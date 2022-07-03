10 Years Ago
Gatlin James Colburn was named finest baby boy in the annual Portia Picnic baby show on Saturday. He is the 11-month-old son of James and Jill Colburn of Walnut Ridge. Prettiest baby girl honors went to Madison McQuay, eight-month-old daughter of Matt and Ashley McQuay of Hoxie.
This year’s Beatles at the Ridge event will include activities that have normally been held in October as part of the Iron Mountain Festival, as well as a performance by the Liverpool Legends that evening and the grand opening of the Guitar Walk at Cavenaugh Park. “By merging these two very successful events, we can have a festival that covers all of downtown Walnut Ridge and attracts large numbers of local residents and visitors alike,” said Brett Cooper, chair of the Tourism Committee.
A team representing Hillcrest placed second in the 2012 Ozark Summer Softball Buddy League post-season tournament at Lynn. Team members include Kennedy Brannon, Katie Eddington, Alexis Matthewson, Kinley Clifton, Kaily Scoggin, Kylie Baxter, Kortni Doyle, Maddie Doyle, Brylee Doyle, Avery Smith, Molly Emison and Rebecca Scoggin. Coaches are John Eddington, Dennis Scoggin and Shauna Baxter.
20 Years Ago
At noon on Monday, the Highway 67 Walnut Ridge/Hoxie bypass officially opened, following an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony attended by state and local officials.
The Walnut Ridge/ Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Warren Williams as its newest board member. Williams will be filling the remainder of a term vacated by Michael “Button” Wallin.
First National Bank opened for business Monday, July 1, in Pocahontas. With the opening, First National expands to three locations, including the existing banks in Walnut Ridge and Hoxie.
Portia Picnic pageant winners were: Cute Miss Independence, Charlie Brook Lenderman; Cute Mr., Augustus Gosha; Tiny Miss, Katelyn Jamison; Tiny Mr., Gage Hutton; Little Miss, Brittany Gosha; Little Mr., Blake Mullen; Petite Miss, Justine Lee; Young Miss, Staci Spargo; Junior Miss, Brittany Nicole Mullen; Miss Independence, Kattie Ksiazek.
Portia artist David Midkiff is showing four works of ceramic art in the Summer Salon, an art exhibition at the Ward-Nasse Gallery in New York City. Aritsts from around the world are represented in the exhibition, which runs through the end of August in New York’s SoHo gallery district in lower Manhattan.
Bob McMillon is retiring after nearly two decades as an administrator at Black Rock School. David Foley will take over as Black Rock superintendent.
30 Years Ago
Jana Beth Floyd, 18-vear-old daughter of Randy and Sara Floyd of Walnut Ridge, was crowned Miss Independence from a group of 17 contestants Tuesday evening at the Portia Picnic.
Lindy DeBow, a 1992 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, is the recipient of the Wright Hatcher Memorial Scholarship, awarded by the Walnut Ridge Kiwanis Club.
40 Years Ago
Lifeguards at Walnut Ridge City Pool this summer are Kathy Jansen, Cindy Smith, Matt Jansen, Suzanne Wilcoxson and Paula Duckworth.
Today is the last day of business for The Centre, at 212 West Main. The store has been operated for several years by Mrs. Frank Shell, who moved earlier this year to Clinton, when her husband, Rev. Frank Shell, accepted the pastorate of the First Baptist Church.
Randy P. Smith of Star Route, Powhatan, has been named winner of the district Ford trip to the World’s Fair. Smith plans to make the trip in mid-July.
Several Lawrence County Future Homemakers of America will attend the National FHA Convention in Atlanta July 11-17. They include Leisa Dunham, Hoxie High School FHA president; Resa Crews of Strawberry High School, Federation X president; Teressa Guntharp of Hoxie High School, Federation X historian; and Kim Richey and Marcia Robertson of Black Rock High School.
50 Years Ago
Ben R Bush, principal of the Walnut Ridge Elementary School, has been appointed to a seven-year term on the Board of Governors of the Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Lawrence Hall Nursing Home. County Judge Cleo Moody announced the appointment today.
The first bloom from the 1972 cotton crop was reported to The TD on Tuesday, June 27. The bloom was reported from J.D. Blankenship off his farm on Highway 25 West of Walnut Ridge.
Strawberry High School cheerleaders who attended ASU cheerleading school were Rhonda Willmuth, Debbie Sisk, Jeannie Baker, Shirlene Allen and Renea Gilliam.
Walnut Ridge Junior High cheerleaders who were in Joneshoro for ASU cheerleading camp are Susan Jackson, Beverly Henry, Jennifer Hart, Mary Allen and Nancy Binkley.
60 Years Ago
Gene Brand has been elected cashier of the Citizens National Bank, succeeding Paul O. Morgan, who resigned to become executive vice president of a new bank which is being organized at Pocahontas. Brand has been associated with the bank since January 1955, and has been assistant cashier for the past several years.
Big Star Supermarket will open for business in Walnut Ridge very soon, officials of the new business said yesterday. Dub Gullet will manage the food store.
Jerry Bassett, chairman of the Kiwanis Dedication Committee for the new swimming pool, said an opening ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. next Tuesday, and the pool will be open for business shortly thereafter.
Mrs. Roy Johnson, publicity chairman of the newly organized Lawrence Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, announced that a membership drive is now underway. Officers of the auxiliary are Mrs. Bill Webb – president, Mrs. Bill Smotherman, Mrs. Bill Cherry, Mrs. Madeline Locklear and Mrs. Joe South.
70 Years Ago
Lemoyne Mullen has been commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in Company K. Infantry – Arkansas National Guard.
Charles M. Belk, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Belk of Route 3, Walnut Ridge, has been promoted to Airman First Class. He is assigned to an airbase in California.
James Roy Doyle of Hoxie has received an Air Force promotion to the rank of Airman Second Class. He is assigned to a unit at Mitchell Air Force Base, New York.
80 Years Ago
Construction on the Air Force Flying School, located north of Walnut Ridge, began last Saturday when crews of Forcum-James Construction Company of Dyersburg, Tenn., began operations.
Farris E. Madison of Alicia is now stationed at Jefferson Barracks, Mo., where he is on assignment with the air corps of the United States Army. Madison is Lawrence County’s representative in the General Assembly.
Lawrence County citizens responded splendidly to the national drive for scrap rubber, 50,100 pounds having been delivered to service stations in the county up to last Saturday night when M.G. Less, county chairman, made a check.
Mrs. F.B. McLean of Smithville has been chosen as superintendent of the Fender School near Walnut Ridge. She will fill the vacancy left by the enlistment of Raymond Powers in the United States Army.
Assuming clerical duties with the First National Bank in Chicago Monday morning, Edgar K. Riddick Jr., of this city, will combine employment in that capacity with efforts to complete a course in engineering at Northwestern University in Chicago.
