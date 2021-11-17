10 Years Ago
Lawrence Memorial Hospital received an award for outstanding clinical performance from VHA Oklahoma/Arkansas, one of 16 regions for the national healthcare network, VHA, Inc. The award recognizes Lawrence Memorial Hospital for its core clinical processes in congestive heart failure and pneumonia. While the Clinical Excellence Award is given to those hospitals maintaining a 95 percent or better, Lawrence Memorial maintains 100 percent in its core areas.
Hillcrest High School’s robotics team received three awards, including second place in the overall BEST competition, in the Crowley’s Ridge BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, & Technology) Robotics Competition at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. The team from Hillcrest will advance to the regional competition in Fort Smith in December.
Members of the Sloan-Hendrix High School basketball homecoming royalty include senior maid, Brooke Pinkus; junior maid, Kara DeShazo; sophomore maid, Kaylyn Ferguson; freshman maid, Breanna Gosha; eighth-grade maid, Felecia Collins; and seventh-grade maid, Ashley Chavez. Senior high pages are Xander Dixon and Zoey Wolfe. Junior high pages are Heather Simington and Cameron Rainwater.
The local high school football season came to an end Friday night, as both the Hoxie Mustangs and Walnut Ridge Bobcats suffered narrow defeats in the state playoffs. The Mustangs fell to Fordyce, 34-26, while the Bobcats were defeated by Hazen, 40-37.
Breanna Gosha of Imboden was inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club in Little Rock on Nov. 5. The club is an awards program, sponsored by Arkansas Farm Bureau, recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship honors at the Arkansas State Fair.
Michele Sloan of Lynn was the winner of a $200 shopping spree that was given at the end of Sunday’s Christmas open house, sponsored by several local merchants and businesses. The giveaway was held along with the lighting of a Christmas tree in Beatles Park.
20 Years Ago
The NEA Quilt Arts Guild met Nov 7 with 13 members present. Officers were elected for the upcoming year. They are: Debi Hart, president; Betty Lawrence, vice president; Verla Penn, secretary-treasurer; Frances Green, reporter; Jean Crossno, program committee; and Jewell Rose, historian.
A powerful mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system will be added at the Lawrence Health Services radiology department in late November. “The addition of this newest imaging modality complements and will greatly extend the range of high quality diagnostic services already available at Lawrence Health Services,” stated Sharon VanWinkle, director of the radiology department.
Liz Hancock is Hoxie High School’s 2001-2002 winner of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award.
Lee and Clella Horrell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. Clella Anne Lee of Clover Bend married First Lieutenant Irvin Lee Horrell of Hardy at her home in Clover Bend on Nov. 23, 1951. Bro. Edgar Wilkerson of Cave City performed the ceremony.
John P. Morgan of Lynn is the new minister of Main Street Church of Christ in Walnut Ridge. He began his duties Nov. 4 and replaces former minister, Chris Clouse.
30 Years Ago
Mary Mullen, a senior at Walnut Ridge High School, and Faith Bailey, an eighth-grader in the middle school, have been named All-Conference volleyball players for the 1991 season.
LaVesta Phillips became the bride of Joseph E. “Bubba” Blackwood Jr. in a wedding ceremony solemnized Oct. 19 at the First Free Will Baptist Church.
The WRHS class of 1961 met for its 30-year reunion. Betty Dame Petty and Ronnie Childers were voted the least changed.
40 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Martin of Hoxie announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Penny, to Terry Ring, son of Rev. and Mrs. Herman Ring of Hoxie. The wedding will be solemnized on Dec. 31.
The Future Homemakers of America Federation X, consisting of Lawrence, Clay, Randolph and Greene counties met at the Walnut Ridge Community Center last Saturday. Johnnie Barnhill of Hoxie, president, presided throughout the meeting. Chloe Bobrowski of Walnut Ridge is first vice president. At the end of the meeting, Resa Crews of Strawberry was named the 1982-83 president. Teressa Guntharp of Hoxie was named historian; and Carolyn McCampbell of Clover Bend, music coordinator.
Hoxie FFA recently chose Mary Ditto as their sweetheart.
Deer hunters who have been successful this year include: Bill Eagle of Portia, two-point; Jim Jamison of Walnut Ridge eight-point; Everett Pinkston of Portia, eight-point; Bobby Pinkston of Black Rock, 10-point; Frank Shell of Walnut Ridge, two-point; E.B. Smith of Walnut Ridge, two-point; and Danny Voyles of Lynn, eight-point.
50 Years Ago
Darvin Snow and Larry Daniels, patrolmen for the Walnut Ridge Police Department, graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camden, last Friday.
Kenny Neece of Boy Scout Troop 43, Walnut Ridge, was named the top Scout in the Osage District for outstanding recruiting of new members. Kenny received an autographed football from Congressman Bill Alexander at the ASU-SW Louisiana football game at Jonesboro, Saturday.
70 Years Ago
R.H. Smith was reelected to head the county Farm Bureau organization again in 1952. Other officers elected were T.D. Davis, vice president; Marvyn Jones, secretary-treasurer.
Helen Margaret Brannon of Lynn and Larry Davis of Fender have been chosen county champion boy and girl in 4-H Clubs.
W.A. Dowell Jr. and N.F. Sloan drove to Grand Junction, Tenn., Thursday of last week to attend a show and sale of Angus cattle.
75 Years Ago
Pvt. James C. Woodson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Woodson of Hoxie, is at Camp Stoneman, Pittsburg, Calif., for overseas replacement and will be assigned to a foreign station shortly.
Millard Vance Allison of the Fender 4-H Club was elected to head the Lawrence County 4-H Club council in 1947 and Hubert Blanchard of Strawberry, a past president of the council, awarded 38 individual medals and honors at the annual achievement program Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Grover Gent reached home Monday night from an extended tour of the northwest region of the United States and portions of Canada, as well as interesting scenic points in the United States.
80 Years Ago
Mack Don Dillport of Rt. 3, Walnut Ridge, and William Howard Dawson of Lynn were inducted in the army Wednesday from Lawrence County’s local draft board office, according to Pat Chaney, clerk of the board.
Tommy Jeanne Waddell was named Arkansas’ 1941 state champion 4-H girl during a special program at Little Rock yesterday. Bettye Ann McNutt was named district champion girl for northeast Arkansas.
Luther Goings Jr., has been elected president of the 4-H Club Council for Lawrence County. Other officers elected were Freeling Rowsey, vice president; Pauline Hubbard, reporter; Viola Callahan, secretary and treasurer; Snoda and Mary Jane Mosher, song leaders.
90 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats and the Hoxie Mustangs play football on Sexton Field Armistice Day, and more interest momentarily attaches thereto than to the price of cotton, the Sino-Japanese dispute or the Red Cross drive.
Congressman John E. Miller of Searcy was a Walnut Ridge visitor Tuesday and Wednesday.
