Inflation is hitting pet owners, forcing some to surrender their pets to the local animal shelter, while others are dumping and abandoning them.
“We have been having more calls on dogs running loose and it’s my understanding that Jumpstart Animal Shelter is getting as many as 15 to 20 calls a week of people wanting to give up their dogs,” said Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp.
“Apparently the sudden change has come from inflation and the increase in cost of goods. I’m sure pet food has gone up, but that’s something people need to consider. Local animal shelters are full and donations are down. People need to get their dogs neutered or spayed, especially if they can’t afford more than one.”
Lawrence County Rescue, run by Melissa Wicker and Rene’ King, has also seen an increase in homeless dogs in the county.
“There are more strays now than ever. With the onset of Covid, and people being home, many dogs were adopted. Then, when they didn’t have the time to devote to them anymore, or they weren’t trained right and had issues with their dogs, many started abandoning them,” said King.
“The economy surely is not helping, and there is just a general lack of Arkansas as a state and each county not being helpful, prepared, involved, and not educating the public. Rescues from other states scour Arkansas rescue pages because they all realize how dire the situation is here.
“A lot of times people will not neuter their animals, have an accidental litter, not be able to re-home the puppies, and that results in abandoning them right after they are weaned, when they are becoming more difficult to take care of.”
King also commented that another reason for the increase of dumped animals is that a lot of people just simply do not care.
“They get dogs on a whim and decide they don’t want them, or they didn’t come perfect and don’t care to put the time in to teach the animal. A lot of times they give them away to people who aren’t in any better position to take care of them, and if they can’t find anyone to take the animal or their irresponsible litter, they dump them on dirt roads, in pastures, on highways, in the woods, and in shelters to suffer and often die slowly. They get hit, shot, yelled at, rocks thrown at them, and attacked by humans, roaming dogs or wild animals. They slowly starve to death, become ill, hurt, or dehydrate slowly, all alone. Many dogs and cats are never saved or picked up, so people should not think they can ‘let an animal go,’ which is really abandoning them illegally, and think they will just be okay.”
According to King, the number of animals abandoned would reduce drastically if pet owners would spay, neuter and be devoted and responsible to the animals they have.
“The laws need changing in Arkansas, both in the cities and in rural areas. The state needs to make spay and neutering required for dogs and cats, like they do in the northeast. They do not have any issues with abandoned dogs up there. Small, closely inspected registered breeders who find good homes for AKC standard dogs for working and such may be the only exception, but they should be monitored closely and have to pay a yearly registration fee. The state and/or counties need to provide low-cost spay and neuter clinics in all of Arkansas, whether it be mobile units or both mobile and fixed at vet hospitals,” commented King.
According to Mayor Snapp, the City of Walnut Ridge has Dog Ordinance 796-15, which allows residents a maximum of four dogs with registration. Registration is done at Jumpstart Animal Shelter, located at 4 Holloway Road in Walnut Ridge.
“By registering your dog, if it is picked up by Animal Control, you will be contacted by the animal shelter and you will be able to retrieve your dog at no charge for the first night in animal control,” said Mayor Snapp.
