Brandi Parker has formally announced her candidacy for Lawrence County Clerk.
“When moving to Lawrence County over 20 years ago, after marrying my husband, Richard, I witnessed what a wonderful and caring community that Lawrence County is,” said Parker.
“While I wasn’t born and raised here, Lawrence County quickly became my home and to this day there’s no other place I’d rather be. It is the home where Richard and I have raised our three children, Tyler (wife Danielle), twin daughters, Hanna and Haley, and where we will soon watch our first grandchild grow up.”
“Over the past 18 years, I have had the privilege of meeting and working alongside countless amazing Lawrence County residents through my time involved in Juvenile Justice and various Circuit Courts. My lifelong desire has always been to be an encouragement and Christ-like servant to others.”
Parker began her first career serving Lawrence County in 2003 as the outreach caseworker for Consolidated Youth Services.
“During my 11 years of serving in that position I was given the opportunity to work with hundreds of remarkable families, school faculty, law enforcement and community leaders throughout the country.”
In 2015, Parker accepted the position of Lawrence County juvenile intake officer, which she noted allowed her to protect Lawrence County’s youth and communities while promoting positive outcomes for Lawrence County families.
Six years later, in January of 2021, Parker began serving as a trial court administrator for the Third Judicial District.
“This position has allowed me to continue serving Lawrence County residents and has provided me the opportunity to become well versed with all aspects of the court system,” Parker said. “I have gained first hand knowledge of court proceedings, both in the courtroom and behind the scenes, the sacredness of the voting process, the responsibilities belonging to the County Clerk’s office, and the importance of efficiency, confidentiality and professionalism.”
In addition, Parker’s 18 years of experience working with the county has given her the opportunity to become knowledgeable in operating the state’s Contexte computer system, maintaining records and becoming certified by the National Center for State Courts Institute for Court Management in Caseflow and Workflow Management, Accountability and Court Performance.
“I have had daily opportunities to interact with the public and have done so with kindness and professionalism, and most of all represent Lawrence County with dignity and respect its citizens deserve,” said Parker.
“If elected as your next Lawrence County Clerk, I vow to seek continued education in order to stay well informed and serve this county to the fullest. I vow to uphold such qualities such as professionalism, efficiency, kindness and respect both within my office and the community. I believe that becoming an elected official is more than just the office you hold; it is a representation of the citizens and communities you serve. Over the past 18 years, I have striven to represent Lawrence County in a trustworthy and courteous manner. I would be honored to have your vote and be allowed to continue serving this county as your next Lawrence County Clerk.”
