevens, Goodwin, Kissee, Jones and Taylor.
Muriel Murray, a senior, has been selected as editor of the 1947-48 Bobcat.
80 Years Ago
The national campaign to collect junk iron, steel and rubber was started in Walnut Ridge this week under the direction of M.G. Less, county salvage chairman. Lawrence County has a quota of 2,391,000 pounds of scrap iron.
Mrs. Belle Toler Townsend, 82, died at the family home here about seven o’clock last Saturday morning. Mrs. Townsend had been a resident of Walnut Ridge since 1902.
Private first class Adrian J. Rogers of Alicia, and a former student of Walnut Ridge High School, is now seeing part of the world as a member of the armed forces. He is now stationed in India.
Jay Meyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Meyer, will leave tomorrow for Evanston, Ill., to enroll in Northwestern University. He is a graduate of the local high school and won recognition during the summer with the Memphis Open Air Theatre in Memphis.
Max Sallings, senior at the University of Arkansas in the College of Agriculture, is to play starting backfield for the Razorbacks in football play this season.
The University of Arkansas last Friday announced pledges of Greek letter fraternities and sororities. Inez Waldron of Walnut Ridge pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma; Nancy Ponder, Milly Bland and Mabel Sloan of Strawberry pledged Pi Beta Phi.
George Robert Bush, 80, died at his home in Alicia last Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.