Ozark Mission Project completes work in four communities

The Ozark Mission Project (OMP) was working in Northeast Arkansas last week.
The project involved students and college-aged volunteers teaming up to do minor home repairs for residents in Walnut Ridge, Jonesboro, Paragould and Monette.
A total of 34 people were involved in the weeklong effort in the four cities.
According to the OMP website, OMP is a member of the ReFrame Association. The ReFrame Association is a national network of nonprofit home repair organizations committed to providing occupants of substandard housing with safer, more livable shelter.
The project has been sending church youth groups to campsites and churches around Arkansas since 1986, where they, in turn, engage in the surrounding communities by serving individuals, families and neighbors. OMP completes beautification and accessibility projects like wheelchair ramps, painting, minor construction repair and yard work while forging relationships with neighbors and each other.
