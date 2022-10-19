10 Years Ago
A world-class duck-hunting lodge is now in operation right here in Lawrence County. The Stan Jones Mallard Lodge at Clover Bend opened its doors at the beginning of fall. Corporations and groups have already booked dates for approximately 60 percent of the hunting season, as well as for retreats, while half a dozen weddings have been scheduled at an amphitheater on the elaborately landscaped grounds that slope behind the lodge.
Mayor Lanny Tinker announced the implementation of the Hoxie Fire Science Program at the Oct. 9 Hoxie City Council meeting. The Hoxie Volunteer Fire Department and Black River Technical College’s Fire Science Program have teamed up for an internship program at the Hoxie department. The program will provide selected students with training in the areas of firefighting and emergency medical services. The city will provide equipment and reimburse students for tuition and books in return for serving 10 24-hour shifts per month for one to two years.
The state of Arkansas has implemented a new system, Smart911, which allows citizens to create a profile online and provide as much information as they would like about themselves and their family. “The new Smart911 will provide emergency response personnel with valuable information when people call and are so excited that they cannot provide the information needed,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jody Dotson. “It will be a great tool for all of Lawrence County.”
Hoxie High School has announced its 2012 royalty for the football homecoming festivities. Senior maids are Christina Gaskins, Amanda Moskop and Darrian Warner. Maria Fry is the junior maid. Sophomore maid is Emma Slusser. Freshman maid is Brooke Johnson. Pages for the court are Lola Ball and Brenden Huskey.
20 Years Ago
New officers were recently elected for Rangers Against Drugs at River Valley High School in Strawberry. They are: Kerry Crouch and Logan Coles, student council representatives; Shawn Durham, vice president; Buster Sexton, president; Meagan Brown, secretary/treasurer; and Amanda Anderson, reporter.
Black Rock High School principal Steve Morris presented certificates to Jeremy McCormic and Raven Lawson, nominating them for the Wendy’s High School Heisman award.
Hubert and Verna Gilmore of Walnut Ridge celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 14. They were married on Oct. 14, 1930, by John L. Fry. They have two children, Garland Gilmore and Lesha Prater, both of Walnut Ridge, and one granddaughter, Shantelle Prater.
30 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge High School homecoming royalty includes: Rachel Shackelford and Chance Weeks, pages; Jessica Coker, maid of honor; Stephanie Nicholson, queen; Kim McHaney, senior maid; Dianne Videll, junior maid; Brittney Allen, sophomore maid; and Emily Doty, freshman maid.
A.J. Henry Jr. and Judy Videll were named Man and Woman of the Year at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet held Tuesday night.
Jennifer Jumper was crowned the1992 Hoxie High School homecoming queen Friday, Oct. 2.
40 Years Ago
“Partners for Progress” met for a kickoff luncheon for the annual fund-raising campaign for Southern Baptist College recently. Campaign chairman is R. Scott Allison. Team captains are Jeff Teague, Dave Stevens and Tom Hilburn. Volunteer workers are: Dr. Tom McHaney, Gary Weeks, Jack Dunham, Dr. Harold Willmuth, Dennis Teague, Bill Tolson, Frank Wilcoxson, W.D. Willard, Jack Allison, Truman Moore, Danny Gibson and Woodrow Goff.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Shell of Clinton announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara Anne, to Jeffery Franklin Teague of Walnut Ridge. The wedding will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, at the First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Benson will observe their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday, Oct. 18. They were married Oct. 18, 1919, in the Walnut Ridge Methodist Church. Mrs. Benson is the former Ressie Hennessee.
Hoxie High School’s Future Homemakers’ officers for 1982-83 include: Sandy Blazer, Becky Light, Carolyn McCampbell, Bridget Teel, Dana Burns, Susan Gaither, Leisa Dunham,Vickie Brewer, Valerie Gibbs, Danette Ballard, Laura Lynn Belk, Sharon Bailey, Donna Allen and Teressa Guntharp.
50 Years Ago
Mona Prater of Hoxie has been pledged by Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at Arkansas State University. Pledging fraternities were Vince McGarry of Walnut Ridge, Pi Kappa Alpha; Alan Jean and Mike Fisher, both of Walnut Ridge, Sigma Phi Epsilon.
Yvonne Wade of Smithville and Bobby Flippo of Powhatan were named Lawrence County 4-H Champions at the 28th annual 4-H Achievement Banquet held at the Black Rock School Monday night.
60 Years Ago
The Gerphus Huskeys of Rt. 1, Strawberry, have been named Farm Family of the Year.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Webb of Rt. 3, Walnut Ridge, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary.
Elder and Mrs. G.W. Helms of Smithville have been married 62 years.
70 Years Ago
Searcy Lions nosed out the Bobcats, 21-19, but the Bobcats crowded the strong Lions. Dick Hilburn, Mac Lindsey and Gilbert Phillips led the Bobcats.
Candidates for Walnut Ridge Mayor are: Glover Rice, Joe Ensor and D. Leonard Lingo.
Dayton Moore, staff correspondent with the United Press and son of Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Moore, is accompanying President Truman on his whistle-stop tour of the western states.
80 Years Ago
Second Lieut. Bill Adams, former Walnut Ridge High School and Arkansas State College coach, has reported to Blytheville Air Base for temporary duty as director of physical training for cadets.
Harold Lee Baird is one of Lawrence County’s veterans of the United States Army’s Air Corps. He has recently been advanced to the rating of staff sergeant.
Pvt. James V. Rudy is now with the corps of Military Police at Camp Roberts, Calif.
Kent R. Benn Jr. is in the Army Air Corps at a Mississippi station following his induction, August 12. He is a native of the Coffman community and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kent Benn.
Carl Cecil Gwaltney, a stellar member of the Hoxie football teams, and a graduate of that school, has completed basic training at San Diego, and has been advanced to the duties of yeoman.
W.J. (Billy Joe) Hurn is serving with the U.S. Marines and is stationed aboard the U.S. North Carolina.
Mrs. Lorene Fisher, home service chairman, and Mrs. Paul Kirkpatrick, junior Red Cross chairman, attended the meeting of state representatives of the Red Cross in Little Rock last week.
Richard Choate Jr. has been elected president of the pledges of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity at Arkansas State Teachers College at Conway.
