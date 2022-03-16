10 Years Ago
Birdsong Peanuts announced that it will locate a new peanut buying point in Lawrence County, off Highway 412, between Portia and Walnut Ridge. The facility will be able to service over 15,000 new acres of peanuts and create five local jobs with the potential for expansion based on demand.
The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission has named Michelle Anthony as manager of the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport. Anthony had been serving as interim manager since Dec. 31.
The Lawrence County Circle of Friends raised $36,300 with 120 people in attendance at the 2012 Tips for Tots event held at the Walnut Ridge Country Club. The event raised funds to benefit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, which celebrated its 100th birthday on March 5.
Winners in the younger divisions of Hoxie School’s Miss Mustang Pageant held at Robert Hicks Gymnasium included: Tiny Tot Mustang, Gracie Felton; Tiny Miss Mustang, Sarah Grace Latham; Petite Little Miss Mustang, Haiydon Sexton; Little Miss Mustang, Jarah Jones; Junior Miss Mustang, Brooke Johnson.
Jessie King of Imboden has accepted membership in Golden Key International Honour Society and was honored during a recent reception at Arkansas State University. King, who is a special education teacher at Black Rock High School, is currently working toward her certification for special education director at ASU.
Ma & Pa’s Flea Market, owned by Clifton and Diann Powers, has been listed in Flea Market Décor magazine as one of the 50 best flea markets in the country. It is one of only five flea markets in Arkansas to be selected.
20 Years Ago
At 4:25 a.m. Saturday, a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train derailed near Sedgwick. Cars 30-59 out of 68 total on the train were askew on either side of the tracks. The conductor of the train speculated the derailment was caused by high winds.
The Paul Doty family farm, located three miles southeast of Minturn, sustained heavy damage from thunderstorms and possibly a tornado, early Saturday morning. All three homes on the property were damaged and a large storage barn was demolished.
The Miss Bobcat 2002 pageant held Saturday night resulted in the following winners: Andrea Cavenaugh, Miss Bobcat and talent winner; Janna Ferguson, first runner-up: Alyson Williams, second runner-up; and Sara Mullen, third runner-up. Lindsey Campbell and Brydgett Mankey were co-recipients of the Monetta Corbett Miss Congeniality Award.
Walnut Ridge boys quartet members received Superior I ratings at the District Choral Concert Friday at Arkansas State University. Members are: Charles Dunn, Jonathan Wichman, Brian Crowell, Jeremy George, Terry Benson and David Barrentine. The high school girls quartet also received Superior I ratings at ASU. Members are: Janna Ferguson, Kim Augustine, Amber Dunlap, Savanah Johnson, Keysha Dodd, Amy Freeman, Kellie Ward, Amy Ray, Andrea Cavenaugh and Alissa Walter. Both quartets will compete at state. WRHS music director is Darlene Moore.
30 Years Ago
Henry M. Rainwater, aged 82, well-known Walnut Ridge resident and retired businessman, died early Monday at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Robbie Bullock, Malessie Mosier and Connie Porter, Hoxie High School basketball players, were named All-District players.
Jill Deeter, escorted by Mitchell Evans, reigned as Lynn High School homecoming queen this year.
40 Years Ago
The Lynn Senior Girls won three games last week to capture the Northeast Arkansas B Regional Tournament. Team members are: Nona Dennison, Pam Nunnally, Teresa Nunnally, Royetta Richey, Stacy Richey, Tonya Copeland, Luanne Howard, Debbie Geurin, Carol Wells, Marla Ring, Lesia Moss and Tammy Penn.
Lucia Allen won election to a five-year term on the Walnut Ridge School Board. At Black Rock, Dale Richey won a five-year term on the board of directors.
Six Walnut Ridge High School students won honors in a Mathematics Contest at ASU recently. They include: Kirk Hicks and Denise Langley, trigonometry; Jeff Holder and Mike Slayton, both Algebra II; David Smith and Brian Deversery, both Algebra I.
Sarah Allen, Virginia Smith, Becca Singleton, Natali Rorex, Ann Richardson, Stacy Wayland and Dianne Sloan of Walnut Ridge, Milton Smith of Jonesboro and Nancy Carlson of West Memphis, accompanied by their chaperone, Lucia Allen, will leave from New York City for nine days in London and Paris.
50 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge will lose one of its foremost citizens March 16, when L.D. Wilson, wire chief for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. for the past 22 years, moves to a similar position at Heber Springs.
Mayor O’Neal Kellim has signed a proclamation designating next week as Purple Martin Week in Walnut Ridge.
Announcement was made today by County Judge Cleo Moody that he will be a candidate for re-election.
Tommy Holland of Walnut Ridge was honored by the Arkansas Jaycees recently at a banquet in Memphis. He was honored for his outstanding contribution to his community and the Arkansas Jaycees.
Beverly Sturch has been elected president of the Delta Phi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
70 Years Ago
Roberta and Alberta Manning, twins, co-captains of the Junior Lady Mustangs, accepted the Sportsmanship trophy on behalf of the team at the conclusion of the Junior County Tournament.
75 Years Ago
Dr. Thomas Zadack Johnson died at his home at noon last Saturday.
Rose Callahan of Clover Bend and Audine Miller of Walnut Ridge were named on the All-District girls basketball team at the conclusion of the tournament in Newport last weekend. Three Lawrence Countians were named on the second team: Barbara Goodwin of Walnut Ridge, Wildrich of Lynn and Dotty Crabtree of Imboden.
The Walnut Ridge Jaycees will present the “Womanless Wedding” at Clover Bend Friday night. Included in the cast are: Robert Moore, Eddie Summers, Marlin Wilcoxson, Andrew Ponder, Henry Rainwater, Buddy Tolson, Gilbert Rainey, Alvin Wilcoxson, Buddy Byars, Gardner Long, Jack Rainey, Otho Odom, Eddie Auldridge, Jack Gipson, Bill Drew Henry, Addison Rainwater, W.T. Altman, Chub Byars, Harry Hilburn, Percy Cunningham and Glover Rice.
Shipments of structural steel for the factory building being constructed in Walnut Ridge by the Chamber of Commerce have reached Walnut Ridge.
The following boys will represent Hoxie in the district tournament: Tommy Goodwin, Cecil Goodrum, Winfield Cochran, Wallace Lewallen, Dene Hardin, Jack Kissee, Billy Thornton, Lavon Jones and T.C.Taylor.
80 Years Ago
Thieves last week took a 225-pound hog from the lot of Tom Penn, Portia farmer and stockman, and two hogs of about 175 pounds and 120 pounds from the farm lot of Roy Coffman.
Arrangements have been completed by the teachers in the schools of Lawrence County to issue licenses to handle sugar to retailers and wholesalers and ration cards to all families in Lawrence County.
Maggie Spikes of Walnut Ridge was elected vice-president of the Pi Beta Phi pledges at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville last week.
Billy Jeff Robins, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.R. Robins of Route 1, Hoxie, enlisted in the Navy Jan. 2, and after quickly completing his training course at the Great Lakes Naval School, was assigned to duty.
The Lawrence County Library is now in full-time operation and is located in the Hotel Lawrence Building. Betty Douglas is librarian in charge.
Clover Bend’s James Hill made the All-District team as a forward. He scored 16 points in his team’s loss to Ash Flat in the tournament. He received his call for induction into the Army on March 2, but was deferred until the end of the term, so he may not be an Eagle next year.
90 Years Ago
Harry Ponder, Walnut Ridge attorney and favorite son, has definitely entered the race for the Democratic nomination for governor of the State of Arkansas. Decision to make the race was reached Tuesday when it became known that Judge S.M. Bone, a close political and personal friend of Mr. Ponder, would not seek the office.
The St. Louis Cardinals, world’s champion baseball team, will play an exhibition game with Hoxie in Richardson Park. The game was secured by S.L. Richardson, Hoxie attorney, who expects to assemble an all-star baseball club to meet the champion Cardinals.
Harroll McCarroll, who is attending the University of Tennessee Medical School at Memphis, is expected to spend the weekend here with his parents, Dr. and Mrs. H.R. McCarroll.
