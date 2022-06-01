A Greene County pilot was killed Saturday afternoon in a crop duster crash near Lawrence County Road 605.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and an investigation in underway.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. near the Lawrence/Greene County line. Emergency personnel from Walnut Ridge responded to the scene.
The day prior, another crop duster crashed in Poinsett County near Waldenburg on Friday around 7:35 a.m. The pilot of Friday’s wreck is expected to recover.
