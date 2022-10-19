10 Years Ago

A world-class duck-hunting lodge is now in operation right here in Lawrence County. The Stan Jones Mallard Lodge at Clover Bend opened its doors at the beginning of fall. Corporations and groups have already booked dates for approximately 60 percent of the hunting season, as well as for retreats, while half a dozen weddings have been scheduled at an amphitheater on the elaborately landscaped grounds that slope behind the lodge.

