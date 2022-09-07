10 Years Ago

A refurbished sign indicating “The Grill District” was hung Tuesday afternoon in downtown Walnut Ridge. The sign was still hanging on the building that once housed The Grill when Charles and Jackie Snapp purchased it last year. Charles Snapp said he felt the sign would draw attention to the businesses in the area and serve as a landmark for those trying to find Beatles Park.

