10 Years Ago
A reception was held to honor Lawrence County Chief Deputy Ted Horton, who is retiring at the end of the month. Sheriff Jody Dotson presented Horton with a plaque of appreciation. Horton has been involved in law enforcement since 1979, working for the Walnut Ridge Police Department, the Hoxie Police Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Corrections.
After 20 years of umpiring Walnut Ridge Little League games, Blake Shaw is retiring. The Walnut Ridge Parks and Recreation Little League Program honored him earlier this month for his service. Brad Flippo, Little League chairman, presented him with a plaque during an awards presentation at the end of regular season play.
Ford Motor Company has recognized Cavenaugh Ford Lincoln with the 2012 President’s Award. The award honors dealerships that have excelled in automotive retailing in 2012 by providing exceptional customer service and satisfaction.
The Ark-Mo Rockets were crowned USSSA nine-and-under Arkansas State Champions on June 17 at Lake Hamilton Optimist Field. Team members from the area included Nate Crider, son of Heath and Angie Crider of Peach Orchard, Beau Young, son of Mason Young of Corning and Sara Dollins of Success, and Rob Mason, son of Lance and Stephanie Mason of Reyno and grandson of Steve and Rebecca Jones and great-grandson of Oland Goad, all of Imboden.
20 Years Ago
The Dirty Dozen, a local 14-and-under fast-pitch softball team, recently qualified for the state tournament. Team members are: Jaime Steele, Jordan Rorex, Morgan Inboden, Kristen Harper, Ashley Poole, Kathryn Estes, Sarah Russell, Natalee Williams, Jade Segraves, Kendra Harris and Tessa Blansett.
Jordan B. Sullivan of Hoxie and Scotta E. Doyle of Sedgwick have been named to the President’s List at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Tiffany L. Verkler of Black Rock and Kevin M. Simmons of Hoxie were named to the Dean’s List. Making the Dean’s List at Harding University in Seary are Allison R. Prestidge of Powhatan and Alistair J. Kent of Walnut Ridge.
The New Life Cathedral Bible quiz team recently placed second in the nation at the National Bible Quiz Finals in Branson, Mo. Team members are Raven Gates, Whitley Parrish, Devon Carr, Weston Gates, Blake Snow, Jeremy Wichman, Brandon Dawson and Leslee Parrish.
Tiffany L. Verkler of Black Rock, a May cum laude graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, received the 2002 Harry S. Ashmore Award as the outstanding student in mass communications. She was named to the Dean’s List and served as editor of The Echo, the UCA student newspaper in spring 2002.
30 Years Ago
Frank Kelley and Terry Kelley of Walnut Ridge won the Championship Flight of the annual Father’s Day Golf Tournament at the Walnut Ridge Country Club with a score of 132.
United Methodist Youth at First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge have elected new officers. Kim McHaney was elected president. Other officers are: Adam Weeks, Jennifer Gill, Laura Lady, Garett Davis, Johna Bibb and Ethan Weeks
Two Walnut Ridge teens, Jessica Coker and Jill Dame, were elected to offices at Girls State recently. Coker was elected county representative and Justice of the Peace for Eisenhower County, and Dame served as coroner for Mills County and municipal judge for the city of McCuen.
40 Years Ago
Rhonda Verkler and Scott Turbyeville were married recently in the Black Rock United Methodist Church.
Gov. and Mrs. Frank White honored high school valedictorians and salutatorians of this year’s graduating class, and their parents, at a reception at the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. Ray Stone, Denise Langley and Kirk Hicks, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Emit Stone and Mrs. Larry Langley, were among the guests.
Terry Ryan was the winner of the June tournament of the Walnut Ridge Bass Club. The contest was held on Lake Frierson.
Winners of the various contests at Walnut Ridge Senior Girls basketball camp, which attracted girls from the surrounding area, include: Marlene Kennedy of Walnut Ridge, best defense; Natalie Rorex of Walnut Ridge, set shot; Tonda McEntire of Walnut Ridge, free throw percentage; Lisa Rackley of Strawberry, obstacle course.
50 Years Ago
Harry L. Ponder was re-elected county chairman of the Lawrence County Democratic Central Committee. Other officers re-elected were Jim Bland Jr., secretary; and J.H. Myers, treasurer.
Jaycee officers for 1972-73 are Tommy Holland, president; Russell Dunham, Gary Rose, Billy Don Ramer, Russell Dory, John Allen, Joe Coker, Tony Teel, Jerry Cox, Marvin Burns, Dan Caspall and Tom Hilburn.
Hoxie Junior High Cheerleaders attending the first session of the annual Arkansas State University Cheerleading Clinic were Patsy Bennett, Janie Spargo, Kathy Pace, Chris Thomas, Leslee Phillips and Donna Hicks. Cheerleaders from Walnut Ridge High School attending the annual Arkansas State University Cheerleading School at Jonesboro are Sharon Davis, Sharon Lakey, Debbie Henry, Ronda Sain, Leslie Hilburn, Lynn Stark and Melissa Wilcoxson.
60 Years Ago
B&PW officers installed for the coming year at a dinner meeting Tuesday night were Fern Choate, president; Gladys Summers, Irma Lee Goad, Myrtle Clark, Gene Behannon and Ruby Boas.
Oland Goad has been elected worshipful master of Aurora Lodge No. 423, Free and Accepted Masons. Ralph Rosselot is the retiring chief officer. Hatley Ring was elected chairman of the Board of Governors of Lawrence Memorial Hospital at the annual meeting Monday night. Other officers elected were Glenn Allen, vice-chairman; and Tom Sloan, secretary-treasurer. Jeff Matthews of Imboden, whose term of office will expire on June 30, was re-appointed to a seven-year term by Judge Brooks Penn, upon recommendation of the board.
70 Years Ago
Guy W. Murphy, manager of the Walnut Ridge Chamber of Commerce since May 1951, has resigned his position to accept the management of the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
A Walnut Ridge man, Kenneth Benson, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Benson, is a member of the graduating class of Baylor University College of Dentistry.
Bobby Futrell, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.D. Futrell, was one of two Harding College students declared winners in a college essay contest sponsored by the American Safety Razor Corp.
Judy South, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe South, and Patty Wilcoxson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Wilcoxson, attended a state Home Economics meeting at Camp Couchdale near Hot Springs.
80 Years Ago
With an announcement from the United States Engineers office in Memphis this week that a contract had been awarded for site grading “a basic flying school in Arkansas,” 45 Lawrence County families are preparing to vacate their homes and turn over more than 3,000 acres to the United States government for the construction of an air school north of Walnut Ridge.
Joe Spades, who was inducted into the army last month, is now in training at Camp Wolters, Texas. He had returned to Lawrence County from Michigan to volunteer.
Harold Callahan, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Callahan of Portia, is on duty at Dutch Harbor. Callahan, a former WRHS and University of Arkansas and Arkansas State College student, is in the coast artillery.
