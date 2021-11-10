10 Years Ago
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department unveiled a preliminary plan to build a new bridge spanning the Black River on U.S. Highway 63 at Black Rock that will replace the current deficient bridge.
Clyde and Ruth Ann Smith of Black Rock were named 2011 Mr. and Mrs. Foothills at the Foothills Celebration in downtown Black Rock on Saturday.
Members of the Hillcrest High School homecoming court were: Sydnee Martin, homecoming queen; Morgan Penn, Mackenzie Nunnally and Samantha Parker, senior maids; Lindsey Crews, junior maid; Paige Otwell, senior high princess and 10th-grade maid; Ashton Martin, junior high princess and ninth-grade maid; Jody Hoggard, eighth-grade maid; and Emilia Holder, seventh-grade maid. Pages were Kylie Geurin, Talmadge Smith, Ryker Netrefa and Ashlyn Hudson.
Hoxie Elementary School Gifted and Talented students participated in a pumpkin contest on Oct. 31. Winners were: first place, Ellie Britt; second place, Colton Huff; third place, Baylee Rash, fourth place, Chandler Spradlin; and fifth place, Derick Barnes.
Holly Hilburn, daughter of Tommy and Karla Hilburn of Little Rock, was named homecoming queen this past weekend at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Holly’s father and her grandparents, Annette Hilburn of Cherokee Village and the late Judge Tom Hilburn, are originally from Walnut Ridge.
20 Years Ago
Hoxie High School senior Kristen Myers is one of two state winners in the Wendy’s High School Heisman award competition. One male and one female are chosen from each state.
After President George Bush asked the youth of America to send $1 each to the Red Cross for Afghanistan children, Black Rock High School FCCLA members answered the call. The very next day, Black Rock FCCLA President Veronica Campbell sent a note to President Bush with a check on behalf of the Black Rock Chapter.
Black Rock FCCLA members placing at the Mid-South Fair were: Brittany Martin, third place junior muffins, and Sara Spades, second place public speaking; and Latisha Jackson, Sonya Willfond, Nathan Jackson and Jason Stinnett were honored for the first place FCCLA exhibit.
Hoxie’s Cortney Goodwin, Brianna Segraves and Kristen Myers have been named 3AAA North All-Conference volleyball players for the 2001 season. The three were also named to the AAA All-State tournament team. Junior high All-Conference players are Kathleen Sullivan, Jade Segraves, Kasi Truxler and Brittney Hancock.
Walnut Ridge All-Conference volleyball players for the 2001 season are: junior high, Natalee Williams and Jessica Schmidt; senior high, Crystal Whitmire and Anna Johnson.
30 Years Ago
Some of the dignitaries helping Smithville celebrate the new community center and water project were: Congressman Bill Alexander, County Judge Alex Latham, Sen. Nick Wilson, Sheriff Waymond Hutton and Rep. Tom Baker.
Curtis Noblin, son of Rodger and Belinda Noblin, recently celebrated his sixth birthday at McDonald’s.
Weir’s Athletics held a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday. Those present included Mayor Tommy Holland, Martha and Allen Weir and sons, Whitney and Ryan, and Kenny Allen, president of the Chamber of Commerce.
40 Years Ago
Jayme Caspall has been appointed Lieutenant Governor for Division L, of the Missouri-Arkansas District of Key Club International. He is also serving as president of the local Key Club. The Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Walnut Ridge.
Ronnie Pierce is the new manager of Walnut Ridge Lumber Company. He succeeds Cecil Grissom, who retired Oct. 31 after 44 years with the company.
Kerry Arnold of Alicia was named Miss SBC at the annual pageant. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Arnold of Alicia, Route 1.
The high school king and queen of the recent Black Rock Fall Festival were Randy Pearson and Misti Cagle, both of Portia. The grade school royalty was Michael Edward Johnson of Portia and April Chadwick of Black Rock.
50 Years Ago
Robert H. Smith Jr., president of the Chamber of Commerce, named several Chamber of Commerce committees, including: United Fund, Tom Hilburn, Frank Wilcoxson, Bill N. Cate; Nominating Committee, Jim Bland Jr., L.D. Wilson, Lawrence Nichols; and Banquet Committee, Jerry Bassett, Harold Boyd and Dr. C.W. Nickels.
Henry Baltz of Oldsmobile Co. is due home Friday from a five-day expenses-paid vacation in Nassau. Mr. Baltz won the trip in an Oldsmobile sales contest. Bill Edmondson returned Tuesday from a deer hunting trip to Colorado. Mr. Edmondson won the trip in the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company sales contest.
Mabel Ruth Grissom of Hoxie was honored at Hoxie United Methodist Church Sunday, when Rev. Leon Gilliam, pastor, declared the day as Mabel Ruth Grissom Day in the church. Her service as church treasurer is only one of the many services for which Miss Grissom was honored.
Mrs. J.B. Penn of Lynn was sweepstakes winner and received a $50 cash award from the Lawrence County Farm Bureau at the Cotton Dress Revue held Friday at the Ark-Mo. Power Conference room.
70 Years Ago
W.A. Anderson, Lawrence County agricultural agent, received one of the greatest honors possible for county agents when he was given the Distinguished Service Award at the National Convention in Memphis Tuesday.
Dorothy Trentham was named 1951-52 Football Queen of Walnut Ridge High School and will reign at Sexton Field Friday night. Her maids will be Patty Wilcoxson, Margaret Auldridge, Bobbie Berato and Letitia Arnold.
Sandy McMath, son of Governor and Mrs. Sid McMath, was the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Snapp from Friday through Sunday.
Mary Bassett, secretary to Congressman Wilbur D. Mills, spent last weekend in Walnut Ridge with her mother, Mrs. Dud Bassett, and brother, Jerry Bassett, and family.
75 Years Ago
Misses Carolyn Sloan and Memory Lee Bland, students at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Mo., spent last weekend in Walnut Ridge with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Sloan and Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Bland.
Don Segraves was through Walnut Ridge Friday of last week en route to Lynn. He had been honorably discharged from the service after 18 months of overseas duty.
Mr. and Mrs. C.S. Dillport received a telegram last week from their daughter, Mrs. J.A. Bachman, and Mr. Bachman, announcing the birth of an eight-pound baby daughter at Patterson, N.J.
