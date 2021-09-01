10 Years Ago
Lt. Gov. Mark Darr was in Walnut Ridge to meet with leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Walnut Ridge organization. His visit included a short meet-and-greet at the Chamber office, followed by a visit to the site of Beatles Park, under construction in downtown Walnut Ridge. The lieutenant governor was also presented with a custom turkey call and a gold album of the British Invasion of the Rock and Roll Highway from the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee and a Beatles tribute T-shirt from the Downtown Walnut Ridge organization.
Joshua Shaw, a senior at Hillcrest High School in Strawberry, recently traveled to New York City where he was presented with the American Museum of Natural History Young Naturalist Award for his research project on fecal contamination in the Strawberry River. Joshua and the 11 other winners each gave a short summary of their research to museum representatives and family during a brunch. Each winner was also presented with cash awards and certificates. Attendees also received a tour of the museum, including a behind the scenes tour, where they were introduced to the scientists who work at the museum and shown the current research projects. Accompanying Joshua on his trip was his mother, Yota Shaw, and his sister, Desiree’ Shaw.
20 Years Ago
Karen Williams has successfully completed the courses of instruction required to be recognized as a Master Florist. The program is sponsored by the Arkansas State Florists Association.
Larry Mosher is the 2001 men’s golf champion at the Walnut Ridge Country Club; Judy Watson is the women’s champion; Leroy Clark, senior division winner; Carolyn DePriest, women’s “A” flight winner; Paul Burnside, men’s “A” flight winner; Brady Oliver, “B” flight winner; Jeff Rider, “C” flight winner; Bobby Joe Watson, junior division winner ages 16-18; Curtis Noblin, junior division winner ages 13-15; Barrett Kelley, junior division ages 11-12; and Atherton Hiett, age 87, is the Super Senior golf division champion.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Dobbs of Hoxie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday with a drop-in reception at the Hoxie Church of Christ. Ray Dobbs and the former Nova Sue Foster were married Aug. 23, 1951, at the Main Street Church of Christ.
Airman First Class John C. Bratcher, stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, has won an award for air traffic controller of the quarter. Bratcher has been in the Air Force for three years. He is a 1998 graduate of Hoxie High School.
Two Lawrence County athletes, Tara Gentry and Amy Winemiller recently won medals in the AAU Track and Field National Club Championships held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando. Gentry placed first in the youth girls’ pole vault, seventh in the high jump and sixth in the pentathlon. Winemiller placed second in the javelin, third in the discus, fifth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump.
30 Years Ago
Thick black smoke, visible for miles, rose from the Walnut Ridge Industrial Park for most of the afternoon Saturday, as a blaze of undetermined origin spread through several parts of Morgan Buildings and Spas. The total amount of loss was expected to be several hundred thousand dollars.
Mary Lynn Mullen, daughter of David Mullen and Judy Belcher of Walnut Ridge, is Miss Lawrence County 1991.
Frank, Darrell and Terry Kelley won the championship flight of the Lawrence County Exceptional School benefit tournament last Saturday and Sunday at the Walnut Ridge Country Club. The Kelleys had a two-day total of 121.
40 Years Ago
New officers elected for the Lawrence County Farm Bureau are Kerry Callahan of Walnut Ridge, president; Larry Jones of Minturn, vice president; and David Foley of Powhatan, secretary.
The 1981 Bobcat annual has been dedicated to Marcella Langley, history and government teacher at Walnut Ridge High School. Laura Felts and Terry Kelley were voted Mr. and Miss WRHS. Martha Wilson was chosen as annual queen.
The Main Street Church of Christ won the men’s church league softball championship this year with a near-perfect 23-1 record. Members of the team are: Kenny Medlock, Ed Baker, Earl Lamb, Ronnie Clark, Mike Henson, Ken Ervin, Steve Wall, Robert Jean, Rodger Nelms, David Coker, Pete Holland, Stan Dauck, Dean Wall, Greg Slagley, Mac Williams, Dallas Cagle, Jimmy Barksdale and Jim Cagle.
The Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist ladies team won the women’s church league softball championship this year compiling a perfect 14-0 win-loss record. Members of the team are Sharonda Eagans, Dena Mize, Patty Huskey, Locie Polston, Resa Crews, Pam Hawkins, Tonia Jones, Lisa Haney, Ruth Mize, Darla Mize, Renea Shipp and Dianne Durham.
50 Years Ago
FRANKLY SPEAKING Why, oh why have Arkansans balked at raising the pay of public officials? … If we are not mistaken, the Arkansas governor is the lowest paid in the 50 states at $10,000 per year. Constitutional officials are still paid $5,000 per year, we believe, bolstering their income by “allowances” and by putting their relatives on the payroll.
Ronald Fair and Larry Sloan of Walnut Ridge teamed again to win the Paragould Invitational Tennis Tournament for the second consecutive year.
Howard Jarrett aced the No. 2 (217 yard) hole at the Walnut Ridge Golf Course yesterday afternoon. He was playing with Bert Walters when he scored the hole-in-one.
Hoxie’s young and budding football squads are in the midst of their second week of intensive training before tackling one of their most ambitious schedules in the history of the school. The senior Mustangs, beginning their third year of gridiron competition, are full-fledged members of District 2A, composed of such perennial powers as Piggott, Corning and Walnut Ridge. John Rooker of Smithville Busy Bees 4-H Club won the state public speaking activity last week at Conway.
70 Years Ago
Rennard Cooper, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Cooper of Hoxie, developed a light case of infantile paralysis over the weekend and on Monday was sent to the Community Methodist Hospital in Paragould. Physicians said the case was not a severe one.
Hal J. Moody of Clover Bend was promoted to Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy effective July 15 at his seabee station in Port Hueneme, Calif.
Bobby Zalaker, well-known local youth and son of Mr. and Mrs. John Zalaker, has leased the Magnolia Service Station on West Front Street on Highway 67, two blocks south toward Hoxie.
The Fender Farm Bureau families enjoyed an old-time fish fry at the Walcott State Park recently reports T.D. Davis, president.
75 Years Ago
Lt. Col. Julian Beakley has been advised by the Adjutant General’s office that a company of infantry would be organized in Walnut Ridge. Col. Beakley said that Joe Spades, recently discharged as a first lieutenant of the regular army, would be commissioned a captain and placed in command of Company K.
County Judge D. Leonard Lingo will head the county delegation at the Democratic party’s biennial meeting in Little Rock.
Tom Guthrie, son of Dr. T.C. Guthrie of Smithville, who is operating a
drugstore at Leachville, was elected president of the new Leachville Chamber of Commerce.
80 Years Ago
A.J. Henry Jr., who will be a student in the 10th grade in the Walnut Ridge High School, has been listed in the Directory of American Song Lyric Writers by the Allied Music Corporation, Publishers.
Sgt. Melvin Manning, Corp. O.E. Gall and Corp. E. Heinrich have been occupying their spare time by fishing in a nearby lake. They report that they have been having good luck. They are with Co. “K,” 153rd Infantry now stationed in Washington.
W.R. Glenn of Lynn and Dean Williams of Egypt, who have won wide reputations as athletes during high school careers, are in Kansas City this week playing in the national semipro baseball tournaments. They are with the Osceola Indians.
90 Years Ago
Judge and Mrs. Alvin Irby, Joyce and Elton, have returned from a vacation trip to Colorado Springs, Colo.
Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Ponder left last week for a two-week tour of northern states and the provinces of Canada.
Mrs. Charles W. Hall of Birmingham, Ala., is visiting Mrs. H.B. Starnes and other relatives.
