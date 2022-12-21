10 Years Ago
Downtown Walnut Ridge and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is one of thee finalists for “The Bootstrap Award” at the 2013 Henry Awards. The award is presented annually to an individual, organization of community that has achieved significant success “on a shoestring,” having limited means to work with either in resources or finances.
Hunter Flippo and Caroline Kelley were named king and queen at the 2012 Winter Ball at Walnut Ridge High School.
More than 60 local residents attended the Hoxie School Board meeting to petition that the new multi-million dollar gym be named after former coach Bobby C. Watson. Watson restarted the football program, coached the girls basketball team and helped begin baseball and softball programs for local youth.
Farm Bureau agency manager Charles Petty presented a certificate to Walnut Ridge head football coach Larry Treadway at the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock. Treadway was a finalist for the Class 2A Coach of the Year.
John Andrews was honored at a reception hosted by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce recently. Andrews in the new director of the Arkansas Department of Rural Services.
20 Years Ago
Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas S. Ramsey, a 1995 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School, is currently on a six-month deployment while assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based in Camp Lejeune, N.C.
Campus Cove Bowling and Recreation Center held a grand opening celebration Sunday afternoon. The center is located on Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge, just north of the Hwy. 67 bypass and is owned by the Doug Bauschlicher family, formerly of Corning.
Verdie and Wanda Middlecoff of Hoxie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27.
Sally Golden of the Lawrence County Department of Human Services has accepted a large donation of new toys from Jennifer and David Smith of Walnut Ridge. The toys, collected by the Smiths and donated by a number of their friends this holiday season, will be given to children in the DHS foster program.
Kelsie Jones, a sophomore at Hoxie High School, has been chosen by HHS faculty to represent the school in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar.
30 Years Ago
Emily Doty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Doty Jr., was named Winter Ball Queen at Walnut Ridge High School on Saturday night.
Upcoming 50th wedding anniversary celebrations include: Mr. and Mrs. Austin Stovall of Imboden, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman “Doc” Robertson of Black Rock, Mr. and Mrs. James Sauls of Hoxie, Mr. and Mrs. Zelman Adkisson of Hoxie and Mr. and Mrs. General Johnson of Hoxie.
Keith Goff is the senior 4-H member champion member for 1992. Ashley Clark is the junior champion.
40 Years Ago
Leo Davis, aged 71, a businessman in Walnut Ridge for many years, died Friday evening at St. Bernard’s in Jonesboro following an illness of several weeks.
Walnut Ridge Elementary students receiving trophies and T-shirts for raising the most money for the Arthritis Foundation were Shane Cunningham, first; Todd Marshall, second; and Leigh Digman, third.
50 Years Ago
Flippo Chevrolet-Oldsmobile Company has purchased a five-acre tract of land as a future site for the business according to Jerry Flippo.
Mrs. M. Irene Vance has been appointed Grand Esther of the Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star of Arkansas. This is one of the highest appointive offices in the Order of the Eastern Star in the state.
Competing at Pocahontas last Saturday, nine Walnut Ridge band students won all-district Junior High recognition. They were: Virginia Rainwater, Darlene Martin and Elizabeth Potter, clarinet; George Sullivan, tuba; Mary Allen, saxophone; Clay Sloan and Russ Snapp, trumpet; Kenny Neece, tympani; and Mark Kretschmar, baritone.
Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held its annual Christmas meeting Saturday at the Hillcrest Restaurant in Pocahontas. Those from this area who attended were Freda Willmuth, Maxine Bracy, Helen Weir, Beulah Adams, Clara Weir, Ida Rainwater, Pauline Chaney, Frances Green and Anna Laura Long.
60 Years Ago
Fred Krauser, a charter member of Hoxie Masonic Lodge, was presented a 50-year pin by the lodge. Eddie Gardner, Grover Elkins and W.E. Combs Jr. conducted the presentation ceremony.
David Bloom Sr., died in Memphis at the age of 96. He and his three brothers, Morris, Ben and Charlie Bloom, operated Bloom’s Department Store and a gin here for many years.
Mr. and Mrs. John E. McCarroll of Black Rock will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 22.
70 Years Ago
Dick Hilburn, senior quarterback and co-captain of the Bobcat football team, received honorable mention on the 1952 A All-State football squad.
Master Sergeant William G. Davis of Walnut Ridge will be awarded the bronze star medal Monday night at the local armory.
Melvina Lewis and escort Jimmy Anderson are the ruling royalty of the annual Hoxie Harvest Festival. Joyce Rowland and Aaron Woodyard were chosen as junior high royalty and Lana Carol Johnson and Larry Jones were the elementary winners.
Keith Richardson, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.L. Richardson of Hoxie and a student at Arkansas State College, will appear over television Dec. 13. He will sing with the Arkansas State College Singers.
Sunday afternoon, Nov. 30, the First Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge was the scene of the wedding of Miss Sue Pickens and Eugene Brand.
Frank Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Bailey of Walnut Ridge, is now engaged in indoctrination training at Lackland AFB, San Antonio.
A marriage of unusual interest because of the prominence of the contracting parties was that of Mrs. Pauline Howe and Lawrence Poindexter, which was solemnized Tuesday, Dec. 2.
80 Years Ago
Lt. (J.G.) Miles Ponder, Walnut Ridge, attempted to rescue two Japanese aviators whose torpedo plane had been shot down in an unsuccessful attack on United States warships off Guadalcanal.
Ordinance No. 216, passed by the city council Monday, makes the sale of beer and wine within the city limits of Walnut Ridge illegal between the hours of 11 p.m. and eight a.m. on any weekday. The sale of beer and wine is banned from 11 p.m. Saturday until eight a.m. on Monday.
Roy G. Owens, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.L. Owens of Alicia, was recently promoted to Corporal. He is now with the 317th Infantry, stationed in Camp Forrest, Tenn.
Billy Ray Cunningham, a member of the 1942 graduating class of the Walnut Ridge High School, is now at Paris Island, S.C., for basic training in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Robert Lee Doyle and Paul King have applied for enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps; Charles H. Monday of Ravenden also applied for enlistment in the famed fighting corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.