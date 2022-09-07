10 Years Ago
A refurbished sign indicating “The Grill District” was hung Tuesday afternoon in downtown Walnut Ridge. The sign was still hanging on the building that once housed The Grill when Charles and Jackie Snapp purchased it last year. Charles Snapp said he felt the sign would draw attention to the businesses in the area and serve as a landmark for those trying to find Beatles Park.
Powhatan native Christina Spencer has been elected as a delegate to the 129th annual American Angus Convention of Delegates, which will be held Nov. 12 in Louisville, Ky. Spencer and her husband, Gary, own LakeView Angus Farms in Powhatan.
The Hoxie and Walnut Ridge senior high football teams each opened the 2012 season with road victories. Hoxie defeated Trumann, 41-12, while Walnut Ridge edged Corning, 33-30.
Jerry and Sheila Oliver of Strawberry recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They marked the special occasion with a trip out West, where they traveled through several states and saw many beautiful sights.
20 Years Ago
The Board of Directors of Lawrence Health Services reported that the grant-funded walking track located behind the facility is expected to be complete in September. The track is approximately a quarter of a mile long.
Sherry Moore, family and consumer sciences instructor at Walnut Ridge High School, has been named the career and technical Outstanding Teacher of the Year in family and consumer sciences by the Arkansas Association of Career and Technical Educators. She taught six-and-one-half years at Sloan-Hendrix, 14 years at Hoxie and is in her fifth year at WRHS.
Lawrence County Girl Scouts Lauren Jones of Walnut Ridge and Heather Keough of Imboden were among 19 girls who were selected from a 12-county radius to participate in the “Broadway and the Arts” tour of New York City this summer.
At 95, Clara Price is still entertaining with song. She sang for Lynn School alumni at their reunion in July, and she entertains her fellow residents at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center whenever she is asked. She began singing in public at age 12 in school musicals, and she and her husband, Wilson, were part of two gospel groups, the Lynn Gospel Echoes and the Wayfaring Singers.
30 Years Ago
Kellie Tate, daughter of Randall and Nancy Tate of Imboden, was named Miss Lawrence County on Thursday at the Lawrence County Fair in Imboden.
At a short meeting Tuesday, the Walnut Ridge City Council voted unanimously to annex a portion of land along Highway 412 West. The tract extends from Colonial Drive to Benson Road and includes the property where the new Walmart store is located.
The total opening day enrollment for the six school districts in the county has increased by 108 students. The significant increase is attributed to the consolidation of Strawberry and Poughkeepsie School Districts, known as the River Valley School District.
40 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Clay Boatenhammer of Lynn have been married for 75 years. They will be honored at a party on Sept. 7 at the Walnut Ridge Convalescent Center.
Mrs. James Wallace of Newport taught the following girls an etiquette course which recently concluded. They are: Shannon Spades, Holly Hutcherson, Danetta Manning, Kara Hutcherson, Caroline Hilburn, Patricia Singleton, Nita Carol Felts, Jennifer Mathews, Nancy Blankenship, Melinda Fletcher, Natalie Hilburn, Tonda McEntire, Amanda Berry, Laura Dixon, Shawn Lancaster, Ginger Massey, Shannon Gibson, Sloane Gibson and Jamie Tillman.
50 Years Ago
Joe Richardson of Hoxie has been elected president of the Lawrence County Farm Bureau, to succeed J.D. Blankenship. Other officers elected at the annual convention of the group at Lynn Friday night were: Ray Moseley Jr., vice-president; and Douglas Wayland, secretary-treasurer.
Rachel Rainey was awarded a Jaycee plaque last week by Ernest Trice, chairman of the Jaycee Beautification Committee. The monthly award goes to the property owner chosen for the best beautification effort.
Dan Purifoy of Springdale will be the manager of the new Walmart Store now under construction on Highway 67 North.
Lesia Sloan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sloan of Black Rock, was one of the featured entertainers at the Arkansas Dairy Products Association banquet held in the Crystal Ball Room of the Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs.
60 Years Ago
Leaders of the Hoxie Methodist Church are enthusiastic over results to date of a $10,000 fund drive for a church remodeling program. The drive began 10 days ago and over $7,000 has been paid or pledged, according to Cecil Grissom, chairman of the church building committee.
Crock Childers, 79, succumbed at noon Friday in a hospital in Shawnee, Okla., following a series of coronary attacks. He was a former county judge of Lawrence County.
It took only slightly more that four years for the local Jonathan Logan plant to make one million dresses. Dress number 1,000,000 was completed here one day last week.
70 Years Ago
Jackson Lodge 191, F. and A.M. conferred a 50-year pin on Ira J. Pickens Tuesday night.
Mrs. Christine Murray of the Forget Me Not Flower Shop was in St. Louis the first of the week attending sessions of the Florists Telegraph Delivery Association convention.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack D. Dunham are the parents of a new son, born last Friday. The young lad was named Jack Dooley Dunham Jr.
Thirty-three people attended a reunion of the W.H. Dobbs family at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Shook at Alicia Sunday.
80 Years Ago
The old-fashioned cannon, which has stood on the courthouse grounds since the close of World War I, has been shipped to the government for use as scrap in making new and modern guns for the current war.
Ensign Orval Riggs, who was graduated from the naval school at Pensacola, Fla., is now on duty at Corpus Christi, Texas. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Riggs of Walnut Ridge.
Brooks Penn, who was collector of state revenues in Lawrence County and farm operator prior to his enlistment in January, is now a sergeant and is stationed at Mac Dill Field, Fla.
In a letter to Mrs. J.L. Hoffman, Charles D. Logan, now on duty with American troops in Alaska, expresses thanks for a shipment of songbooks sent to his camp by citizens of the Clear Lake community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.