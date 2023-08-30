I appreciate it when law enforcement focuses on certain awareness programs to prevent dangerous situations for motorists.
There’s the seat belt violation crackdown they call “Click It or Ticket,” and when they focus on catching drunks driving around it’s called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Also there’s the “Speeding Slows You Down” campaign, and if there’s flooding they tell us not to drive through water. “Turn Around Don’t Drown!”
I wish they would develop a campaign dedicated to safety for motorists in parking lots. They could call it something like: “Slow Down Dummy!”
I was nearly hit head-on in a parking lot earlier this year while I was sitting still in my car watching this crazy person turning into the lane I was in. She didn’t even look up until I started honking my horn and she stopped inches away from smashing into me. I have no idea why she seemed angrier than I was about it, but at least the crash was avoided. It’s probably a good idea to keep seat belts on until you’re in your parking lot space.
Some of the most serious near-accidents I’ve experienced have been in parking lots, from people backing out of spaces too fast without even looking around them; racing to their parking spaces as if no one could possibly be getting ready to pull out right in front of them; using parking lots as a shortcut from one street to another; driving into parking lot rows where they’re supposed to come out, or out of the places they are supposed to go in; and from people just not seeing people walking around. There’s a lot of people walking through parking lots.
The National Safety Council last year noted that two-thirds of people report driving while distracted in parking lots and that over half of drivers report texting, looking at social media, or programming GPS systems while operating vehicles in parking lots.
There are hundreds of thousands of accidents in parking lots every year in this country, and they peak during the holiday season. One in five vehicle accidents occur in parking lots according to the NSC. More than 60,000 people are injured each year in parking lots. About 500 people die every year in parking lots and parking garages, and about 9 percent of pedestrian deaths in parking lots are the result of backup accidents.
Myparkingsign.com tells us 14 percent of all insurance claims of auto damage involve collisions in parking lots.
Here’s some advice from the NSC on staying safe in parking lots:
Stay in lanes and avoid cutting across lots
Drive slowly and use directional signals
Anticipate the actions of other drivers
Obey stop signs and no-parking signs
When backing out, be mindful of vehicles and pedestrians
Watch for small children and parents with baby strollers
Although many vehicles today are equipped with backup cameras, that view may not be clear if the camera lens becomes obstructed. Here’s some safety council reminders:
Conduct a 360-degree walk-around before backing, keeping an eye out for low-lying objects
Don’t rely on technology; look over your shoulder and use your mirrors as you back up
Monitoring systems can alert drivers of vehicles in blind spots. Typically, drivers are warned of another vehicle’s presence via symbol, sound or vibration, but these systems may not detect motorcycles, smaller objects or people.
