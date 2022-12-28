He was a Massachusetts man, but he fell in love with Arkansas. In the process, Albert Pike, the largely self-educated lawyer, writer, general, and adventurer became early Arkansas’ most outspoken and most famous promoter.

Pike was born in Boston in 1809 to a modest family. While very intelligent and very able, he could not afford college. Instead, he continued his education on his own after completing public school at age 15 and went to work as a teacher in small towns across Massachusetts. Anxious for adventure, in 1831, he headed west to St. Louis where he joined a hunting and trapping expedition. The expedition made it out to New Mexico, but Pike got separated from both his horse and his compatriots, and had to walk back to the nearest army outpost, Fort Smith, some 500 miles away.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.

